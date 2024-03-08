Here’s Everything I Did On The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

That viral nine-month cruise from Royal Caribbean isn’t the company’s only ship making waves. In January, it unveiled the largest cruise liner in the world, the Icon of the Seas.

Weighing 250,800 tons and boasting a capacity of 7,600 passengers, the boat is split into eight neighborhoods — such as The AquaDome, Thrill Island, and Central Park — that are spread out over the ship’s 20 decks. Together they house seven swimming pools, an ice rink, 20 different eateries, bars, a casino, a theater, an art gallery, and more.

It’s a lot. When I was invited on board the 1,198-foot vessel for its maiden voyage, I jumped at the chance.

My three-night trip between Miami and the Bahamas began with a launch ceremony fronted by soccer icon Lionel Messi and Saved by the Bell’s Mario Lopez, during which religious leaders blessed the ship to “ensure safe sailing for all on board.” After a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne was ceremoniously smashed on the boat’s side — a practice dating back to Queen Victoria in 1891 — we set sail amid an impressive fireworks display.

The mammoth ship herself. Royal Caribbean The Pearl, the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture. Royal Caribbean 1 / 2

My first call of order was to collect my stateroom keys opposite the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture, known as the Pearl. It’s here where I was struck by the sheer scale of Icon. With so much to see and do on the record-breaking cruise, I strived to make the most of my time on board.

There Are Options For Type 1 & 2 Fun

I spent my first evening inside the “state of the art” AquaTheater, as Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty described it, where I witnessed a spectacular synchronized swimming and diving show.

Later, I stopped by the Royal Promenade bar for a citrus-infused cocktail before heading back to my Deck 11 stateroom. The following morning, I explored the Thrill Island neighborhood, where I took a shaky-legged harnessed stroll over the ship’s Skywalk (a narrow platform hovering over the deep ocean below).

Showtime at the AquaDome. Royal Caribbean.

I also (rather unsuccessfully) tried my hand at the FlowRider surf simulator, scurried up the boat’s sea-view climbing walls, and tried all six slides at the Category 6 waterpark, including the tallest waterslide to ever sail, called the Frightening Bolt, and the first open freefall slide on a cruise.

I ended the eventful day with a tranquil dip in the adults-only infinity pool, The Hideaway, admiring a glistening seascape sunset. With soft DJ tunes and a cocktail in hand, the atmosphere felt like a Barcelona beach club.

There are options for both Type 1 and Type 2 fun. Royal Caribbean.

Plus, So Many Eateries

To avoid busier breakfast spots like the Windjammer Café — where I’d found a plentiful assortment of global cuisines on my first day — I opted to start my mornings at the Park Café, nestled within the quieter Central Park neighborhood. For a refreshing start, try the made-to-order Kummelweck roast beef and egg sandwich, plus the piping hot double espresso.

There’s an impressive array of lunchtime options on board, such as the El Loco Fresh Mexican buffet, the AquaDome Market, and the Surfside Eatery. I was spoiled for choice by the time my midday cravings began to kick in, but my go-to spot was Deck 18’s Grove bar and restaurant. Dining al fresco, I chose the Mediterranean-inspired lamb shank complete with a light feta cheese and watermelon salad.

The Central Park neighborhood. Breakfast at the Central Park Cafe. 1 / 2

As for dinner, the grand, multi-level Main Dining Room is an opulent spot. For my first meal on board, I sat beneath a towering chandelier and ordered the “most popular dish of the night,” as my waiter informed me, the steak and lobster tail surf and turf.

I also booked a reservation at the Nobu-esque Izumi Hibachi and Sushi restaurant, located on Deck 6. I spent my final night indulging in the chef’s signature Izumi Ryu Futomaki roll and green tea mochi ice cream.

Izumi Hibachi and Sushi restaurant. 1 / 2

You’ll Dock At This Bahamas Hideaway

The only stop on my 72-hour journey was CocoCay island in the Bahamas, a 120-acre private destination exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests.

Much like Icon herself, CocoCay gives visitors the option of chill or thrill. I chose the former and spent my time split between Oasis Lagoon’s swim-up bar and lounging on the warm sands of Hideaway Beach, where I brushed up on my backstroke in the turquoise waters.

CocoCay Island. 1 / 2

Picking up an order of lobster rolls from the nearby Snack Shack, I took a stroll around the island, passing the Thrill Waterpark, a zip line, and a 137-meter-high helium balloon experience, which offers sky-high views of CocoCay and the mammoth ship herself.

While brief, my stay on the world’s largest cruise ship lived up to the hype. If you’re in search of the ultimate cruise experience, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is sure to tick every box.