Starting jingling your bells and holly-ing your jolly: Starbucks’ at-home holiday lineup is already here, and it’s all Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino everything. Announced Monday, Oct. 12 — yes, as in well before Halloween — Starbucks said that its 2020 holiday grocery offering would be hitting stores this week. The lineup includes some favorites, some soon-to-be classics, and a whole lot of festive flavors. Strap in. It's about to get seasonal.

Peppermint Mocha is the star of the show in this year’s Starbucks seasonal product offering. They’re bringing back the Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic, which blends espresso, milk, peppermint, and mocha into one multi-serving, ready-to-drink bottle.

There’s Peppermint Mocha Flavored coffee in bags and, for the first time, in K-Cups. This blend features rich chocolate notes and a hint of mint as a subtle homage to the Starbucks seasonal drink. And don’t forget to pick up a few packs of the VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte. All you need is hot water and a tiny bit of patience — and voila! You’ve got a Peppermint Mocha minus the trip to the Starbucks drive-thru.

Starbucks

However, the true star of the show is the brand new, ready-to-drink Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino. It's chocolatey! It's pepperminty! It's everything you love about a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Frapp in a bottle you can buy at the grocery store.

If you’re looking for something in the straight-up coffee department, you’ve got more than a few options. Starbucks is bringing back its beloved Holiday Blend coffee which features notes of maple and herbal flavors. Not only is it available in Roast & Ground bags and K-Cups, but you can also get the Holiday Blend in Nespresso Pods as well as Fresh Brew Ground Coffee Cans. For those unfamiliar, the Fresh Brew Ground Coffee Cans are half-pot portions of ground Starbucks coffee. So, your coffee stays airtight and it perfectly portioned for a couple of cups.

Starbucks

While you'll have to wait for the return of Starbucks' holiday red cups in-store, you'll have something seasonal to sip on in the meantime.