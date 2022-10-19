Astrology
Slow down and recharge.
The sun moves into elusive Scorpio on Oct. 23, bestowing magic and taboo into our lives. And between a dizzying eclipse season and Mars going retrograde, Scorpio season will be nothing short of intense. To prepare, you’ll want to keep these dos and don’ts handy.
Mars, the planet of action and passion, is going retrograde on Oct. 30. While this may cause setbacks to your goals and passion projects, this period reminds us to slow down and recharge. Pour some time into your wellness goals instead.