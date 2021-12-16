60 Small, Inexpensive Gifts People Love

As the old saying goes, it’s better to give than to receive, and it truly is a pleasure to match the right person with just the right gift for a holiday, birthday, or special occasion. But what can you do when you’re on a budget and have tons of people to buy for? Hit up Amazon for
small, inexpensive gifts people love.
There are so many kinds of items on this list, from stocking stuffers to bigger gifts with an impact that far outweighs what you’ve spent on them. Some of my all-star favorites include this handy
snowflake-shaped multitool that performs as a box cutter, bottle opener, screwdriver, and more (helpful for just about anyone). There’s also this set of travel-size hand creams that soothe and moisturize dry, wash-worn hands, this detangling brush that’s a perennial reviewer favorite, and these luxe satin pillowcases that come in a rainbow of colors.
Before you start scrolling, I’ll just remind you to pick up some of these items so that you have them on hand throughout the year (stash them in a box under your bed or in the linen closet). With of a few of these
clever, budget-friendly gifts around, you’ll always have something to give when an occasion arises. 1 The Multitool That’s Shaped Like A Snowflake
It’s not often that you can refer to something you can fix your bike with as “super cute,” but this
snowflake-shaped multitool is both practical and whimsically stylish. Packing in 18 tools in one, this genius device includes a slew of screwdrivers and wrenches, plus a box cutter, a bottle opener, and much more. It’s the ideal gift for coworkers, and neighbors, or the handy person on your list. 2 These Soft Wool Socks That Keep Toes Toasty
Crafted from a luxurious wool blend that’s soft, warm, and breathable, these
socks are designed to keep feet insulated from the cold without causing the wearer to sweat up a storm. Boating a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, they’re available in a wide range of colors and styles, including heathered solids, sweater stripes, and snowflakes. Available color and style combos: 18 3 A Necklace With A Personalized Initial Pendant
Want something that feels personal and thoughtful? This
necklace features an initial pendant in your choice of 26 letters, along with two layered paperclip chains. Plated in real 14-karat gold, it’s a classic that’ll never go out of style. 4 These Soothing Facial Tools You Can Pop In The Freezer
Made out of stainless steel with a cooling gel interior, these
facial tools can be placed directly in the freezer before use. The unique, oblong shape is designed to run along the contours of your face, providing instant cooling relief. Give yourself a soothing facial massage, while minimizing pores, swelling, and redness in the process. 5 This Morse Code Bracelet With A Secret Message
Give someone special a secret message with this clever
Morse code bracelet. The waxed cord features dot and dash beads made from sterling silver, and you can choose from 15 messages including “Forever Friends,” “I Love You,” “Warrior,” and “Tribe.” You can also choose from sassier messages that your salty friend will enjoy. 6 The Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger
Whether you have a friend who’s perpetually cold, loves the great outdoors, or spends time at outdoor sports games, this
hand warmer makes for a terrific gift. The rechargeable warmer has three settings for customizable comfort, and it also doubles as a portable backup battery that charges phones. 7 These Relaxing Shower Steamers That Are The Perfect Sleep Aid
For those who need a little self-care routine in their lives, these
aromatherapy steamers turn a hot shower into a soothing sensory experience that will help them drift off to sleep. Scented with pure essential oils in a blend of lavender and Roman chamomile, the vapors are triggered by the steam, and help ease the stress of the day while promoting relaxation. 8 A Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers That Are So Cushy
With soft memory foam insoles — and fluffy lining to score additional cozy points — these
slippers are a real treat for tired feet. They have a classic faux suede look that comes in colors like tan, gray, and brick red, and they’re finished with anti-skid rubber soles for sure footing. Available sizes: 7/8 — 9.5/10.5 Available colors: 4 9 This Silk Mask That’s Luxurious & Breathable
Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, this
face mask creates a protective barrier while also feeling luxurious on the skin. The material is naturally breathable and temperature-regulating, and the construction of this mask features adjustable ear loops and a pocket for a filter. Plus, silk is naturally hypoallergenic, so it’s ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. 10 A 3-In-1 Avocado Splitter, Pitter & Slicer
This all-in-one
