70 Cheap Gifts On Amazon That Reviewers Swear By

Searching for a gift that's both affordable and functional can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack — but it's definitely possible. Sure, there might be times when a product and its price tag seems too good to be true — but that isn't always the case when you're shopping online. In fact, there are a ton of cheap gifts on Amazon with awesome reviews that your friends, family, and pockets are all sure to love.

When you're browsing the web for presents, there are a few things that you can take solace in. For instance, if a product has good reviews on Amazon, chances are high that it'll stand up to the claims mentioned in its description. It's also important to read all of those key reviews before making a purchase. Although going through countless comments might not sound like a fun idea, it'll definitely save you both time and money in the long run.

With that being said, I've done some research and sifted through tons of reviews to come up with this list of items that Amazon reviewers absolutely swear by. From touchscreen-compatible gloves to Himalayan salt scrubs, you're sure to find products that you (and your loved ones) will enjoy. Take a look below.

1. A Set Of Scented Candles That Come In Reusable Tins YIH Gift Package Scented Candles (8-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of eight candles is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves to fill their home with luxurious scents. Made from natural soy wax, they come in reusable tins that are covered in decorative designs. They're also made to burn for up to 20 hours each.

2. This See-Through Case For Your Jewelry And Cosmetics Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Display $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who owns a lot of accessories or makeup will enjoy organizing and showing off their beauty belongings in this handy storage display. The two-piece set comes with four drawers and a top organizer. It also includes black mesh padding to keep everything in place.

3. A 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set That's Shockingly Affordable VANDER LIFE Cosmetic Makeup Brush Set (24 Pieces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to be a makeup artist to fall in love with this 24-piece makeup brush set, which offers a tool for every cosmetic need. The collection works well with all mediums including cream, powder, and liquid-based makeup — and it all comes in a little bag that's great for travel.

4. A Zen Journal That Doesn't Take Things Too Seriously Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing the Mindful Art of Not Giving a Sh*t $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Remind yourself to not take things too seriously with this zen journal. Packed with 128 inspirational pages, this book — which users tout as a "must buy" — encourages you to let the little things go through activities like coloring and writing. It boasts a 4.8-star rating, which means people are loving it.

5. A Set Of Fitness Cards With Illustrations On Them NewMe Fitness Exercise Cards $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Customizing your workouts will be easy and exciting with this deck of fitness cards. Each card in the set offers a different workout with intricate instructions to follow (complete with illustrations), making it simple to perform exercises on your own terms.

6. This Glowing Moon Lamp That You Can Tap On And Off KUNGKEN Rechargeable Moon Lamp $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This touch-controlled moon lamp is both fun and functional, because you can simply tap it to change the color of its glow. The LED globe even comes with a USB-charging cable and a magnetic wooden mount so you can place it comfortably on your night stand or desk.

7. A Pair Of Leather Gloves With Touchscreen Capabilities Womens Winter Leather Touchscreen Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of soft PU leather, these gloves — which have over 300 five-star reviews — are great for keeping your hands warm and toasty during colder months. They have a fleece lining on the inside and touchscreen capabilities on the outside, so you never have to worry about downtime from your phone while wearing them.

8. An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow For Travelers NeckSnug - Luxury Travel Pillow $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for avid travelers, this memory foam neck pillow will help you sleep comfortably and soundly everywhere you go. It comes with adjustable toggles that allow you to customize it to your desired comfort level, and it also has its own carrying bag for easy transporting.

9. The Organic Loose Leaf Tea Drops That Come In Different Flavors Sweetened Organic Loose Leaf Tea $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Tea lovers will definitely get a lot of use out of this organic loose leaf tea set, which comes with eight organic tea drops that'll dissolve in your cup. They're simple to use and come in a variety of flavors that'll brew quickly after adding hot water. One reviewer wrote, "These little drops are absolutely delicious and are incredibly handy to have around."

