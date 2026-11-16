Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Can you feel things picking up steam yet? Both value-oriented Venus and mental planet Mercury have just wrapped up their retrogrades at the end of last week, leaving the skies clear for forward movement and momentum-building — especially when it comes to work projects, business partnerships, and professional plans. The universe is giving everyone a glittering string of green lights after a long road full of reds and yellows, so put the pedal to the medal and get back on your grind.

Whatever you do, make sure you’re leaving space for your own leadership skills to level up. All three of the cards in this week’s money tarot spread emphasize your authority, power, and confidence — so trust yourself to speak your truth and know what’s best. If you’d like some mystical guidance when it comes to professional and financial matters, read on to see the cards in this week’s reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

What financial endeavors or business ideas have you been nurturing lately? Because with the ritzy and sensuous Empress showing up, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to start reaping the fruits of your labor. The Empress is the ultimate bringer of abundance in the tarot, as she knows how to enjoy the finer things in life just as well as she knows how to cultivate them. The crown upon her head and the scepter in her hand represent her authority and manifestation power, while the luxurious robe and lush gardens that surround her symbolize plentiful pleasures and a fertile wealth of resources at her disposal.

This card is here to remind you that when you thoughtfully dedicate time, attention, and warmth to your financial goals, they’re much more likely to produce a successful and lucrative yield. When dealing with money matters this week, maintain a mindset that’s based on gratitude and abundance, and don’t deny yourself the joy of indulging in material delights. What good is prosperity if you’re juicing the pleasure out of it? Savor your experiences and trust that there’s no limit to the magic.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money anxiety can be overwhelming and paralyzing sometimes, and it’s especially difficult when you’re struggling to see your circumstances objectively or figure out the most logical next move. However, just because your conscious mind doesn’t seem to have clear answers yet doesn’t mean your subconscious is clueless too. The High Priestess is arguably the witchiest card in the tarot, symbolizing divine feminine forces, psychic power, and subtle energies. When she shows up in a spread, it’s time to start listening to your higher self and tapping into your intuition in order to gain clarity. You have innate access to more knowledge than you know, so trust yourself to feel your way toward a more stable path.

If you’re not afraid to get a little mystical, this card is also a reminder that rituals and spiritual practices can be deeply empowering. Whether you sit down and say some prayers to help relieve your finance woes or put together a full-blown money manifestation spell that would solve any issues you might be facing, now’s a time to tap in and let your inner magic be your guide.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Last week, the career card I pulled was the creative and passionate King of Wands. This week, an equally powerful royal has shown up — but this time he brings a message from a more intellectual and communication-forward suit. The King Of Swords is the ultimate thought leader and public speaker. He’s steadfast in his opinions, confident in his thought process, and experienced when it comes to delivering his message to the world around him. Now, it’s time to channel some of this mental prowess and clarity into your career.

Sure, it’s easy to second-guess your ideas at work and wind up keeping them to yourself — but this week, it’ll behoove you to make sure you’re not shying away from speaking up. If you have a stance on something, make it known, and don’t worry about whether it comes out perfectly nuanced or if you might feel differently down the road. What you have to say may very well inspire something important or open up a meaningful conversation, all of which could work in your favor career-wise.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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