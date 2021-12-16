60 Small, Inexpensive Gifts People Love

As the old saying goes, it’s better to give than to receive, and it truly is a pleasure to match the right person with just the right gift for a holiday, birthday, or special occasion. But what can you do when you’re on a budget and have tons of people to buy for? Hit up Amazon for small, inexpensive gifts people love.

There are so many kinds of items on this list, from stocking stuffers to bigger gifts with an impact that far outweighs what you’ve spent on them. Some of my all-star favorites include this handy snowflake-shaped multitool that performs as a box cutter, bottle opener, screwdriver, and more (helpful for just about anyone). There’s also this set of travel-size hand creams that soothe and moisturize dry, wash-worn hands, this detangling brush that’s a perennial reviewer favorite, and these luxe satin pillowcases that come in a rainbow of colors.

Before you start scrolling, I’ll just remind you to pick up some of these items so that you have them on hand throughout the year (stash them in a box under your bed or in the linen closet). With of a few of these clever, budget-friendly gifts around, you’ll always have something to give when an occasion arises.

1 The Multitool That’s Shaped Like A Snowflake Desuccus 18-in-1 Snowflake Multitool Amazon $8 See On Amazon It’s not often that you can refer to something you can fix your bike with as “super cute,” but this snowflake-shaped multitool is both practical and whimsically stylish. Packing in 18 tools in one, this genius device includes a slew of screwdrivers and wrenches, plus a box cutter, a bottle opener, and much more. It’s the ideal gift for coworkers, and neighbors, or the handy person on your list.

2 These Soft Wool Socks That Keep Toes Toasty Loritta Wool-Blend Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from a luxurious wool blend that’s soft, warm, and breathable, these socks are designed to keep feet insulated from the cold without causing the wearer to sweat up a storm. Boating a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, they’re available in a wide range of colors and styles, including heathered solids, sweater stripes, and snowflakes. Available color and style combos: 18

3 A Necklace With A Personalized Initial Pendant M MOOHAN Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Want something that feels personal and thoughtful? This necklace features an initial pendant in your choice of 26 letters, along with two layered paperclip chains. Plated in real 14-karat gold, it’s a classic that’ll never go out of style. Available selections: 26

4 These Soothing Facial Tools You Can Pop In The Freezer Floraison Facial Freeze Tools (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made out of stainless steel with a cooling gel interior, these facial tools can be placed directly in the freezer before use. The unique, oblong shape is designed to run along the contours of your face, providing instant cooling relief. Give yourself a soothing facial massage, while minimizing pores, swelling, and redness in the process.

5 This Morse Code Bracelet With A Secret Message IEFWELL Morse Code Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give someone special a secret message with this clever Morse code bracelet. The waxed cord features dot and dash beads made from sterling silver, and you can choose from 15 messages including “Forever Friends,” “I Love You,” “Warrior,” and “Tribe.” You can also choose from sassier messages that your salty friend will enjoy. Available selections: 15

6 The Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you have a friend who’s perpetually cold, loves the great outdoors, or spends time at outdoor sports games, this hand warmer makes for a terrific gift. The rechargeable warmer has three settings for customizable comfort, and it also doubles as a portable backup battery that charges phones. Available colors: 3

7 These Relaxing Shower Steamers That Are The Perfect Sleep Aid The Herbal Zen Sleepytime Shower Steamers Amazon $21 See On Amazon For those who need a little self-care routine in their lives, these aromatherapy steamers turn a hot shower into a soothing sensory experience that will help them drift off to sleep. Scented with pure essential oils in a blend of lavender and Roman chamomile, the vapors are triggered by the steam, and help ease the stress of the day while promoting relaxation.