avocado slicer from the design geniuses at OXO has everything needed to get your avocado toast going in the morning. With its trademark easy-to-grip handle, the serrated knife on one end of the tool makes short work of the skin, then the embedded pit remover twists and lifts the pit out easily. The slotted tool at the gadget’s opposite end creates perfect, even slices. 11 These Charging Cables That Are Ultra-Durable
I don’t know anyone who can’t use spare
Lightning cables for charging their Apple products (I swear, these things just walk off sometimes). The nylon-braided cords are ultra-durable for long-lasting use, and the 6-foot length gives you enough mobility to use your phone while it charges. 12 The Cheap Mascara With A Huge Cult Following
This
mascara costs less than the price of a coffee, but it’s earned more than 148,000(!) perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. The false lash-effect formula delivers long, luscious lashes and lasts all day without flaking or smudging. Plus, the conic fiber brush defines and separates, so you’re never left with clumps. 13 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Coffee Piping Hot
Keep hot beverages perfectly toasty with this
mug warmer that’s perfect for use at the office or at home. With three heat settings, you can choose just the right temperature for coffee, cocoa, or tea. Can’t sleep? Use it with a cup of milk for a soothing bedtime drink. 14 The Brush That Delivers A Spa-Like Scalp Treatment At Home
Made from silicone, this
brush features thick, flexible bristles that deliver an invigorating massage to your scalp — the kind you’d get at a salon. Super relaxing, it stimulates circulation and features an easy-to-grip handle that makes it easy to use, even when your hands are soapy and wet. 15 A Birthstone Necklace Made With A Sterling Silver Chain
Made with real sterling silver, this
birthstone necklace is perfect for everyone from your assistant to your grandmother, and is suitable for giving on so many occasions. The solitaire gem adds sparkle to any outfit and hangs from an 18-inch chain. 16 This Himalayan Salt Night Light With A Cozy Glow
Not only does this
Himalayan salt night light give off a warm and cozy glow, but the properties of the salt may even help reduce stress. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, the light is just 2.5 inches tall, so you can plug it in anywhere to reap its soothing, mood-enhancing benefits. 17 This Smart Plug That Lets You Voice Control Your Outlet
This
smart plug is capable of doing so much — and you can control it from an app on your phone or via your smart home assistant. Set schedules for your Christmas tree lights, ensure you turned off the humidifier (even if you’re not at home), and turn on the lights so that your home is lit up by the time you arrive after a long day at work. It’s a true fan favorite, boating a 4.7-star overall rating after 460,000(!) reviews. 18 A Car Phone Holder That Works With Ultra-Strong Magnets
Designed to clip onto any vehicle’s car air vents, this
smartphone holder uses ultra-strong magnets to secure your phone in place — i.e., no fumbling with finicky clamps. Accompanied by a metal plate that adheres to the back of your phone case, you can simply place your phone on top for instant magnetizing that won’t budge. 19 This 18-In-1 Multitool That Fits In Your Wallet
Made from steel that’s heat-treated four times for extra durability, this
multitool is an incredibly useful gift. It performs as 18 tools, including a variety of screwdrivers and hex wrenches, a ruler, a can opener, a fruit peeler, and a bottle opener — it can even be used as a cellphone stand. It’s the size of a credit card, so it can be carried in any standard wallet. 20 The Wine Aerator That Lets Flavors Shine
With a large oxygenating chamber, this
aerator makes every bottle of wine taste so much more delicious by bringing out its true flavor and bouquet. Equipped with a rubber stopper to ensure a drip-free pour, it funnels the wine down its long, acrylic spout directly into the glass, so there are no messes — a real treat for oenophiles. 21 This Smart Bulb That Gives You So Many Customization Options
With 16 million colors in addition to both warm and cool white options, this
LED smart bulb is a gift that’s both practical and fun. Besides toggling through different colors, users can dim the light bulb, set it on schedules, or create scenes that match natural light (like dusk and dawn). With the compatible app, you can even track the energy usage of the bulb. 22 A Set Of Hydrating Hand Creams That Smell Like Heaven
Packaged in a pretty floral tin, this
hand cream set looks beautiful and provides serious relief for dry hands. Formulated with shea butter, natural glycerin, and vitamin E, the creams deeply moisturize and soothe skin, and each tube is small enough to stash in a purse or desk drawer. The set of six includes scents like rose, jasmine, and cherry blossom. 23 The Back Scrubber That Gently Exfoliates Skin
Constructed with one microfiber side for sudsing up and one loofah side for exfoliation, this
back scrubber is a great way to get squeaky clean in the shower. The 31-inch length makes it easy to scrub hard-to-reach places, and the rope handles on either end make it a breeze to use. The scrubber dries quickly and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. 24 A Reviewer-Favorite Detangling Brush That Doesn’t Tug