10. A Clay Mask To Help Detoxify Your Pores Pure Biology Premium Face Mask $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This paraben-free clay mask will help soothe your skin detoxify your pores. Made with various ingredients like bentonite clay, retinol, alpha hydroxy acids, different vitamins, and more, this product will cleanse your complexion. Plus, it has over 400 five-star reviews on Amazon from customers who adore it.

11. A Portable Lap Desk With A Built-In Cushion LapGear Compact Lap Desk $12 | Amazon See On Amazon It'll be easier than ever to work and eat remotely with this compact lap desk. It features a cozy lap cushion underneath its hard surface, along with a handle that lets you carry it wherever you go. It's available in five colors, and the black option comes with a clipboard attachment.

12. An Adult Party Game Where Players Make Hilarious Text Combinations New Phone, Who Dis? - Adult Party Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You and your friends will be laughing for hours on end while playing this adult party game. The text message-themed game — which is rightfully called New Phone, Who Dis? — comes with 240 "Inbox" cards and 300 "Reply" cards that players can mix and match. It's created by the makers of What Do You Meme, so you know it'll be fun.

13. A Himalayan Salt Body Scrub That's Infused With Nourishing Oils Handcraft Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliate your skin with this Himalayan salt body scrub. Packed with vitamins and other nourishing oils (such as sweet almond and lychee), it's sure to become your new go-to when it comes to personal care. If you love the Himalayan option, you can also try the watermelon mix.

14. A Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask With An Adjustable Headband Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Nap in comfort with this 100% mulberry silk sleep mask. It's constructed to be totally light-blocking, and it has an adjustable strap that allows you to customize its overall snugness. The mask itself has over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you can rest assured that it'll be cozy.

15. A Clothes Steamer Small Enough To Fit In Your Suitcase JSD Steamer for Clothes $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Your wearables will be totally wrinkle-free with this clothes steamer that's small enough to travel with. It heats up quickly and comes with its own bag for simple and convenient packing. It even has an automatic shut-off feature that'll kick in when needed.

16. A Hypoallergenic Bronzer That's Great For Sensitive Skin Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This "creamy" Butter Bronzer offers a long-lasting finish that's soft and pigmented. It's made with various different butters (including murumuru, cupuaçu, and tucuma), and it's hypoallergenic. You can choose from four shades that apparently smell really good, per customer reviews.

17. A Soothing Rose Quartz Roller That Comes With A Gua Sha Scraper Vanmay Natural Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural stone, this rose quartz roller works to remove puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, all while improving blood circulation and lymphatic drainage in your face and neck. The set also comes with a rose quartz gua sha scraper — and fans on Amazon have given it an overall 4.7-star rating.

18. A Moisturizing Bath Bomb Set That Provides Aromatherapy Bath Bomb Gift Set $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath bomb gift set is great for anyone who loves nothing more than a warm, relaxing bath. Blended with essential oils and soothing butters, this set will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized. The pack comes with six scents aimed toward different benefits, including vanilla, lavender, peppermint, and more.

19. A Tool Set That's Compact Enough To Fit In Your Drawer Apollo Tools General Repair Hand Tool Set (39 piece) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon The tools included in this set are made with non-slip handles and steel alloy, which means that they're both durable and easy to grip. What's best is that they come in a neat toolbox that's compact enough to fit in most closets or drawers. Choose from pink, blue, or red accents.

20. A Moisturizing Eye Cream Made With Vitamins, Rose Hip Oil, And More Eye Cream Moisturizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This brightening eye cream is formulated with vitamins, rose hip oil, organic hibiscus flower extract, and more to help soften and moisturize the delicate areas around your eyes. The device's pump dispenser makes it simple to apply, while it compact size helps it fit into your purse.

21. A Waffle Bowl Maker That's Great For Ice Cream Sundaes And More DASH Waffle Bowl Maker $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for making quick-and-fast treats, this waffle bowl maker easily creates mess-free options for dinner and dessert. It heats up in minutes and can be used to make bases for ice cream sundaes, crispy tortilla taco bowls, and more. The countertop device is available in three colors: aqua, pink, and red.

