Summer may be coming to a close, but some potentially life-altering astrological cycles are just beginning. On Sept. 17, a full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces is rising in the skies, just a few days before the autumn equinox heralds in a new season. Also known as the Harvest Moon, September’s brightest lunation is supercharged with added intensity given its eclipse status, and it has some helpful reality checks in store for all zodiac signs.

At the time of the eclipse, the moon in Pisces will be aligning with numinous Neptune, and both planets will be sitting directly across the zodiac from the sun in Virgo — highlighting the dichotomy between Virgo’s regimented orderliness and Pisces’ free-flowing whimsicality. This is the first eclipse to hit the Virgo-Pisces axis of the zodiac since February 2017, so it’s ushering in some powerful changes in a new area of everyone’s birth chart.

Virgo season has been helping everyone get more organized and create functional systems in their everyday lives, but this lunation is likely to pull you into your fantasy world with a more discerning pair of eyes. It’s time to dissect some of the delusions you’ve been holding onto — because ready or not, this eclipse wants to shake you out of the rose-colored haze you’ve been living in, forcing you to look at your circumstances for exactly what they are.

Eclipse-fueled reality checks may sound heavy, and sometimes they are! But you should have faith that whatever illusions get shattered will allow you to see the things in front of you that you need to see. Ignorance isn’t all that blissful, and knowing where you stand is much more grounding than floating around in a house of cards. Plus, a gorgeous grand earth trine involving the sun, wild-card planet Uranus, and transformational Pluto sprinkles good vibes all over this lunation, promising that an exciting but stable new future will follow whatever eclipse shockers, shifts, or surprises are in store.

Read on for your lunar eclipse horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) This eclipse could bring some secrets to the surface or some subconscious feelings to light, forcing you to take a break from your usual routine and sit with whatever’s been weighing on your soul. While matters of the spirit can be a little hazy sometimes — as they require more intuition than physical senses — your job isn’t necessarily to figure out your next steps just yet. Listen to what comes and trust that things will unfold in time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you took anything from Charli XCX and Lorde’s “Girl, so confusing” moment this summer, it’s that friendships can be complicated sometimes, and group dynamics aren’t always easy to navigate. Under this lunar eclipse, there may be some new details emerging about your crew — and even if certain things aren’t exactly as you thought they were, your sense of self won’t be shaken. You’re a pillar in your squad amid uncertain times.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Your career and professional reputation are coming into play under this eclipse, Gemini, and you may finally get some news that clarifies something you’ve been waiting on — whether that's a new gig you’ve been pursuing or a big project that’s been pending. Just beware of mixed signals and ask for clarification as needed, as hazy Neptune could cast confusion over the information heading your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Open your eyes, mind, and heart to new ways of thinking, Cancer. This eclipse is hitting your adventurous ninth house, encouraging you to get in touch with some of your philosophies on life and perhaps even start embracing some new ones. Every situation can be viewed through a million different lenses and there’s probably a glimmer of truth in each of them, so don’t limit yourself to the one you feel most comfortable with.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) A financial boon may be coming your way under this eclipse, Leo — whether that’s money someone owed you or just an auspiciously timed gift. Either way, invest it wisely, as Neptune’s hazy influence over this lunation could make it hard to see your decisions with crystal clarity. For now, it’s best to sit back and watch what’s shifting in your world, both in relationships and finances.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The full moon eclipse is sitting directly across from the sun in your sign, bringing some serious revelations in your relationships. Fateful conversations about future commitments involving a current partner could mark the start of a new chapter in love or even business. It may be hard to see people's intentions with clarity but do your best to be realistic in holding up your end of any deal. All you can control is yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) If there are some basic life maintenance things you’ve been avoiding — whether an appointment you know you should make or an important project that should’ve been finished long ago — this lunar eclipse may bring the push you need to take care of business. Step up to your responsibilities and start managing the things that need your attention before a molehill turns into a mountain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) What’s been keeping you from embracing your freedom-loving creative side, Scorpio? You tend to play your cards close to your chest, but this lunar eclipse asks you to work through some of the baggage that keeps you from expressing your one-of-a-kind visions in a way that others can connect with. If you get struck with a bout of inspiration — or suddenly realize what’s been keeping you from doing the things that bring you joy — go with it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) If family secrets have been tucked away in the corners of your heart and home, you might find that this lunar eclipse asks you to bring some things out into the open. Of course, emotionally charged matters can be hard to see clearly — especially under the powerful energy of an eclipse — but pulling the skeletons out of the closet can be the first step in healing. Your heart deserves a comfortable place to land.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The way you share your ideas with the world is changing now, Capricorn, and you’re about to embark on a journey that allows you to explore your self-expression in a new way. You may find that this eclipse brings some sudden news involving the people around you, or it could prompt you to finally get something off your chest that you didn’t think you dared to say. Stay true to your feelings and don’t be afraid to speak the truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) It’s time to get real about your money situation, Aquarius. Have there been cash flow issues you’ve been putting on the back burner? Maybe some self-doubts have kept you from pursuing financial abundance in the way you know you could? This eclipse is the beginning of some new storylines regarding your relationship with money — but before you can start anew, you may have to clear some space and make room for growth.