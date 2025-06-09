Let’s be honest: Saving money can be kind of boring. It’s so much more fun to buy exactly what you want in the moment, whether it’s takeout that satisfies a craving, a fun dinner with friends, or a cute new outfit. Transferring that same amount into your savings account? Never as exciting.

Saving money can even feel tedious and tiring. It requires you to make changes, to stick to a budget, and it often means giving up some of the simple pleasures you love. It’s why money saving tricks, like the “sticky note” hack, are always so popular. The more fun and lighthearted the hack, the easier it feels to stick with it — no pun intended.

The sticky note savings hack goes like this: You’ll get a stack of paper (sticky notes, small cards, or whatever else you have on hand) and write the numbers one through 100 on each. You’ll then toss the cards into a box (a shoe box is perfect) and shake them up. Every day, you’ll pull out one card. Whatever number is on there, you’ll transfer that same dollar amount into your savings account.

If you pull the card that says 15, you’ll transfer $15 into savings. If you pull the card that says 73, you’ll transfer $73 into savings that day. The idea is to keep going for 100 days, and by the end you will have saved a whopping $5,050. Here’s why this hack is so helpful, according to a financial expert.

The “Sticky Note” Savings Hack

Vithun Khamsong/Moment/Getty Images

To save money using this trick, you will:

Write the numbers one through 100 on separate note cards.

Put the cards into a box.

Pull one out every day.

Transfer that amount into savings.

Set the card aside so you don’t repeat it.

Keep going for 100 days until all the cards are gone.

Nadia Vanderhall, a financial planner and founder of The Brands and Bands, says you might even want to decorate or label the box — think “Trip to California” — to “claim” your goal and make it more fun. Instead of simply moving money into savings, which is such an easy habit to forget about, the “sticky note” hack is all about giving yourself a fun incentive.

“This approach gamifies the process — you don’t know what’s coming next, but you know you’re making progress every day,” she tells Bustle. Like many of the best money-saving hacks, the sticky note trick also helps you set money aside in a simple, low-pressure way.

“It gives you small wins daily or weekly, and those add up — mentally and financially,” she says. And because you’re only pulling one card a day, it should feel manageable instead of scary. “You’re not forcing yourself to save $300 at once,” she says. “You’re easing into the saving habit, making it a lifestyle flip.”

After the 100 days are up, you might even want to keep going. “This is a great way to not only save money, but to also build that habit muscle and reframe how you feel about saving,” says Vanderhall. “It feels less like a chore and more like a challenge you’re crushing on your terms.”

The best part? You’ll have $5,050 in savings. “That’s a solid chunk of dough — and you did it without having to overhaul your whole lifestyle,” she says. To make it even more impactful? Make sure you’re transferring your money into a high-yield savings account. “That way, your money isn’t just sitting, it’s working. Think of it like turning the volume up on your savings.”

Should You Try This Hack?

Sally Anscombe/Moment/Getty Images

This is the perfect money-saving trick if you’re saving for something specific, like a vacation, an emergency fund, or a special occasion or holiday. According to Vanderhall, it’s even helpful if you’ve been meaning to set something aside for a down payment on a home, apartment, or car. Because it has a set limit of 100 days, it’s ideal for anything that has a clear timeline and goal.

It’s also helpful if you typically struggle with rigid saving routines, if you need extra motivation or visual cues, or if you’re on a tighter budget and need to be able to flex up or down based on what you can set aside that day, she says.

One downside is that you run the risk of pulling the $99 card on a tight week, where it might feel like too much. If that happens, it’s more than OK to pop it back into the box and pull another card. It’s totally OK to tweak the rules. “[This hack] meets you where you are,” says Vanderhall. “Make it your own!”

Source:

Nadia Vanderhall, financial planner, founder of The Brands and Bands