With summer ending about 10 seconds ago, of course, it’s time to get in the Christmas spirit! And what better way to kick things off than through delicious food? So, not to be outdone by its rivals, Sainsbury’s have announced their very own animal-themed chocolate log, for Crimbo. This Sainsbury’s sausage dog yule log will be a part of their sparkly new festive range.

M&S’s Collin The Caterpillar, which seems to be the blueprint for all animal-themed chocolate logs, is practically a national hero perfect for basically every celebration, and earlier this summer ASDA also announced their very own sausage dog cake – Sid The Sausage Dog.

And similarly to the logs already on the market, Sainsbury’s one will be made out of a chocolate sponge and buttercream. But this log has the addition of an adorable chocolate pup face wearing a Santa hat with the addition of white, red and green sprinkles and stripey candy canes.

Their new range coming out later in the year. will also include the vegan sweet option – Plant Pioneers Chocolate Salted Caramel Star, made of Belgian dark chocolate and salted caramel sauce. And for all the savoury lovers out there, Sainsbury's is also offering a Taste the Difference Pigs in Blanket Stuffing Wreath, Decedent prawn roses and a Taste the Difference Layered Pork, Chicken and Stuffing Pie in its Christmas 2020 range.

You can purchase Sainsbury’s Sausage Dog Yule Log for £8 and will be available to purchase in the run-up to the festive season.