8 A Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers That Are So Cushy Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon With soft memory foam insoles — and fluffy lining to score additional cozy points — these slippers are a real treat for tired feet. They have a classic faux suede look that comes in colors like tan, gray, and brick red, and they’re finished with anti-skid rubber soles for sure footing. Available sizes: 7/8 — 9.5/10.5

Available colors: 4

9 This Silk Mask That’s Luxurious & Breathable ROSEWARD Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, this face mask creates a protective barrier while also feeling luxurious on the skin. The material is naturally breathable and temperature-regulating, and the construction of this mask features adjustable ear loops and a pocket for a filter. Plus, silk is naturally hypoallergenic, so it’s ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. Available colors: 12

10 A 3-In-1 Avocado Splitter, Pitter & Slicer OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This all-in-one avocado slicer from the design geniuses at OXO has everything needed to get your avocado toast going in the morning. With its trademark easy-to-grip handle, the serrated knife on one end of the tool makes short work of the skin, then the embedded pit remover twists and lifts the pit out easily. The slotted tool at the gadget’s opposite end creates perfect, even slices.

11 These Charging Cables That Are Ultra-Durable TAKAGI iPhone Charging Cables (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I don’t know anyone who can’t use spare Lightning cables for charging their Apple products (I swear, these things just walk off sometimes). The nylon-braided cords are ultra-durable for long-lasting use, and the 6-foot length gives you enough mobility to use your phone while it charges.

12 The Cheap Mascara With A Huge Cult Following essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This mascara costs less than the price of a coffee, but it’s earned more than 148,000(!) perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. The false lash-effect formula delivers long, luscious lashes and lasts all day without flaking or smudging. Plus, the conic fiber brush defines and separates, so you’re never left with clumps.

13 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Coffee Piping Hot nicelucky Mug Warmer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep hot beverages perfectly toasty with this mug warmer that’s perfect for use at the office or at home. With three heat settings, you can choose just the right temperature for coffee, cocoa, or tea. Can’t sleep? Use it with a cup of milk for a soothing bedtime drink.

14 The Brush That Delivers A Spa-Like Scalp Treatment At Home Maxsoft Shampoo Massager Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from silicone, this brush features thick, flexible bristles that deliver an invigorating massage to your scalp — the kind you’d get at a salon. Super relaxing, it stimulates circulation and features an easy-to-grip handle that makes it easy to use, even when your hands are soapy and wet. Available colors: 3

15 A Birthstone Necklace Made With A Sterling Silver Chain Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Birthstone Necklace Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with real sterling silver, this birthstone necklace is perfect for everyone from your assistant to your grandmother, and is suitable for giving on so many occasions. The solitaire gem adds sparkle to any outfit and hangs from an 18-inch chain. Available selections: 12

16 This Himalayan Salt Night Light With A Cozy Glow Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this Himalayan salt night light give off a warm and cozy glow, but the properties of the salt may even help reduce stress. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, the light is just 2.5 inches tall, so you can plug it in anywhere to reap its soothing, mood-enhancing benefits.

17 This Smart Plug That Lets You Voice Control Your Outlet Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon This smart plug is capable of doing so much — and you can control it from an app on your phone or via your smart home assistant. Set schedules for your Christmas tree lights, ensure you turned off the humidifier (even if you’re not at home), and turn on the lights so that your home is lit up by the time you arrive after a long day at work. It’s a true fan favorite, boating a 4.7-star overall rating after 460,000(!) reviews.

18 A Car Phone Holder That Works With Ultra-Strong Magnets LISEN Car Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed to clip onto any vehicle’s car air vents, this smartphone holder uses ultra-strong magnets to secure your phone in place — i.e., no fumbling with finicky clamps. Accompanied by a metal plate that adheres to the back of your phone case, you can simply place your phone on top for instant magnetizing that won’t budge.

19 This 18-In-1 Multitool That Fits In Your Wallet Wallet Ninja 16-in-1 Multitool Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from steel that’s heat-treated four times for extra durability, this multitool is an incredibly useful gift. It performs as 18 tools, including a variety of screwdrivers and hex wrenches, a ruler, a can opener, a fruit peeler, and a bottle opener — it can even be used as a cellphone stand. It’s the size of a credit card, so it can be carried in any standard wallet.