With cone-shaped bristles that glide through hair without pulling on it, this
brush has earned more than 34,000 five-star ratings from fans who love how it detangles. Suitable for use on all types of hair, the unique shape is easy to grip while brushing, so you can get knots out of your hair in record time. 25 This Lip Scrub That Softens & Hydrates
A soothing remedy for dry, chapped lips, this
scrub is made from exfoliating sugar and a blend of moisturizing ingredients like coconut, sweet almond, and avocado oils. The result? Soft, smooth lips. Not only does it smell great and have a pleasant taste, but it’s also natural and vegan. 26 This Cuticle Oil That Prevents Chipping & Peeling
I have the terrible habit of ruining my manicures by chewing on my cuticles when they get dry — if you know someone who suffers from this habit, too, gift them this
cuticle oil that’s formulated with a blend of natural moisturizing oils. This fan-favorite formula also add strength, keeping nails from breaking and splitting over time. 27 A Spray To Keep Glasses, Mirrors & More From Fogging Up
Great for both prescription glasses and sunglasses, this
anti-fog spray keeps your lenses crystal clear — especially helpful in cold weather or while wearing a mask. However, it’s not just good for glasses, it’s also great for other glass and plastic surfaces, including shaving mirrors, swimming goggles, and binoculars. 28 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Hair & Skin
Available in 22 colors, these
satin pillowcases give any bed a luxe feel while also creating a frictionless surface that helps prevent hair breakage and face creases. Plus, satin regulates temperature, so you’ll always be sleeping on the “cool” side of the pillow. Machine-washable for easy upkeep, they feature sophisticated envelope closures, too. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 22 29 A Versatile Moisturizing Oil For Hair, Skin & Nails
For the beauty guru on your list, gift this versatile
moisturizing oil that can be used to hydrate skin, hair, nails, and even feet. It’s formulated with a blend of cold-pressed olive oil as well as sweet almond and grape seed oils for lots of hydration, while lavender tops everything off with a relaxing scent. It’s non-comedogenic, and one reviewer wrote, “Softens skin and imparts a lovely glow!” 30 These Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloths That Work With Just Water
Made from a microfiber blend that removes makeup with just water (really), these
makeup-removing cloths are the perfect gift for the eco-conscious beauty aficionados on your list (and much better choice for the planet than single-use wipes). Suitable for use even on sensitive skin, they machine-wash like a charm and are super long-lasting. 31 A Universal Socket Tool That’s Great For The Handy Person In Your Life
Crafted from ultra-strong steel, this
universal socket tool is designed to add usefulness to any toolbox. The pins inside the cylinder automatically adjust to fit any size socket for nuts, bolts, and screws, and the set comes with an adaptor for a power drill. Totally pragmatic, it’s a great gift for your favorite DIY enthusiast. 32 These Massage Rollers With Built-In Wells For Lotion
With roller balls that spin 360 degrees, these
massage balls glide right across the skin to deliver relief to sore, tense muscles. Made from durable resin, they can be used on their own, but each one is also equipped with a small well if you want to add massage oil or lotion. Plus, they’re designed with grips, so they fit neatly in the palm of your hand. 33 A Magnetic Pick-Up Tool With A Built-In Light
With a long gooseneck that extends into tight spaces, this
magnetic pick-up tool makes it easy to retrieve hardware, crafting pieces, or even your keys from tight spaces. (There’s even a built-in LED at the end, so you can see what you’re doing.) Extending up to 22 inches at its full length, it offers 360 illumination. 34 The Wool Dryer Balls That Speed Up Drying Time
Another eco-friendly idea, these
dryer balls save energy on laundry day by separating clothes so that they dry much faster. Crafted from New Zealand wool, the extra airflow between garments also helps prevent wrinkling, so you won’t have to add dryer sheets to your load. Add a few drops of essential oil to give laundry a delightful, natural fragrance. 35 A Wireless Charger With A Big Fan Following
Deliver speedy charging to your phone — and don’t bother with plugging in — with this
wireless charger. Suitable for use with both Apple and Android devices, it charges right through the case for quick and easy use. It comes with its own USB cord that you can plug into your computer or adaptor, and it’s earned a 4.4-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews. 36 This Magnetic Wristband That Keeps Hardware On Hand
This
