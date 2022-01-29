Shoppers Swear By These Clever Things Under $20 That Saved Them Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of Dollars

Have you ever heard the phrase, “A penny saved is a penny earned”? Personally, I’ve found this to be true. Finding small ways to cut back on spending really does make a difference — and your bank account will thank you for it. Amazon is chock full of clever products that save you money in the long run, and they only cost $20 or less.

Let’s start with the kitchen. Restocking on disposable plastic baggies, foil, and cleaning sponges adds up over time, which is why this list has tons of reusable alternatives — like this set of zip-up food storage bags that are airtight and washable, and these waste-free food wraps made from cotton and beeswax. You can even skip the cleaning solution and wipe down your counters with these foam sponges that scrub away stains with only water.

Moving to the living room and bedroom, there are plenty of ways to spruce up your furniture, walls, and floors that don’t require an expensive home renovation. Instead of replacing damaged leather furniture, you can use this repair kit to fill in scratches and cracks. Or, you can switch up the look of your walls with this temporary stick-on wallpaper that features a cool geometric pattern.

All of these items are great, budget-friendly investments that will save you hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars over time. Plus, they’re backed by thousands of rave reviews from smart shoppers who have discovered these money-saving hacks already.

1 This Drain Protector That Collects Hair For Easy Removal TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rather than spend money on clog removers or a snake, invest in the TubShroom drain protector. The patented cylindrical design has several holes that allow water to pass through, as hair neatly wraps around the base. Then, all you have to do is pull the TubShroom out and discard the hair in the trash. Over 69,000 customers have given this product a five-star review, raving over its effectiveness. Available colors: 6

2 A Fabric Shaver That Makes Your Clothes & Furniture Look Like New Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This handheld fabric shaver gently removes pills, fuzz, and lint from a variety of fabrics, so it’s safe to use on your sweaters, couches, and duvet covers. An interior compartment collects the fuzz, so you can easily toss out the debris once you’re finished. The powerful battery-powered unit extends the life of your clothes and furniture, saving you from having to replace them. Available colors: 6

3 These Cloths That Save You A Trip To The Dry Cleaners Woolite At-Home Dry-Cleaning Cloths (6 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Care for your most delicate clothing items without making a pricey trip to the dry cleaners. These at-home dry-cleaning cloths can be placed directly in your dryer. Just toss in a sheet with your load of laundry, tumble dry your garments on medium heat for 20 minutes and voilà! They’ll feel fresh and clean (and you won’t even have to leave the house).

4 The Smart Plug That Monitors Your Energy Usage Kasa Energy-Monitoring Smart Plug Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this smart plug’s accompanying smartphone app to monitor energy consumption, set timers, and create schedules, cutting down on excess electricity usage — and saving you money. Since it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant, you can also control your lights and other appliances with a simple voice command.

5 A Pair Of Silicone Spatulas That Make Your Cosmetics Last Longer S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Slim and flexible, these silicone spatulas reach into the crevices of your lotion bottles and makeup containers to get every last drop out. The angled heads scrape out the remaining foundation or cream from the bottom of the jar, so you can get the most out of your product. You’ll also be able to go longer in between repurchases, saving you money. Available colors: 3

6 This Handheld Milk Frother For Making Lattes At Home Zulay Handheld Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skip your $5 coffee from the shop and make your own cost-effective, café-quality drinks right at home, thanks to this handheld milk frother. The battery-powered device has a stainless steel whisk that creates fluffy clouds of milk foam, which can then be added to lattes, cappuccinos, and even hot cocoa. Available colors: 15

7 The Leather Repair Kit For Furniture, Jackets, Purses & More Coconix Leather and Vinyl Repair Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Complete with backing fabric, repair compounds, a brush, and a mixing dish, this kit has everything you need to fix the cracks and peeled spots on your leather or vinyl furniture, jackets, and bags. The repair compounds come in 10 blendable shades, so you can create the perfect color match. Your leather goods will last much longer, so you don’t have to buy new ones.

8 This Grout-Coloring Pen That Saves You From Retiling Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Here’s a quick, budget-friendly solution to grout stains — a color-restoring chalk marker. Filled with a non-toxic, water-based colorant, the pen instantly brightens the grout in between your tiles for a like-new appearance. Ideal for kitchens and bathrooms, this pen keeps your tiles looking pristine, while saving you from heavy scrubbing or remodels.