20 The Wine Aerator That Lets Flavors Shine Vintorio Wine Aerator Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a large oxygenating chamber, this aerator makes every bottle of wine taste so much more delicious by bringing out its true flavor and bouquet. Equipped with a rubber stopper to ensure a drip-free pour, it funnels the wine down its long, acrylic spout directly into the glass, so there are no messes — a real treat for oenophiles.

21 This Smart Bulb That Gives You So Many Customization Options Kasa Smart Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon With 16 million colors in addition to both warm and cool white options, this LED smart bulb is a gift that’s both practical and fun. Besides toggling through different colors, users can dim the light bulb, set it on schedules, or create scenes that match natural light (like dusk and dawn). With the compatible app, you can even track the energy usage of the bulb.

22 A Set Of Hydrating Hand Creams That Smell Like Heaven BODY & EARTH Hand Cream Gift Set (6 Count) Amaozn $16 See On Amazon Packaged in a pretty floral tin, this hand cream set looks beautiful and provides serious relief for dry hands. Formulated with shea butter, natural glycerin, and vitamin E, the creams deeply moisturize and soothe skin, and each tube is small enough to stash in a purse or desk drawer. The set of six includes scents like rose, jasmine, and cherry blossom.

23 The Back Scrubber That Gently Exfoliates Skin AQUIS Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Constructed with one microfiber side for sudsing up and one loofah side for exfoliation, this back scrubber is a great way to get squeaky clean in the shower. The 31-inch length makes it easy to scrub hard-to-reach places, and the rope handles on either end make it a breeze to use. The scrubber dries quickly and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available colors: 3

24 A Reviewer-Favorite Detangling Brush That Doesn’t Tug Crave Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush Amaozn $13 See On Amazon With cone-shaped bristles that glide through hair without pulling on it, this brush has earned more than 34,000 five-star ratings from fans who love how it detangles. Suitable for use on all types of hair, the unique shape is easy to grip while brushing, so you can get knots out of your hair in record time. Available colors: 6

25 This Lip Scrub That Softens & Hydrates Handmade Heroes Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon A soothing remedy for dry, chapped lips, this scrub is made from exfoliating sugar and a blend of moisturizing ingredients like coconut, sweet almond, and avocado oils. The result? Soft, smooth lips. Not only does it smell great and have a pleasant taste, but it’s also natural and vegan.

26 This Cuticle Oil That Prevents Chipping & Peeling Cuccio Milk and Honey Cuticle Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon I have the terrible habit of ruining my manicures by chewing on my cuticles when they get dry — if you know someone who suffers from this habit, too, gift them this cuticle oil that’s formulated with a blend of natural moisturizing oils. This fan-favorite formula also add strength, keeping nails from breaking and splitting over time.

27 A Spray To Keep Glasses, Mirrors & More From Fogging Up Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Great for both prescription glasses and sunglasses, this anti-fog spray keeps your lenses crystal clear — especially helpful in cold weather or while wearing a mask. However, it’s not just good for glasses, it’s also great for other glass and plastic surfaces, including shaving mirrors, swimming goggles, and binoculars.

28 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Available in 22 colors, these satin pillowcases give any bed a luxe feel while also creating a frictionless surface that helps prevent hair breakage and face creases. Plus, satin regulates temperature, so you’ll always be sleeping on the “cool” side of the pillow. Machine-washable for easy upkeep, they feature sophisticated envelope closures, too. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

29 A Versatile Moisturizing Oil For Hair, Skin & Nails Ancient Greek Remedy Moisturizing Oil Blend Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the beauty guru on your list, gift this versatile moisturizing oil that can be used to hydrate skin, hair, nails, and even feet. It’s formulated with a blend of cold-pressed olive oil as well as sweet almond and grape seed oils for lots of hydration, while lavender tops everything off with a relaxing scent. It’s non-comedogenic, and one reviewer wrote, “Softens skin and imparts a lovely glow!”