22. A Food Thermometer That Read In Less Than 3 Seconds Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This meat thermometer will give you on-the-spot digital insight on your food's internal temperature. Designed to read in less than three seconds, this thermometer — which is compatible for use with all meats, baked goods, and more — is totally waterproof and comes with an ergonomic handle for easy navigation.

23. These Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Resistant To Flames Silicone Oven Mitts $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for baking, grilling, and more, these silicone oven mitts will help to protect your hand and arms from unwanted burns. They're made with BPA-free silicone that's both flame-resistant and non-slip, which makes them perfect for gripping hot, fresh-off-the-grill items.

24. A Battery-Powered Kitchen Scale That Comes In Different Colors Ozeri ZK24-B ZK420-B Garden and Kitchen Scale $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Weigh all of your small food items with this countertop kitchen scale. It's simply powered by three batteries, and it uses LED screen to display clear information. It'll automatically shut off after two minutes — and it comes in six colors including black, red, teal, white, and two shades of green.

25. A Trio Of Collapsible Colanders That Save Space Qimh Collapsible Colander (set of 3) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This trio of collapsible silicone colanders are both space-saving and simple use, thanks to their attached handles. They're totally BPA-free and are great for draining fruits, vegetables, pastas, and more. One pack comes with three different colors and sizes.

26. A Vegetable Spiralizer With A Built-In Storage Container Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Slice, julienne, and spiralize your snacks with this compact vegetable slicer. It comes with five interchangeable blades and a large, BPA-free catch tray that reduces mess and simplifies cleanup. Plus, the entire unit can be taken apart and placed into your dishwasher.

27. An Apron That Comes With 3 Pockets To Store Your Kitchen Necessities ALIPOBO Apron $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This apron does an amazing job at protecting clothes from stains and splatters. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, it offers great coverage in the kitchen. It even comes with three pockets to store all of your necessary cooking accessories. Choose from three striped patterns.

28. These Color-Coded Roasting Sticks That Extend To Prevent Burns Marshmallow Roasting Sticks $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These stainless steel roasting sticks are awesome for making your favorite snacks during a backyard bonfire. Great for s'mores, hot dogs, veggies, and more, they're equipped with extending, antenna-like capabilities that keep you far from the heat. Plus, their color-coded handles help everyone keep track of their own individual forks.

29. A Rose Gold Wine Opener That Removes Corks And Beer Caps Hanee Wine Opener $11 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to pop bottles quickly and fashionably with this rose gold wine opener. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this traditional wine key has the ability to remove corks and open beer bottles with ease. It even comes with a linen carrying couch so you can use it on-the-go.

30. A Set Of Swiss Peelers That Make Food Prep Easy Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Peel vegetables, fruits, and other items more effectively with these colorful peelers. They're made with carbon steel blades and feature an ergonomic design to make the peeling process easy and comfortable. Each one even has an opening to help extract potato sprouts.

31. A Stainless Steel Pepper Grinder That Can Be Used With Other Spices Ebaco Original Stainless Steel Salt or Pepper Grinder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This pepper mill can be used for salt, pepper, or any other spice that can be ground. It's made with a thick glass body, and its internal grinders give you the ability to control how much or how little salt or pepper you'd like to dispense while twisting the stainless steel base.

32. A French Press Coffee Maker That Also Brews Tea Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Coffee drinker will be able to enjoy the taste of fresh, full-bodied coffee with this French press coffee maker. Made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass and BPA-free polypropylene, this device is both simple and safe to navigate. Plus, it can also be used to make hot tea.

33. An Electric Water Kettle That Can Heat Water In Minutes Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Heat water quickly and effectively with this electric water kettle that has the ability to bring water to a boil in minutes. It's made of BPA-free plastic and features a manual one-and-off switch. There's even an automatic shut-off function for added safety.

