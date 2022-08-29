Snapchat is one of the easiest way to stay connected, after all, a picture’s worth a thousand words. The app is constantly rolling out new features like filters and maps, so you can feel like a microinfluencer in the bestie group chat and now another update will be gracing your phone soon. Snapchat’s new Dual Camera will give you the option to capture multiple perspectives simultaneously, so prepare for your Snapchat group to be flooded with all sorts of fun content.

With the Dual Camera, users can create content using both their front camera and back-facing camera at the same time. Think of it like the BeReal camera perspective but one you can use at anytime, anywhere. If this feature sounds familiar to you, it’s because earlier this year Dual Camera was announced as part of the “Director Mode” portfolio that Snapchat offers creators, but it will finally be available to all users on Aug. 29.

Once your Snapchat app is up to date, you’ll be able to find it on the main camera toolbar where you find self timer and flash so it’s an easy click away. The button looks like a camera layered onto a second camera, and from there you’ll be able to choose what mode you want to shoot in. To turn Dual Camera off, you’ll simply tap the symbol again to return to normal shooting mode.

Dual Camera can be used in several layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cut out. The picture in picture option shows the second perspective as a small circle in the corner of the screen and the cut out feature shows a silhouette of your front view perspective on whatever is being captured on the back camera. For instance, if you’re taking a photo of the ocean in one view and a photo of your face in the other, it will appear as if you are existing among the waves. TL;DR: Vacation posting will never be the same.

Starting Aug. 29, Dual Camera will be available on iOS iPhones globally and will roll out on Androids in the coming months so everyone can get in on the new feature. Just imagine all of the content you’ll be able to create — like photos of yourself standing on the food spread you’re capturing with cut out, dual perspectives of you at your Harry Styles Love on Tour show, or live reactions to your favorite TV shows (Euphoria Sundays, if you know you know).