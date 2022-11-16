How To Score A Free Reusable Holiday Cup At Starbucks

It’s officially the holiday season. If the shopping mall displays and Mariah Carey memes aren’t enough proof of that, the return of Starbucks’ holiday menu should make that abundantly clear. On Nov. 3, Peppermint Mochas and red cups returned to the coffee chain and on Nov. 17 the free reusable holiday cup will also be back for the 2022 season. Here’s how to get your hands on one this year.

ICYMI, the Starbucks holiday cups are celebrating a 25-year anniversary this year. There are plenty of creative designs that have adorned the coffee cups since their debut in 1997. This year, the disposable cups are inspired by retro wrapping paper and pops of color. While red cups have been around for a quarter century, this is only the fifth year of the reusable holiday cup.

The 2022 reusable cup features a bright red background and white ornamental design as well as a message to celebrate 25 years of Starbucks holiday cups. As per tradition, the release of the coveted red cup allows customers who come in early enough on the day of the drop to get it free of charge with the purchase of a seasonal beverage.

If you’re looking to add the 2022 Starbucks Holiday reusable cup to your collection, here’s everything you need to know.

When Is Free Starbucks Cup Day?

You should plan to head to your local Starbucks on Nov. 17 this year to try and get a reusable holiday cup while supplies last. All you have to do is order a handcrafted seasonal beverage (either from the holiday or fall menus) to receive a free limited-edition reusable cup. Drinks that qualify for the freebie include the iconic Peppermint Mocha, cult-favorite Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The best part? You can get the free cup even if you order via the Starbucks app for mobile pickup or for delivery — so you could, in theory, get a free cup while sitting on your couch.

What Are The Perks Of A Starbucks Reusable Cup?

Besides being somewhat of a collector’s item if you try to get the cup every year it’s available, the Starbucks reusable holiday cup offers some perks. With each reusable cup a customer brings in to Starbucks (whether the holiday cup or otherwise), guests receive a 10-cent discount on their order. Essentially, this all means you can get a cup for free and then save some change every time you bring it in during your Starbucks run.

If you have a Starbucks Rewards account, you’ll also get 25 bonus stars when you order with a reusable cup, and these stars will eventually add up to prizes like free drinks, free snacks, or special discounts throughout the year. You can sign up for a Starbucks Rewards account here.

Looks like you’ll be ordering a Starbucks seasonal drink on Thursday, Nov. 17. I don’t make the rules!