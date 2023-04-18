The Spiritual Meaning Of April's Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Astrology
Things are happening in the sky.
On April 20, we’re going to experience a hybrid solar eclipse. This is a rare lunar event that’s a mix of an annular solar eclipse, where the sun looks like a ring of fire, and a total eclipse where the sun is completely blacked out by the moon, says astrologer Jill Loftis.
The lunar happening is so rare that the last hybrid solar eclipse occurred in November 2013 and the next won’t be here until November 2031. Astrologically speaking, this eclipse has a lot going on, says astrologer Sonia Geary, so it’s an extra spiritual moment for the zodiac.