34. A Moisturizing Toner That's Made From Rose Pedals InstaNatural Rose Water Facial Toner $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With its sooting benefits, it's easy to see how this organic rose water toner has garnered over 4,000 reviews on Amazon. The chemical-free formula — which is literally made from flower pedals — helps hydrate and refresh skin, but it's also great for moisturizing dry scalps, split ends, and more.

35. A Pan Organizer That Can Also Store Lids Simple Houseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize pots and pans with this kitchen rack. Made of strong steel, it has the ability to hold both pans and lids securely in place for neat storage. You can store them vertically or horizontally, depending on the kitchen space you're working with. It's even adjustable, so feel free to control the space between each container.

36. A Glycolic Acid Peel That's Made With Green Tea, Chamomile, And More QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 50% Gel Peel with Chamomile and Green Tea Extracts $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to execute an effective at-home glycolic acid face peel with this serum. The gel formula is packed with alpha hydroxy acid that encourages cell regeneration, while the antioxidant properties of green tea and chamomile extract provide anti-inflammatory benefits for a smooth complexion. The company does insist that buyers test the product on a small area of skin before fully applying it.

37. A 3-Tier Water Fountain That Will Add Zen To Your Home HoMedics Silver Springs Indoor Fountain $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Go ahead and bask amidst the ambiance of this indoor water fountain. It features thee tiers of soothing waterfalls, piles of "river rocks," and a soft light that'll add a natural feeling of zen to any home or office. Plug it in while you're doing yoga or relaxing after a long day at work.

38. A Portable Foot Massage Roller That Helps Ease Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe and relax achy feet and plantar fasciitis with this foot massager roller. It comes with various grooves that help knead away discomfort and pain on contact — and it's small enough to take with you wherever you go. One person wrote, "This is the best tool I have ever used to massage and work out the knots in my feet."

39. A White Noise Machine That's Tiny Enough To Travel With LectroSound White Noise Machine $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep better with this white noise machine. Thanks to its compact size, you can easily travel with it. The device itself can be used via USB, or it can be powered through a wall outlet. Unlike other sound machines, you can control the depth of the white noise by using the attached knobs.

40. A Pair Of Acupressure Flip Flops With Jade Stones In The Soles BYRIVER Therapeutic Acupuncture Massage Flip Flops $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Step into these therapeutic reflexology flip flops to alleviate discomfort associated with plantar fasciitis, arthritis, neuropathy, and more. They work with 360-degree spinning massagers that apply pressure to important zones on the bottoms of your feet. This featured pair even includes pieces of real jade stone within the soles.

41. An Essential Oil Diffuser With Changing Mood Lights InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep you home or office smelling great with this essential oil diffuser. It has over 11,000 five-start reviews on Amazon, and it features seven different changing mood lights. It even has an automatic sensor that shuts things off when the water runs out, and it can be used as a humidifier.

42. A Pumice Stone That Sloughs Away Rough Skin Phogary Natural Pumice Stone $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Customers on Amazon seem to swear by this pumice stone. Made of natural lava, this pack of two stones help slough off rough skin and calluses, making your feet both soft and supple. Each one even has an attached handle for easy storage in the bathroom.

43. A Foot Peel Mask That Moisturizes Dry, Tired Feet Lavinso Foot Peel Mask ( 2 pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Repair cracked heels and soothe calluses with this foot peel mask. Made with all-natural ingredients and extracts, this mask will nourish and exfoliate your skin, giving you smoother feet within two weeks of use. One happy customer wrote, "My feet have never felt softer!"

44. A Set Of Tea Infusers That Look Like Little Dinosaurs Tilevo Tea Infuser (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These dinosaur tea infusers offer a fun and functional way to brew loose tea. Made with non-toxic silicone, these strainers are tall enough to stand in your cup as you enjoy each and every sip. One pack comes with two dinosaurs of different colors: green and blue.