wristband features embedded magnets that keep hardware on hand (literally), which means you don’t have to worry about locating that tiny screw when you need it. It’s perfect for DIYers, crafters, or the person in your home who does all the small repairs. The Velcro closure is adjustable, so it works with a variety of wrist sizes. 37 The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With 360-Degree Sound
Whether your gift recipient loves to sing in the shower or just spends a lot of time by the pool, this
waterproof wireless speaker makes the perfect present. It delivers crisp sound and resonant bass, and the 360-degree design give you a stereo experience. It’s equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and the 66-foot range means you can leave the room with your phone without interrupting the flow of your playlist. 38 This Flexible Cleaning Gel That Fits Into Tight Spaces
The ideal finishing component to any car detailing kit, this
cleaning gel is just sticky enough to pick up lint, dust, and crumbs from those tiny spaces in the car. It’s also perfect for detailing electronics and cameras, and even for removing dust from in between the keys on your keyboard. 39 This Eye Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers
A great gift for all the light sleepers out there, th
is eye mask has built-in wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, so you can fall asleep listening to relaxing music or a meditation. The mask itself has a 3-D design that doesn’t pressure the eyes, and the integrated controls let you pause, play, and adjust volume without reaching for your phone. 40 A Portable Power Bank That Keeps Your Phone Juiced On The Go
Delivering up to two full charges, this
portable power bank is the gift for the friend whose phone is always at 5% battery. Small enough to fit in a bag, the lightweight power bank comes with a USB cord for easy use. And since it comes in bright colors like red and royal blue, you’ll always be able to spot it when you need it. 41 This 7-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Hydrate & Brighten Skin
For a spa night at home, this
variety pack of sheet masks lets you customize your facial session — there’s charcoal to clarify, aloe vera to calm and hydrate, pomegranate extract for an antioxidant boost, and so much more. The fun packaging means you don’t even have to wrap this variety pack in paper. 42 A 2-Pack Of Spatulas That Double As Tongs
This
convertible cooking utensil doubles as a spatula and a pair of tongs, and it’s a must-have for cooks who love to save a few minutes in the kitchen. Ideal for everything from flipping mini pancakes to filling tacos to transferring food from the pan to a plate, it’s made with stainless steel and heat-resistant silicone. Each set comes with one large and one small utensil. 43 The Eyebrow Styling Cream For Next-Level Brows
This
brow kit includes two tins of styling cream that set brows so that they look full and feathery, along with four small brow brushes, so you can get everything just in place. Give one and keep one for yourself, or give both sets to the beauty maven in your life. 44 This Mini Phone Tripod With Flexible Legs
The flexible legs on this
mini tripod allow you to set it up wherever you wish. Place it on your desk, the floor, the counter, or any other spot — you can even wrap it around things for extra stability. Perfect for snapping selfies, the tripod comes with a wireless remote that allows you to take pictures without having to hit the shutter button on your phone. Available colors: Black, Pink 45 A Hands-Free Foot Scrubber For Your Shower
Like a mini spa pedicure for your feet, this
scrubbing brush exfoliates dry, cracked soles while you’re in the shower. A series of suction cups keep the scrubber affixed to your tub for easy, hands-free use. At the bottom, there’s a natural pumice stone for buffing out rough skin. An adjustable rope at the top gives you the option to hang this brush, as well. 46 This Pair of Gloves With Lights On The Fingers
These
flashlight gloves are so useful to anyone who uses their hands often — including mechanics and fishers — but they’re also great for walking your dog at night. The index finger and thumb have built-in LED lights that increase visibility wherever you point. Lightweight and soft, the gloves won’t hinder your hand movements at all, and adjustable straps keep them securely on your wrists. 47 A 5-Year Journal That Records Your Daily Memories
When life gets hectic, finding enough time to squeeze in a journaling session can be tough. This
journal just requires one line a day, recording your memories over a five-year time period. All you have to do is jot down something that happened to you that day — it’s that simple. It’s a great gift for those who want to keep a diary, but are too overwhelmed by lengthy writing prompts. 48 The Phone Stand That Charges Your Phone Wirelessly
This compact
stand props your phone up while also wirelessly charging it at the same time. Compatible with any smartphone that has wireless charging capabilities, the stand allows you to set up your device either vertically or horizontally. Watch videos, send text messages, and FaceTime with friends without draining your phone’s battery. Available colors: Black, White 49 This Unique Card Game With A Cult Fanbase