30 These Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloths That Work With Just Water Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from a microfiber blend that removes makeup with just water (really), these makeup-removing cloths are the perfect gift for the eco-conscious beauty aficionados on your list (and much better choice for the planet than single-use wipes). Suitable for use even on sensitive skin, they machine-wash like a charm and are super long-lasting.

31 A Universal Socket Tool That’s Great For The Handy Person In Your Life Heleman Universal Socket Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon Crafted from ultra-strong steel, this universal socket tool is designed to add usefulness to any toolbox. The pins inside the cylinder automatically adjust to fit any size socket for nuts, bolts, and screws, and the set comes with an adaptor for a power drill. Totally pragmatic, it’s a great gift for your favorite DIY enthusiast.

32 These Massage Rollers With Built-In Wells For Lotion ZONGS Massage Ball Rollers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With roller balls that spin 360 degrees, these massage balls glide right across the skin to deliver relief to sore, tense muscles. Made from durable resin, they can be used on their own, but each one is also equipped with a small well if you want to add massage oil or lotion. Plus, they’re designed with grips, so they fit neatly in the palm of your hand.

33 A Magnetic Pick-Up Tool With A Built-In Light Dream Masters Magnetic Pick-Up Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a long gooseneck that extends into tight spaces, this magnetic pick-up tool makes it easy to retrieve hardware, crafting pieces, or even your keys from tight spaces. (There’s even a built-in LED at the end, so you can see what you’re doing.) Extending up to 22 inches at its full length, it offers 360 illumination.

34 The Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Another eco-friendly idea, these dryer balls save energy on laundry day by separating clothes so that they dry much faster. Crafted from New Zealand wool, the extra airflow between garments also helps prevent wrinkling, so you won’t have to add dryer sheets to your load. Add a few drops of essential oil to give laundry a delightful, natural fragrance.

35 A Wireless Charger With A Big Fan Following Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Deliver speedy charging to your phone — and don’t bother with plugging in — with this wireless charger. Suitable for use with both Apple and Android devices, it charges right through the case for quick and easy use. It comes with its own USB cord that you can plug into your computer or adaptor, and it’s earned a 4.4-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews.

36 This Magnetic Wristband That Keeps Hardware On Hand HIGHEVER Magnetic Wristband Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wristband features embedded magnets that keep hardware on hand (literally), which means you don’t have to worry about locating that tiny screw when you need it. It’s perfect for DIYers, crafters, or the person in your home who does all the small repairs. The Velcro closure is adjustable, so it works with a variety of wrist sizes.

37 The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With 360-Degree Sound Hadisala IPX7 Waterproof Speaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your gift recipient loves to sing in the shower or just spends a lot of time by the pool, this waterproof wireless speaker makes the perfect present. It delivers crisp sound and resonant bass, and the 360-degree design give you a stereo experience. It’s equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and the 66-foot range means you can leave the room with your phone without interrupting the flow of your playlist.

38 This Flexible Cleaning Gel That Fits Into Tight Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon The ideal finishing component to any car detailing kit, this cleaning gel is just sticky enough to pick up lint, dust, and crumbs from those tiny spaces in the car. It’s also perfect for detailing electronics and cameras, and even for removing dust from in between the keys on your keyboard.

39 This Eye Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon A great gift for all the light sleepers out there, this eye mask has built-in wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, so you can fall asleep listening to relaxing music or a meditation. The mask itself has a 3-D design that doesn’t pressure the eyes, and the integrated controls let you pause, play, and adjust volume without reaching for your phone.

