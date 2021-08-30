If you’ve been itching to color-code your closet or rearrange your space, it’s probably because we’re in the middle of Virgo season 2021, causing the collective to do some soul searching for ways to emulate the most quintessential version of ourselves. That thirst for perfection will be floodlighted by the September 2021 new moon, which occurs on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:52 p.m. EST (5:52 p.m. PST), as it moves into the meticulous sign of Virgo. Under the new moon, we’re encouraged to thoroughly examine every sector of our lives and release whatever’s holding us back from becoming the best version of ourselves. Overall, this lunation inspires a sense of safety and allows us to regain power over our lives, so you’ll want to know how the September 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

“The main planetary aspect aligning with this Virgo new moon is a near-exact trine — or aspect of supreme harmony — with Uranus,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. In astrology, aspects like trine, square, and oppositions represent the relationship between the planets in question. When an aspect forms a trine, it means planets under the same element (fire, earth, air, and water) align together to form a 120° angle. This specific aspect is an overall favorable and optimistic relationship, because planets with the same element naturally get along. For the collective, this means that “we’ll be eager to step outside of our comfort zones, as we hunger for freedom and adventure,” says Thomas.

Read on to find out how the September 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Ready to get to work, Aries? Your sixth house of work and routine is being supercharged under this Virgo new moon, and the maiden gets serious when it comes down to business. Get your priorities in order and crack down on your tendency to procrastinate. “You may end up taking on more projects or work responsibilities,” says Thomas. “A new job offer could present itself, or if freelance, you may find more clients.” Take your work endeavors very seriously during this time. Since you struggle with completing projects, this new moon challenges you to tie up loose ends within your work life.

The Virgo new moon is passion-focused, Taurus, so you can expect to feel good, as this lunation spotlights your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. Steamy revelations in your sex life may lie ahead, signaling a green light to allow your hedonistic nature to fly free. “Single Taureans have a magnificent opening to look for new love and to be dating up a storm,” says Thomas. “If you’re in a committed relationship, this bodes well to spice up your rapport and even have some extremely hot sex.” You’ll also feel especially charged in your creative expressions, too.

It’s time to get to the root of things Gem, because your fourth house of family will be put into the forefront. You’re being called to focus on creature comforts and prioritize things that pertain to the home like housework or sorting out any family drama. Too, this new moon might simply manifest in the indulgent desire to rearrange your home. “During this period, you could be fired up to move, fix up your living space, or renovate,” says Thomas. If you’re looking for a sign to completely revamp your space, there’s no better time to declutter and reorganize like a new moon in Virgo!

Speak your truth, Cancer. The new moon in Virgo is taking a microscope to your third house of communication. And because Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of all things mind and communication, you’ll find it all the more necessary to speak up. According to Thomas, this spans all forms of communication. “This will see you busy on a writing, speaking, advertising, or pitching endeavor. Use your mind and ideas to take the lead,” says Thomas. “This same lunation could also push you to travel, especially to nearby towns or destinations.” Use the new moon to practice public speaking and reflect on your communication styles. Is your current style a good representation of what you truly mean?

Feeling prosperous, Leo? You might get the sense that fortune is on its way to you, and that’s because the new moon in Virgo is entering your sphere of possessions and values. According to Thomas, this may manifest in finances. “This could bring news of a job offer, raise, or lucrative client,” he says. “You’ll have an opportunity to shift and improve your income, as well as assess your budget.” Use this crucial time to organize your finances. Create a spreadsheet dedicated to your budget and spending so you can maximize your profits.

It’s all about you, Virgo! With your house of self taking center stage, you can expect your current structure and habits to help you flourish into your most authentic self. You’ve worked hard to create systems that make you feel safe, but at the same time, you could be in need of reinvention. “This is the most important lunation of the year to establish patterns you’d like to build toward — personally or professionally — in the year to come,” says Thomas.

Take this lunation as an exclusive invitation to sit back, relax, and daydream, Libra. This new moon is highlighting your twelfth house of the subconscious. Your imagination is taking the wheel, so enjoy the ride. “You may be busy hustling on a project behind the scenes that isn’t quite ready for the public, or you could be deeply engrained in development,” says Thomas. With grounding and pragmatic earth sign Virgo ingressing into your twelfth house, things may feel confusing. But don’t fret! You’re being guided to make practical choices to move your projects forward.

Life isn’t a popularity contest, but you’re definitely reaping the rewards of being a hot commodity among your peers, Scorpio. That’s because this Virgo new moon is moving in on your eleventh house of friendships. “It’s guaranteed that you’ll be seeing many friends and enjoying the festive vibe,” says Thomas. “Use this fuel to network and you could find that both personal and professional victories are right around the corner.” As a fixed water sign, you may feel resistant to welcoming newcomers in your inner circle, but try to be open to what budding friendships can bring to the table. “An important acquaintance may step into your life to provide an introduction that will help you reach a heartfelt hope or dream,” Thomas adds.

Get ready to revel in your truth, Sag. Your tenth house of calling and social status is being stimulated by Virgo’s touch, and you’re feeling like a true main character as you delve into exploring your own purpose, particularly where it pertains to your career. “You’ll become extremely busy and could see your profile in your industry soar,” says Thomas. You’re also being called to review these new insights with a practical lens and to avoid straying too far from what’s in your control right now. While it might feel great to have revelations to your true calling, remember that it takes time to actually get there.

You might feel a sense of urgency to come up with a new blueprint to assert your power in the world, Cap. You can thank the new moon ingressing into your ninth house of philosophy for that. With the influence of fellow earth sign Virgo, you’ll feel more energized and better equipped to handle any new challenges. “This could see you extremely busy on an academics, media, international, or spiritual endeavor,” says Thomas. “Buckle down and you’ll make great progress on it and could even see many breakthroughs.”

Get ready for a transformation, Aqua, because this new moon is firing up your eighth house of rebirth, loss, and sex. You have a tendency to get lost in your ideas that you unwittingly lose touch with those around you, so you might feel the need to feel grounded and in tune with others to be more powerful than ever. “[The lunation] will likely heat up your desire for union and connection. Your sex drive could be especially strong now, as you crave to go deeper with someone who truly understands you,” says Thomas. “However, if there are inequalities, imbalances, or a general lack of affinity between you in your key partnerships, this could cause tension and conflict.”

Right now, you’re dealing with analyzing your close partnerships, Pisces. That’s because the Virgo new moon is releasing the floodgates on your seventh house of relating and partnerships. This lunation is “opening a doorway for synergy and agreements,” says Thomas. “As a result, your attention will be on teamwork, collaboration, or making serious plans with a partner.” You’re a natural at generating your own incredibly outrageous ideas, but now it’s time to amplify the voices and ideas of your close partners, so this new moon will be centered around your ability to work as a team rather than flying solo.