45. A Bamboo Cutting Board That's Eco-Friendly Royal Craft Wood Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This hefty cutting board is designed to serve a myriad of purposes. It works as a cutting board, a cheese board, or a serving tray — and it's crafted from 100% natural bamboo. There's even a small grove along the edges to catch juices and crumbs as you go.

46. A Heavy-Duty Spice Grinder That's Fits In Your Kitchen Drawer Golden Bell 2" Spice Herb Grinder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to mince all of your favorite spices and seeds with this 2-inch herb grinder. It's constructed with heavy-duty zinc alloy, making it easier than ever to grind your culinary needs smoothly and efficiently. It comes in eight different colors that you can choose from.

47. A Massage Roller That's Small Enough To Fit In Your Carry-On RAD Roller I Deep Tissue Peanut Massage Tool $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce the pain and discomfort of sore, tense muscles (and other pains from plantar fasciitis) with this deep-tissue roller massage tool. It's made with silicone, and it's compact enough to pack while you travel. and it can be used just about anywhere you go. It comes in different colors with varying densities.

48. A Beard Straightener That Heats Up In 60 Seconds Dolirox Beard Straightener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This beard straightener can groom and neaten your facial hair in less than one minute with its ceramic bristles. With just a quick comb through your locks, you'll be all set. The device can fully heat up in just 60 seconds, and it can be set to two different heating modes.

49. An Aromatherapy Bath Gel To Relax Your Mind, Body, And Soul Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Start your day with this aromatherapy stress-relief shower gel that's made by Bath & Body Works. It's infused with eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils (along with other natural ingredients) to help improve both relaxation and concentration.

50. An Argan Oil Hair Mask That Helps Smooth And Detangle Ogx Extra Strength Argan Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Rejuvenate your tresses quickly and easily with this extra-strength hair mask. Formulated with pure Moroccan argan oil and other silk proteins, this conditioning cream will help strengthen, detangle, soften hair. One customer wrote, "This oil has done wonders moisturizing my hair."

51. A Stainless Steel Water Bottle With That Keeps Drinks Hot Or Cold bubba Trailblazer Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep beverages cold for up to 42 hours with this stainless steel water bottle (seriously). It's completely BPA-free and comes with an attached lid that prevents leaks. If you'd rather store your hot beverage, it'll keep it warm for up to 12 hours. The bottle's available in six colors that have fun names, including Dragon Fruit, Rock Candy, Juicy Grape, and more.

52. These Glasses That Keeps Liquids Hot Without Burning Your Fingers Bodum Pavina Glass $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These insulated, double-layered glasses keep contents hot while protecting your fingers from getting burned. Made of borosilicate glass, they also have the ability to keep beverages cold without causing condensation. They're also completely microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

53. The Wifi Outlet That Lets You Control Your Devices Remotely T Teckin Smart Plug Wifi Outlet (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of smart plug WiFi outlets allows you to have full control of your electronic devices from anywhere in the world, thanks to their compatible phone app. Each plug can also be paired with Alexa or Google Home for voice control, and they can also be set to a timer.

54. A Hydrating Serum With Added Vitamins TruSkin Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Reap all of the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid with this all-natural serum. It's highly-concentrated and can be used to reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles. It's also infused with vitamins C and E, which adds even more nourishing strength.

55. A Refreshing Ice Roller That Reduces Puffiness ESARORA Stainless Steel Ice Roller $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel ice roller will help calm your complexion with each glide, all while reduce puffiness and increasing blood circulation. It can also work to sooth redness and sunburns; just store it in your freezer until you're ready to roll.

56. This Jade Roller That Comes With Its Own Cooling Mask Face Ficial Jade Ice Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The set offers the best of both worlds. It comes with a cooling face mask and massage roller to help relieve and rejuvenate your skin. The mask itself can actually be used with hot or cold relief, though (depending on your needs). To heat it up, just warm it the microwave for a few seconds.