9 Some Rustic Pillow Covers That Instantly Warm Up Your Living Space Anickal Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of investing in all-new pillows, you can spruce up the cushion inserts you already own with this pair of rustic pillow covers. Made from a brushed polyester material, the covers add a farmhouse-chic touch to any living room or bedroom. Opt for a neutral color like gray or beige, or add a pop of color with shades like orange or chartreuse. Available colors: 17

10 A Portable Luggage Scale That’s Helpful When Traveling Amazon Basics Portable Luggage Scale Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avoid excess bag weight costs at the airport by weighing your luggage beforehand. This handheld luggage scale simply clips onto your bag’s handles, measuring the weight of the bag or suitcase underneath. With a capacity of up to 110 pounds, this little gadget is great to have on hand when traveling.

11 This Mini Space Heater That’s Great For Compact Spaces Amazon Basics Mini Space Heater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Perfect for bedside tables, office desks, and other compact spaces, this small but mighty heating unit allows you to stay warm without running your home’s central heater. Standing at just 6.3 inches tall, the space heater can easily be transported from room to room. It runs on just 500 watts, making this a much more cost-effective alternative to traditional heating. Available colors: 4

12 The Iron-On Hemming Tape For At-Home Clothing Alterations HeatnBond Hemming Tape Amazon $2 See On Amazon Getting your clothes hemmed by a professional can rack up a costly bill, but rest assured, there’s a less expensive alternative — this iron-on hemming tape. The no-sew adhesive allows you to shorten the hems on skirts, dresses, and pants, just by applying heat. It even works on thicker fabrics, including heavy cotton, suede, wool, and corduroy. Available colors: White, Black

13 These Pillowcases That Keep You Cool All Night Long LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A cheaper alternative to running your fan or AC unit all night long, these pillowcases are made with unique fibers that cool you down. They’re dual-sided, with the opposite side made from 100% cotton, which is soft and breathable against your skin. You’ll get a fantastic night’s sleep, waking up totally refreshed — and sweat-free. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

14 Some Beautiful Globe String Lights That Run On Solar Power Brightown Solar String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon These globe string lights create a dreamy ambience on your patio or porch, and they run completely on solar power — so they won’t rack up your electricity bill. The 35.6-foot long string contains 60 LED bulbs, which can shift between eight different lighting modes. Charging up during the daytime, the waterproof lights can operate for up to 10 hours a night. Available colors: 6

15 This Touch-Up Kit That Restores Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make your wooden dressers, bed frames, and chairs last longer with this furniture repair kit. Equipped with markers and wax sticks in six different shades, the kit allows you to touch up nicks, scuffs, and scratches on wooden surfaces. Whether your furniture is made from oak, walnut, maple, or another type of wood, you’ll be able to restore it to a like-new appearance.

16 These Adhesive Door Draft Stoppers That Insulate Your Room Holikme Door Draft Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon In winter, these self-adhesive door draft stoppers prevent cold drafts from coming in, while keeping warm air from escaping. Similarly, in the summer, the stoppers keep the air from your AC unit from disappearing under the door. Not only do these draft stoppers save you money by reducing your energy usage, they’re also great for sound-proofing your home. Available colors: 6

17 A Unique Bottle Dispenser That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Flip-It! Bottle-Emptying Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Compatible with most soap, shampoo, and condiment bottles, these Flip-It! dispenser caps allows you to store your products upside down — allowing you to squeeze every last drop out. You get four different sizes in a set, allowing you to use your Flip-It! caps with multiple bottles in your home. This way, you can be sure you’re getting the most out of your household products before buying more.

18 This Filtered Showerhead That Saves Water Nosame Water-Saving Showerhead Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only does this showerhead remove impurities and soften water, it also reduces the amount of water you use by up to 30%. The incredible part? It doesn’t lower your water pressure at all. Instead, the uniquely designed micro-nozzles actually increase the feeling of pressure. With three different modes — rainfall, massage, and jet spray — this showerhead instantly upgrades any bathroom.

