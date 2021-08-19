13 Fall Drinks You Can Order Off Starbucks' Secret Menu

Fall is upon us, and before you know it, we will be layering up and burning our favorite autumn candles. Sure, these, and the other fall festivities are great and all, but in the back of your head, you know what everyone is really looking forward to: The return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. The warm flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg are the perfect fall combo for any coffee lover. But what if I were to tell you that there were other secret menu items from Starbucks that are perfect for fall? Well, Pumpkin Spice Latte, you may have met your match.

Of course, as I’m sure you can imagine, the star of the show in today’s roundup is none other than pumpkin. I mean it’s the official flavor of the season, how could it not be?! But the list doesn’t stop there — we’ve got butterscotch, caramel, chai, apple, and so many more festive flavors. Starbucks’ secret menu drinks made with fall flavors are about to be your new favorite beverage, but you just have to learn how to order them right.

Luckily, you came to the right place. Below, you’ll find the details on exactly how to order items off the secret menu, from a Pumpkin Hot Chocolate to a Hot Apple Chai. All you have to do is find which fall drink calls your name.

Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato How To order: - Order a Caramel Macchiato - Substitute vanilla syrup for pumpkin sauce - Top it off with pumpkin spice topping

Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino How To order: - Ask for a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with a Crème base - Add cinnamon dolce syrup: one pump for Tall, two for Grande, three for Venti - Blend in cinnamon dolce sprinkles and a dollop of whipped cream - Top it off with cinnamon dolce topping and more whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino How To order: - Order a Grande Crème Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino - Add one pump of white mocha syrup and one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup - Top it off with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs

Butterscotch Frappuccino How To order: - Order a Frappuccino with a Crème base - Add pumpkin sauce, caramel syrup and hazelnut syrup: one pump for Tall, two for Grande, three for Venti - Top it off with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate How To Order: - Order a hot chocolate - Add pumpkin sauce: one pump for Tall, two for Grande, three for Venti

Fall In A Cup How To Order: - Order a Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot or cold) - Add caramel syrup: one and a half pumps for Tall, two for Grande, two and a half for Venti, three and a half for a cold Venti - Add chai syrup: one pump for Tall, one and a half for Grande, two for Venti - Top with whipped cream, pumpkin powder, and caramel

Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice How To Order: - Ask for Pumpkin Spice Sauce: one and a half pumps for a Tall, two for Grande, three for Venti - Add apple juice to the top line - Fill the remaining space with ice

Pumpkin Patch Latte How To Order: - Order a Pumpkin Spice Latte - Add one or two scoops of matcha green tea powder steamed with the milk

Fall Mashup Frappuccino How To Order: - Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino - Add pumpkin sauce: one pump for a Tall or Grande, two for Venti - Add toffee nut syrup: half a pump for a Tall, one for Grande, one and a half for Venti - Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, and sea salt

Pumpkin Spice Choco-Chai How To Order: - Order a a Chai Tea Latte - Add an extra pump of chai - Add pumpkin sauce and mocha syrup: one pump each for Tall, two for Grande, and three for Venti - Top it off with whipped cream and pumpkin spice powder

Perfect Pumpkin Frappuccino How To Order: - Order a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino - Add vanilla bean powder: two scoops for Tall, three for Grande, four for Venti - Add extra caramel drizzle, or if your prefer, a painted cup - Top it off with whipped cream and pumpkin spice powder

Caramel Snickerdoodle Macchiato How To Order: - Order an upside down Iced Caramel Soy Macchiato - Add one or two pumps of vanilla syrup - Add one or two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup