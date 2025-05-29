Saving money often seems like an exhausting chore. When you aren’t cutting back on all your favorite things — goodbye, takeout food — you’re fumbling with a financial app or sweating over a strict budget. It’s why so many people on TikTok are looking for simpler ways to save, like the “last digit” hack.

Originally posted by creator @budgetbrojoe, the idea is to look at the last digit in your checking account’s balance and transfer that same dollar amount into your savings. “Do this every day and you’ll barely feel it,” he said in the viral video, which has over 110,000 likes. At the end of the year, he saved $1,248 with this method alone.

In the comments, one person said, “This is so freaking genius.” Another wrote, “I love this! It’s realistic and doable.” And it really is. Not only is the “last digit” hack easy to remember, but it also means you’ll only ever move one to nine dollars a day — something that shouldn’t be too tough to do. It’s also a great add-on to other savings tricks when you want to tuck away a few extra bucks.

Here, a financial expert talks about the genius of this hack and how it can truly help you save.

How To Do The “Last Digit” Savings Hack

Here’s how to do it: At the end of every day, go into your checking account, look at the last number in your balance, and move that amount into your savings. If your balance is $157.49, you’ll transfer nine dollars into savings. If it’s $3,289.85, you’ll move over five.

You can set a reminder on your phone to move some money every day, once a week, or once every other week — whatever works best for you. According to Cindy Kumar, CPA, a chartered professional accountant and financial strategist, this hack is a clever, low-effort way to build a savings habit. You’re never moving more than nine dollars at a time, so you don’t have to think too hard.

The Benefits Of The “Last Digit” Hack

The best thing about the “last digit” trick? It doesn’t seem like that big of a sacrifice. “Most people don’t stick to saving because it feels too hard or like they have to give something up,” Kumar tells Bustle. “This is small enough to be sustainable but powerful when you stick with it.”

The method is helpful if you’re just starting to save, if you don’t have much to put away, or if other money-saving hacks have stressed you out. “This one breaks it all down into bite-sized wins you can actually do,” she says. “It builds confidence and consistency.”

While it’s only a few dollars a day, this trick sets aside a surprising amount. If you average it out to about $4 a day, you’re looking at $1,460 a year. “That’s a vacation, a business emergency fund, or a cash buffer you actually feel good about,” Kumar says.

The last digit hack is an ideal add-on to other savings plans, too. “You can still automate savings, use roundup apps, or do weekly transfers,” she says. “This just gives you an extra push — and makes checking your bank account less scary.”

Think of it as a simple way to get into the habit of saving, which is often tough to do. “The point isn’t perfection,” she says. “It’s about showing up and being a little more intentional with your money.”

Cindy Kumar, CPA, chartered professional accountant, financial strategist