13 Fall Drinks You Can Order Off Starbucks' Secret Menu

Fall is upon us, and before you know it, we will be layering up and burning our favorite autumn candles. Sure, these, and the other fall festivities are great and all, but in the back of your head, you knowwhat everyone is reallylooking forward to: The return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. The warm flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg are the perfect fall combo for any coffee lover. But what if I were to tell you that there were other secret menu items from Starbucks that are perfect for fall? Well, Pumpkin Spice Latte, you may have met your match.
Of course, as I’m sure you can imagine, the star of the show in today’s roundup is none other than pumpkin. I mean it’s the official flavor of the season, how could it not be?! But the list doesn’t stop there — we’ve got butterscotch, caramel, chai, apple, and so many more festive flavors. Starbucks’ secret menu drinks made with fall flavors are about to be your new favorite beverage, but you just have to learn how to order them right.
Luckily, you came to the right place. Below, you’ll find the details on exactly how to order items off the secret menu, from a Pumpkin Hot Chocolate to a Hot Apple Chai. All you have to do is find which fall drink calls your name.