19 These Sheets That Help Your Produce Stay Fresh FRESHGLOW FRESHPAPER Produce Savers (8 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are you constantly throwing away produce because it goes bad before you can eat it? These paper sheets are infused with botanical ingredients that help preserve your produce for up to two times as long. Just place a sheet inside your refrigerator drawer, fruit bowl, or salad bag to keep the contents fresh. After 30 days, the reusable sheets can be recycled or composted.

20 Some Highly Rated Blackout Curtains That Regulate Your Room’s Temperature Deconovo Insulating Curtains Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of a thick polyester fabric, these blackout curtains insulate your room against winter chill and summer heat. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 48,000 reviews, the year-round curtains regulate the temperature of your room, reducing the need to turn on the thermostat. They block out light, protecting your furniture from fading. Besides black, they come in lots of vibrant jewel tones and versatile neutral shades. Available sizes: 12

21 A Set Of Clear Food Organizer Bins For Easy Storage Vtopmart Refrigerator Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s happened to all of us: A food item is hiding in the pantry or refrigerator, so we buy more at the store — only to discover we had it the whole time. These clear food storage bins allow you to organize and see all of the food in your cabinet or fridge, so you don’t accidentally restock when you don’t need to. The handles on either side make it easy to pull the bins out and grab what you’re looking for.

22 The Drain Clog Dissolver That’s Eco-Friendly Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Green Gobbler’s drain clog dissolver cuts through grease, soap, and hair, saving you from having to call a plumber. Safe for use on pipes, toilets, tubs, and showers, the liquid formula is biodegradable and eco-friendly. “It was amazing watching the hair melt off the drains, even cleaned the grime on the sides of the drain, looked soooo new!” one reviewer raved. “I'm beyond impressed, this will be my go-to drain cleaner now.”

23 These Lavender-Scented Foot Peel Masks That Exfoliate Your Skin CÉLOR Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nourishing and exfoliating, these foot peel masks are great for a budget-friendly, DIY pedicure. Just pull the masks over your heels like a pair of socks, and remove after one hour. Formulated with calming lavender and soothing aloe vera, the masks work to remove rough skin and moisturize the smooth layer underneath.

24 This UV-Free Gel Nail Polish That Gives You Salon-Quality Results Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon Save yourself a trip to the nail salon by using this gel nail polish from Sally Hansen. The chip-resistant polish lasts for up to eight days, and you don’t even need a UV lamp to cure it. Available in over 30 lustrous shades, each polish provides vibrant, lasting results. Available colors: 35

25 Some Cedar Blocks That Protect Your Clothes From Moths ACMETOP Cedar Blocks (30-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cedar wood is a natural insect repellent, and placing these blocks in your closet with your clothes will protect them from holes created by moths. Each block has a hole in the middle, so you can place them directly on your hangers. Plus, the invigorating cedar scent will keep your wardrobe smelling fresh.

26 These Cleaning Sponges That Remove Stains With Just Water STK Magic Cleaning Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These “magic” cleaning sponges only require water to remove tough dirt and grease stains from walls, leather, marble, and stainless steel, and other surfaces, saving you from having to buy extra cleaning fluid. Made from thick, absorbent melamine, the last much longer than traditional kitchen sponges. You get 20 sponges in a pack, at an incredibly wallet-conscious price.

27 A Kitchen Gadget That Preserves Your Halved Avocados Evriholder Avocado Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your salad, toast, or sandwich only calls for half of an avocado, this kitchen gadget provides the perfect place to store the other half. It stores the avocado flesh-side down, and the adjustable strap provides a tight seal, keeping out air and preventing browning. Each pack comes with two — no more tossing the uneaten portion in the trash.

28 This Self-Adhesive Wallpaper That Instantly Transforms Your Room MelunMer Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Want to transform the look of your living space without undergoing a permanent home renovation? This peel-and-stick wallpaper is an amazing, temporary way to change up your bedroom, living room, or bathroom. It features a cool geometric pattern in either gold or silver, complementing a variety of design styles, and can be easily removed if you ever want to switch it up. Available colors: Gold, Silver

29 Some Peel & Stick Floor Tiles With A Retro Look FloorPops Peel-and-Stick Floor Tiles (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some retro-inspired flair to your bathroom or kitchen with these self-adhesive floor tiles. A much cheaper alternative to installing actual floor tiles, these vinyl decals achieve a similar look in just a few minutes. They’re also great for placing on your kitchen’s backsplash for a unique texture. Available colors: Black, Blue