57. These Shampoos And Conditioners That Don't Come In Bottles Ethique Eco-Friendly Hair Sampler $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-piece sampler allows to try a eco-friendly selection of vegan hair shampoos and conditioners. It comes with three shampoo bars and two conditioner bars that are crafted without the bottles to reduce waste. If you like the hair products, you can opt for body and face washes, too.

58. A Durable Year Planner That Has A Faux Leather Cover Lemome 2020 Planner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Get organized for the entire year with this planner that breaks things down by week and month. Made with a durable faux leather cover that's pulled together with an elastic band, this book is easy to carry wherever you go.

59. An All-Natural Moisturizer That Can Be Used Day And Night Ancient Greek Remedy Day and night Moisturizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Beauty aficionados will enjoy basking in this all-natural day-and-night moisturizer. It's made with various raw ingredients including olive oil, grape seed oil, almond oil, lavender oil, and more — and it's great moisturizer for your face, hair, and skin.

60. This Set Of Essential Oils That Comes With Its Own Carrying Case Mabula 18 Essential Oil Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of 18 essential aromatherapy oils will have you feeling relaxed (and your home smelling great). Each scent has its own list of therapeutic qualities, and the set comes with a case that'll help you store and keep track of every bottle.

61. An Acupressure Mat That Has An Accompanying Pillow Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Rejuvenate and treat your body with this acupressure mat-and-pillow set. It uses tiny protrusions to naturally relax muscle tension and back pain with daily use — and it can help release tense nerves while increasing circulation.

62. This Set Of Collapsible Containers That Saves Space Kitchen + Home Thin Bins Collapsible Containers $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce clutter and save space with this set of collapsible silicone containers. Each unit within the four-pack comes with a snap-on lid to help keep food fresh, and they're all BPA-free. Not to mention, the pack is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

63. A Set Of Charcoal Masks With Near-Perfect Reviews Viva Naturals Sheet Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The dermatologist-tested charcoal face masks in this set — which has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Amazon — are packed full of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen. There are four varieties included to suit your mood: Sooth, Glow, Brighten, and Revitalize.

64. These Whiskey Stones That Keep Drinks Cold Without Watering Them Down Surgical Grade Steel Whiskey Stones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whiskey lovers will have a great time using these whiskey stones during their next sipping session. Made of surgical-grade stainless steel, they work wonders by keeping your drinks chilled while preventing the watered-down taste that ice cubes can cause.

65. A Silicone Scalp Massager To Use While Shampooing Hawatour Hair Scalp Massager $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Increase blood flow and promote hair growth with this hair scalp massager that's made with silicone. Great for use in the shower, it helps remove dry skin while scrubbing away residue as you wash you hair. It even has a handle for easy gripping while you wash.

66. A Purifying Cleanser That Gently Removes Dirt And Makeup Bioderma Sébium H2O Purifying Micellar Cleansing Water $15 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no better feeling than having refreshed and rejuvenated skin after a long day. Thanks to this purifying micellar cleansing water, you'll be able to achieve that in just one step. It works to gently cleanse your complexion without additional products, all while removing residue and impurities.

67. A Set Of Bed Sheets With Extra-Deep Pockets Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of soft, microfiber bed sheets feature deep pockets that won't shift as you move around throughout the night. They come in a wide variety of colors and are both wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic.

68. This Fleece Blanket That's Perfect For Cozying Up On The Sofa Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin Size $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone who loves snuggling up on the sofa will get a lot of use out of this fleece blanket. The twin-sized throw is fade-resistant and made with microfiber-polyester material. It also comes in over 15 colors and different sizes to match your home decor and mattress types.

69. A Citrus Spray That Eliminates Bathroom Odors Before They Begin Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Put a halt to odors before they even begin with this citrus-scented toilet spray by Poo-Pourri. Just a little spritz before using the bathroom will shield odors before they get a chance to leave the toilet bowl. The best part is that it's non-toxic and made with essential oils.