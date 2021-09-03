Astrology

Your Guide To Surviving September's New Moon

This lunation is all about cracking down on your goals.

Knowing the dos and don'ts of the September 2021 new moon is important for all zodiac signs.
By Brittany Beringer

The September 2021 new moon occurs on Sept. 6 in the meticulous sign of Virgo, inviting the collective to reorganize and get serious about their goals. Now’s a perfect time to set new expectations for ourselves and channel our most powerful selves with these do’s and don'ts.

DO: Create A Vision Board

Want to crack down on your goals? You’re going to want a visual aid of the endgame. Break the craft box, cut up some magazines, and create practical goals with help from a vision board. Using Pinterest boards can help create your ideal aesthetic.