40 A Portable Power Bank That Keeps Your Phone Juiced On The Go Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Delivering up to two full charges, this portable power bank is the gift for the friend whose phone is always at 5% battery. Small enough to fit in a bag, the lightweight power bank comes with a USB cord for easy use. And since it comes in bright colors like red and royal blue, you’ll always be able to spot it when you need it. Available colors: 4

41 This 7-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Hydrate & Brighten Skin Facetory Sheet Masks (7-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a spa night at home, this variety pack of sheet masks lets you customize your facial session — there’s charcoal to clarify, aloe vera to calm and hydrate, pomegranate extract for an antioxidant boost, and so much more. The fun packaging means you don’t even have to wrap this variety pack in paper.

42 A 2-Pack Of Spatulas That Double As Tongs Clever Tongs 2-in-1 Spatulas (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This convertible cooking utensil doubles as a spatula and a pair of tongs, and it’s a must-have for cooks who love to save a few minutes in the kitchen. Ideal for everything from flipping mini pancakes to filling tacos to transferring food from the pan to a plate, it’s made with stainless steel and heat-resistant silicone. Each set comes with one large and one small utensil.

43 The Eyebrow Styling Cream For Next-Level Brows Ownest Eyebrow Styling Cream (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This brow kit includes two tins of styling cream that set brows so that they look full and feathery, along with four small brow brushes, so you can get everything just in place. Give one and keep one for yourself, or give both sets to the beauty maven in your life.

44 This Mini Phone Tripod With Flexible Legs UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $13 See On Amazon The flexible legs on this mini tripod allow you to set it up wherever you wish. Place it on your desk, the floor, the counter, or any other spot — you can even wrap it around things for extra stability. Perfect for snapping selfies, the tripod comes with a wireless remote that allows you to take pictures without having to hit the shutter button on your phone. Available colors: Black, Pink

45 A Hands-Free Foot Scrubber For Your Shower Allstar Innovations Foot Scrubber Amazon $15 See On Amazon Like a mini spa pedicure for your feet, this scrubbing brush exfoliates dry, cracked soles while you’re in the shower. A series of suction cups keep the scrubber affixed to your tub for easy, hands-free use. At the bottom, there’s a natural pumice stone for buffing out rough skin. An adjustable rope at the top gives you the option to hang this brush, as well.

46 This Pair of Gloves With Lights On The Fingers HANPURE Flashlight Gloves Amazon $16 See On Amazon These flashlight gloves are so useful to anyone who uses their hands often — including mechanics and fishers — but they’re also great for walking your dog at night. The index finger and thumb have built-in LED lights that increase visibility wherever you point. Lightweight and soft, the gloves won’t hinder your hand movements at all, and adjustable straps keep them securely on your wrists.

47 A 5-Year Journal That Records Your Daily Memories Chronicle Books One Line A Day Journal Amazon $16 See On Amazon When life gets hectic, finding enough time to squeeze in a journaling session can be tough. This journal just requires one line a day, recording your memories over a five-year time period. All you have to do is jot down something that happened to you that day — it’s that simple. It’s a great gift for those who want to keep a diary, but are too overwhelmed by lengthy writing prompts.

48 The Phone Stand That Charges Your Phone Wirelessly Anker Wireless Charger Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon This compact stand props your phone up while also wirelessly charging it at the same time. Compatible with any smartphone that has wireless charging capabilities, the stand allows you to set up your device either vertically or horizontally. Watch videos, send text messages, and FaceTime with friends without draining your phone’s battery. Available colors: Black, White

49 This Unique Card Game With A Cult Fanbase Exploding Kittens: A Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Spice up your next family game night with Exploding Kittens, a game that’s kind of like UNO — except there are magical enchiladas, goats, laser beams, and of course, exploding kittens. Over 44,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star review on Amazon, raving over its wacky concept and engaging game flow. It’s suggested for players 7 years old and up, so even the kids can join in on the fun.

