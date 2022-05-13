Starbucks just added a new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew to the permanent menu and this is not a drill, folks. ICYMI, the coffee giant officially dropped its summer menu on May 10 in preparation for the sunny days ahead. While featured items include a brand new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar and returning favorites like the too-cute Unicorn Cake Pop, the standout drink of the season is none other than a silky Chocolate Cream Cold Brew that joins the lineup of Starbucks’ permanent cold brews.

After hitting the ground running in the spring of 2015 with their release of cold brews, a fresh addition has been a long time coming. Now a part of the family of cold coffees, which includes the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew among others, is a malt-inspired cold brew that will evoke all the childhood nostalgia of drinking malted chocolate milkshakes on hot summer afternoons. Curious as to how exactly the chocolate cream and classic Starbucks Cold Brew taste as a pair? I put in a mobile order for a grande cup and taste-tested the newest Starbs creation so you have an idea of what you’re getting before your next java refill.

What’s In The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew?

The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew is pretty straight to the point ingredients-wise. The new brew on the block is made with Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla syrup, and of course, fluffy chocolate cream cold foam on top. The level of sweet vs. bitter taste is totally up to you, so feel free to modify by adding extra syrup and milk until you achieve your desired result.

What Does The New Brew Taste Like?

Upon first sip, the cold brew tasted exactly like a liquified version of a Whopper (the malted milk ball candy, not the iconic Burger King order). I immediately did a quick search on the Starbucks website and found further confirmation of the familiar nutty flavor.

“When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip,” said Rosalyn Batingan of the Starbucks beverage development team in an announcement. “The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past.”

The chocolatey taste was still very present and the texture was cloud-like, with a light, smooth fluff to it. Below the cream cold foam was the cold brew I knew all too well, still as strong as expected but with a hint of sweetness in the two pumps of vanilla syrup. All in all, this drink was the ideal blend of life-giving cold brew and soft chocolate cream to balance out the bold coffee flavor.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t as sweet as I expected it to be. You’ll find that as the cream melts into the brew over time, the whole drink is imbued with sweetness so that’s a major plus if you like your coffee on the syrupy side. It’s worth mentioning that whether you enjoy the first taste is entirely dependent on how you drink it. If you use a straw, you will only taste the cold brew, as the cream cold foam is essentially plopped on top of the brew when it is first served. To get the full mixture of both cream and coffee, I’d recommend sipping it straight from the nitro lid or otherwise letting the textures naturally combine. Tip: Attempting to mix with a straw doesn’t provide the same blend as letting the drink combine on its own.

As an oat milk devotee, adding a splash (or more) would take this to the next level if you like your caffeine creamy. You can also add in salted caramel topping and caramel drizzle, or switch out the syrup flavors for a more customized treat. That’s the magic of Starbucks, my friend.

What Else Is On The Starbucks Summer 2022 Menu?

In addition to the aforementioned Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar and Unicorn Cake Pop, the Starbucks summer menu has a few more honorable mentions. You can start your morning with the returning Bacon Sausage Egg Wrap and cool off in the afternoon with already-permanent menu items like the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher and Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. If you’re taking a day off and staying in, Starbucks’ medium roast Odyssey Blend has notes of tangerine and honey so even your coffee can match this summer’s vibes.