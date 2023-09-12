Spotify Made Playlists Inspired By Fashion Week To Upgrade Your GRWMs

There’s something so sacred about listening to music while getting ready for a girl’s night out. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like they’re in a 90s rom-com montage sequence? If getting dressed without music is unfathomable, then walking down a runway without a soundtrack is downright impossible. That’s why, on Sept. 7, Spotify launched the ultimate GRWM playlist feature filled with all the best tracks from fall fashion month, so you can strut your stuff to the same tunes as your favorite models.

Get ready to live out your NYFW dreams from the comfort of your own home. Spotify’s new feature, called “The Soundtrack Behind The Runway,” is an in-app destination that includes curated playlists from a range of new and established names in the fashion industry. Founder and creative director of Advisry, Keith Herron, released a mixtape curated to fit the brand’s Season 10 runway show for the occasion, and Raul Lopez, founder and creative director of Luar has taken over the Fashion Forward playlist with the soundtrack to the brand’s SS24 show. And because NYFW is already underway, the streaming platform has teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA), the organizer of the NYFW schedule, to debut its first-ever New York Fashion Week official playlist.

The songs featured on the playlist were picked by such designers as ET OCHS, Kim Shui, Mara Hoffman, and STAUD to help inspire their fall fashion month collections. Examples of hit tunes you can hear on the soundtrack include “PURE/HONEY” by Beyoncé, “PRIDE.” by Kendrick Lamar, and “Venus as a Boy” by Björk. With over 100 songs to choose from the playlist has a runtime of seven hours, which means you’ll be nothing if not motivated by the time you’ve reached the end.

The surprises don’t end there, though — through Sept. 13, NYC-based Spotify subscribers can listen along to the inspirational tunes taking over the runway by scanning the QR code on Spotify’s OOH billboard in Times Square. If your fashion month plans don’t include a trip to New York, perhaps Spotify’s various other activations in London, Milan, and Paris will be up your alley.

As the annual event makes its way over to London from Sept. 15-19, Skepta, founder and creative director of MAINS, will be teasing the playlist for his first fashion week show over on the WWB x MAINS playlist. Then, during Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 19-25, you can head over to the Italian Sunset playlist to see what Giuliano Calza, founder and creative director of GCDS has been listening to. Finally, as fashion month comes to a close in Paris from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, make sure to check out creative director of Rabanne Julien Dossena’s takeover of the ‘Fit Check playlist to hear an eclectic mix of French rap and international classics.

The destination will be available until Sept. 30, and can be found by searching “The Soundtrack Behind The Runway.”