When it comes to her glam looks and street style in real life, Kendall Jenner’s signature approach is no doubt centered on timelessness, comfort, and those ever-chic, “model off-duty” details. And though she tends to keep her strands that classic shade of natural, sun-kissed brunette (and paired with naturally fluffy brows to match), she has explored a bit of color on her eyes and tips — namely with some “washed denim” baby blue eyeshadow and sunflower yellow nails.

Her more classic personal style aside, Jenner also happens to be one of the most sought-after international supermodels of the now. In other words? On high-fashion runways and magazine covers alike, the 818 founder truly steps outside of her comfort zone.

Alongside other influential faces, like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, Jenner has just taken to Instagram to reveal her own September cover of W Magazine’s fashion-focused issue. With very minimal makeup and understated wavy tresses that aren’t so far off from her go-to look, her bleached brows are what truly elevates the moment.

Achieved with color-changing bleach or relatively easily with a bit of high-coverage concealer, this actually isn’t the first time that Jenner has been spotted with some trendy invisible brows. At the 2022 Met Gala, she arrived on the carpeted steps with some daring bleached eyebrows and an edgy sheer crop top that freed the nipple.

While it seems that Jenner has donned the look for just a single photoshoot, with New York Fashion Week starting on Sept. 7, there’s no telling what transformative looks the model might try. Case in point? In years past, she was one of the first to dye her brown strands a vivid shade of copper, with other A-listers like Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lily James following in her footsteps thereafter.