50 A Brightening Pumpkin Face Mask That’s Packed With Vitamin C Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pumpkin is naturally packed with vitamin C, which brightens and evens out the skin. Combined with moisturizing honey and exfoliating glycolic acid, this face mask from Andalou Naturals leaves your face feeling revitalized. “This stuff is affordable, smells and FEELS like tingly magic, and quickly exfoliates, renews and refreshes my skin,” one reviewer raved.

51 The Ultra-Bright Work Light With A Magnet For Mounting Cat CT1000 Pocket Work Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a strong magnetic base and a rear pocket clip, this ultra-bright LED work light can be attached to a variety of surfaces for hands-free illumination. The battery-powered unit creates a strong beam of light for up to seven hours straight, allowing you to clearly see underneath car hoods, inside switchboards, behind furniture, and more. It also makes a great addition to any roadside emergency kit.

52 A Silicone Coffee Cup That’s Completely Collapsible Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from flexible, heat-resistant silicone, this coffee cup can collapse down to just 2 inches in height. This is great for when you want to pack your to-go mug while traveling, but don’t have enough space for a conventional tumbler. The 16-ounce mug also includes a built-in straw and a flip-up lid for both cold and hot drinks. Available colors: 9

53 This Soft Headband With Internal Bluetooth Headphones Perytong Bluetooth Headband Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike regular earbuds, it’s impossible for these Bluetooth headphones to fall out of your ears — that’s because they’re stitched into a soft, stretchy sports headband that comfortably fits over your head. With a single-touch control panel on the forehead, you can easily control your music while working out, taking a nap, or resting on an airplane.

54 A Wedge-Shaped Knee Pillow That Alleviates Joint Discomfort ComfiLife Memory Foam Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a natural way to alleviate discomfort in your hips, legs, and lower back while you sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, this wedge-shaped knee pillow features soft curves that help align your body, so you feel well rested, not sore. There are several different ways you can use it — between the calves, under one knee, or beneath one leg.

55 The Colorful Silicone Drinking Straws That Reduce Plastic Waste Flathead Reusable Silicone Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These reusable silicone drinking straws keep you from ever having to buy plastic straws again. You get 10 in a pack, in a variety of colors — teal, pink, blue, white, and black. The dishwasher-safe straws are heat-resistant, so you can use them in everything from coffee to iced tea to smoothies. They come with a scrubbing brush that can easily remove residue from inside the straws.

56 A Set Of Stainless Steel Travel Cutlery You Can Take Anywhere AARAINBOW Portable Flatware Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Perfect for in-office lunches, camping trips, and travel, this stainless steel cutlery set can be transported anywhere you go. It comes with a fork, knife, spoon, chopsticks, a straw, and a straw brush, all of which fit inside the included carrying case. The utensils are dishwasher-safe, so you can easily clean them when you get home. Available colors: 12

57 This Travel Pillow That Wraps Around Your Neck For Total Comfort trtl Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the jet-setter in your life, this travel pillow will really come in handy. The super soft fleece material is constructed with hidden cushioning, so when you wrap it around your neck, you’ll feel comfy and supported. Unlike traditional U-shaped travel pillows, this one has an adjustable fit that props your head up exactly where you want it. Available colors: 4

58 A Handheld Milk Frother For Whipping Up Lattes At Home Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that knowing how to make your own lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha tea is such a valuable skill. This handheld milk frother whips up clouds of fluffy foam in just seconds, so you can add it to your coffee and tea drinks. The battery-powered unit is super easy to use — just press the top button to turn the whisk on and off. Available colors: 42

59 Some Stainless Steel Bars That Magically Remove Cooking Odors amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorbers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon When you handle pungent ingredients like onions, garlic, or fish, chances are, your hands will smell like them long after the meal is cooked. That’s why the Rub-a-Way bar is so brilliant — it uses stainless steel to lift odors from your hands, either wet or dry. Besides a traditional bar shape, this useful odor absorber is also available in cheeky fish and garlic designs.