Spice up your next family game night with
Exploding Kittens, a game that’s kind of like UNO — except there are magical enchiladas, goats, laser beams, and of course, exploding kittens. Over 44,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star review on Amazon, raving over its wacky concept and engaging game flow. It’s suggested for players 7 years old and up, so even the kids can join in on the fun. 50 A Brightening Pumpkin Face Mask That’s Packed With Vitamin C
Pumpkin is naturally packed with vitamin C, which brightens and evens out the skin. Combined with moisturizing honey and exfoliating glycolic acid, this
face mask from Andalou Naturals leaves your face feeling revitalized. “This stuff is affordable, smells and FEELS like tingly magic, and quickly exfoliates, renews and refreshes my skin,” one reviewer raved. 51 The Ultra-Bright Work Light With A Magnet For Mounting
With a strong magnetic base and a rear pocket clip, this ultra-bright
LED work light can be attached to a variety of surfaces for hands-free illumination. The battery-powered unit creates a strong beam of light for up to seven hours straight, allowing you to clearly see underneath car hoods, inside switchboards, behind furniture, and more. It also makes a great addition to any roadside emergency kit. 52 A Silicone Coffee Cup That’s Completely Collapsible
Made from flexible, heat-resistant silicone, this
coffee cup can collapse down to just 2 inches in height. This is great for when you want to pack your to-go mug while traveling, but don’t have enough space for a conventional tumbler. The 16-ounce mug also includes a built-in straw and a flip-up lid for both cold and hot drinks. 53 This Soft Headband With Internal Bluetooth Headphones
Unlike regular earbuds, it’s impossible for these
Bluetooth headphones to fall out of your ears — that’s because they’re stitched into a soft, stretchy sports headband that comfortably fits over your head. With a single-touch control panel on the forehead, you can easily control your music while working out, taking a nap, or resting on an airplane. 54 A Wedge-Shaped Knee Pillow That Alleviates Joint Discomfort
Here’s a natural way to alleviate discomfort in your hips, legs, and lower back while you sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, this wedge-shaped
knee pillow features soft curves that help align your body, so you feel well rested, not sore. There are several different ways you can use it — between the calves, under one knee, or beneath one leg. 55 The Colorful Silicone Drinking Straws That Reduce Plastic Waste
These reusable silicone
drinking straws keep you from ever having to buy plastic straws again. You get 10 in a pack, in a variety of colors — teal, pink, blue, white, and black. The dishwasher-safe straws are heat-resistant, so you can use them in everything from coffee to iced tea to smoothies. They come with a scrubbing brush that can easily remove residue from inside the straws. 56 A Set Of Stainless Steel Travel Cutlery You Can Take Anywhere
Perfect for in-office lunches, camping trips, and travel, this stainless steel
cutlery set can be transported anywhere you go. It comes with a fork, knife, spoon, chopsticks, a straw, and a straw brush, all of which fit inside the included carrying case. The utensils are dishwasher-safe, so you can easily clean them when you get home. 57 This Travel Pillow That Wraps Around Your Neck For Total Comfort
For the jet-setter in your life, this
travel pillow will really come in handy. The super soft fleece material is constructed with hidden cushioning, so when you wrap it around your neck, you’ll feel comfy and supported. Unlike traditional U-shaped travel pillows, this one has an adjustable fit that props your head up exactly where you want it. 58 A Handheld Milk Frother For Whipping Up Lattes At Home
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that knowing how to make your own lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha tea is such a valuable skill. This handheld
milk frother whips up clouds of fluffy foam in just seconds, so you can add it to your coffee and tea drinks. The battery-powered unit is super easy to use — just press the top button to turn the whisk on and off. 59 Some Stainless Steel Bars That Magically Remove Cooking Odors
When you handle pungent ingredients like onions, garlic, or fish, chances are, your hands will smell like them long after the meal is cooked. That’s why the
Rub-a-Way bar is so brilliant — it uses stainless steel to lift odors from your hands, either wet or dry. Besides a traditional bar shape, this useful odor absorber is also available in cheeky fish and garlic designs. 60 A Beanie With A Built-In Rechargeable Headlight
You’d be surprised just how often the headlight on this
beanie comes in handy. Whether you’re camping, hiking, or jogging at night, the LED light illuminates the surrounding area up to 30 feet. When the light needs recharging, you can simply pop it out of the beanie and plug it into any USB port. The beanie comes in several cool colors, as well as a rugged camouflage print.