30 A Silicone Strap That Keeps You From Dropping Your Phone Sinjimoru Silicone Phone Strap Amazon $8 See On Amazon Let’s face it: Our smartphones are in our hands for a good portion of the day, and it’s important we don’t drop them — they’re pretty darn expensive to replace (and no one wants to spend time getting screens repaired, either). This adjustable silicone strap fits underneath your phone case, creating a sling for your hand to fit through. Even if you accidentally trip, your phone will stay in your hand. Available colors: 6

31 The Wood Polish & Conditioner With A Cult Following Howard Products Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner Amazon $6 See On Amazon With over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Howard Feed-N-Wax wood polish is the go-to product to keep your wooden furniture looking fresh — so it’ll last for many years to come. Made with nourishing beeswax and orange oil, the formula conditions the wood and prevents further drying. “Used this product and it made a HUGE difference! My floors now have that lovely deep color and glow again,” one reviewer raved.

32 These Boot Shapers That Prevent Cracking & Sagging Household Essentials Boot Shapers (2 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your boots in tip-top shape by using these plastic inserts. By keeping your leather or suede boots upright, the inserts work to prevent sagging, cracking, and collapsing. The flexible boot shapers fit in any size boots, and they have handles on the tops that allow you to hang them in your closet.

33 This Reusable Exfoliating Towel For Clear, Soft Skin All Over GOSHI Exfoliating Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike a flimsy body scrubber, the GOSHI towel is made from a combination of exfoliating and lathering threads, giving your skin the deepest clean. It’s long enough to reach every area of your body, even your entire back. Pair it with your favorite body wash for a luxurious shower experience.

34 A Basket That Keeps Your Herbs Hydrated In The Fridge OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perfect for cilantro, rosemary, thyme, and more, this basket keeps your herbs ventilated while trapping humidity. Simply place the herbs in the hinged basket, add water to the outer chamber, and close the lid. Your herbs will last much longer in the fridge, so you don’t have to replace them as quickly. Available sizes: Small, Large

35 These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Replace Your Plastic Ones IDEATECH Reusable Storage Bags (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than constantly buying plastic food storage bags, you should invest in this set of reusable bags. Made from a transparent silicone material, the bags have leakproof zipper closures that keep your food fresh inside. After you use them, simply give them a rinse in the sink and let them dry. You’ll also reduce your plastic waste, which is better for the environment — it’s a win-win.

36 Some Beeswax Food Storage Wraps You Can Use Again & Again Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Forget constantly stocking up on foil and plastic wrap — these food wraps are completely reusable. They’re made from cotton with a beeswax coating, and they have a flexible texture that makes it easy to wrap them around your leftovers, produce, bread loaves, and more. You get three different sizes in a pack, so you can use them to seal up a variety of different foods. Available patterns: 4

37 These Absorbent Pads That Preserve Your Bars Of Soap S&T Inc. Soap Savers (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make your bar of soap last longer by placing it on one of these soap savers. The porous pads elevate your soap off the counter, absorbing excess water and preventing a puddle from forming underneath. Lay it inside your soap dish to preserve your soap in between uses, or, you can put it on your shower rack to keep the bar fresh. Available colors and styles: 7

38 This Shoe Repair Adhesive With A Loyal Fanbase Shoe Goo Repair Adhesive Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over 22,000 customers have given Shoe Goo a five-star rating, raving over its ability to repair shoes, boots, and other household items. The clear sealant is safe on vinyl, rubber, leather, and canvas. “This stuff is the bomb! Gave new life to my favorite boots,” one reviewer raved. “The sole was originally peeling away from the shoe in the front, not anymore!”

39 A Budget Planner That Makes Personal Financing So Much Easier GoGirl Budget Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon While personal financing can be utterly headache-inducing, this budget planner from GoGirl makes it a whole lot easier — and actually kinda fun. Filled with budget templates, monthly planning pages, and savings tracking tools, the journal’s engaging layout helps you visualize your financial goals. You even get a set of motivational stickers to keep the encouragement going. Available colors: 12