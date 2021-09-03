Your Guide To Surviving September's New Moon

Astrology
This lunation is all about cracking down on your goals.
The September 2021 new moon occurs on Sept. 6 in the meticulous sign of Virgo, inviting the collective to reorganize and get serious about their goals. Now’s a perfect time to set new expectations for ourselves and channel our most powerful selves with these do’s and don'ts.
Want to crack down on your goals? You’re going to want a visual aid of the endgame. Break the craft box, cut up some magazines, and create practical goals with help from a vision board. Using Pinterest boards can help create your ideal aesthetic.