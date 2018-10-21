7 Apps To Keep On Your Phone In Case Of An Emergency

Even though it shouldn't feel this way, being a woman in public can sometimes feel very unsafe. Research conducted by Cornell University in 2015 found that 85 percent of women in the United States have experienced street harassment before the age of 18. A safety app for women produced by PLAN International in 2018 called Unsafe In The City, looked at five cities — Delhi, Sydney, Kampala, Lima, and Madrid — and had women pin particular places where they'd felt unsafe onto city maps. It’s now become a major source of data about women’s safety in metropolitan areas worldwide. But beyond gathering data about dangerous spaces, there are also many apps that might be able to help us band together and get home safely.
Walking home alone at night, going out with a stranger, exploring an unknown place, getting lost — all are situations in which women have felt vulnerable. Everybody has their tips and tricks if they think they may be in a dangerous situation: sticking to brightly lit places with people around, calling a friend, walking with keys between knuckles. Apps that hope to make women safe take various approaches, but many are based on the idea that your phone can be your lifeline.
Whether you're going out for a jog or headed off on a blind date, it's never a bad idea to make sure you've got every safety box checked. Make sure you keep your phone fully charged so you can use these safety apps if need be.