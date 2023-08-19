Shopping

50 Strange Things For Your Home That Are Insanely Popular On Amazon For Good Reason

A little weird, a lot useful.

Written by Jenny White
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Just because a product is a little bit unexpected doesn’t mean it’s a gimmick. On this list you’ll find 50 strange things for your home that are incredibly popular on Amazon for good reason. There is everything from a fly swatter that zaps bugs to remote-controlled lighting and decorative accents that’ll up the aesthetic ante like pretty curtain tiebacks that are magnetic. Check them all out below — they start at just $6.

1

These Silicone Huggers That Preserve Cut Produce & Double As Lids

These food savers are made from stretchy silicone to hug cut fruits and veggies, creating an air-tight seal to lock in freshness. The set comes with five huggers in different sizes — the smallest can wrap around a banana, while the largest is big enough for a grapefruit. They can also act as lids on jars and bottles. All of the pieces are dishwasher safe.

2

These Pretty Soap Dishes With Built-In Drainage

Inspired by nature, these lotus soap holders are made from BPA-free silicone with five drainage holes and small nubs for the soap to rest on to ensure it doesn’t sit in water. They’re dishwasher safe and heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, making them useful as a utensil rest in the kitchen, too. “Every sink and shower in my house has this. It's super cute, easy to clean, and sturdy,” wrote one fan.

3

This $10 Dryer Vent Cleaner To Remove Lint Buildup

With just a $10 price tag, this dryer vent cleaner is a must-have product that makes your appliance run more efficiently and safely. It attaches to most standard vacuums and allows you to easily remove lint and debris from your dryer, and the 3.5-long hose provides superior reach for even the trickiest areas.

4

An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Patterns

This anti-fatigue mat is made from thick high-density foam — reviewers use it in many spots throughout the home, but primarily in the kitchen, bathroom, and office (at a standing desk). The mat is designed to absorb shock and take pressure off your joints and muscles. The non-slip bottom ensures it stays firmly in place on hard surfaces and carpeted floors.

5

These Garden Pebbles That Glow For Up To 3 Hours

It doesn’t matter if you choose to line a walkway, edge a flower bed, or fill a planter with these glow-in-the-dark pebbles — all options will look seriously cool. The pebbles absorb sunlight during the day, then glow a blue hue for up to three hours at night.

6

This LED Light Strip With Damage-Free Installation

Install this light strip under cabinetry or shelving to illuminate the area in a warm white hue. The battery-powered strip is 3 feet long with 18 evenly spaced LED bulbs. It easily adheres to various surfaces (including wood, plastic, and metal) and the discreet design means it’s hardly noticeable when turned off.

7

This Dishwasher-Safe Silicone Splash Guard That Comes In 3 Colors

If you’re tired of water pooling around your kitchen faucet, try this splash guard. Made from dishwasher-safe silicone, the mat is designed to fit around your kitchen faucet to catch water and route it right back into the sink; it’s sloped with two drainage spouts. There are three size options and three colors available in the listing.

8

This Reusable Microfiber Duster That Extends Up To 47 Inches Long

Easily clean your ceiling fan (and other hard-to-reach spots) without using a chair or ladder thanks to this extendable duster. The handle extends from 27 to 47 inches in length, and the large microfiber head is effectively traps dust and debris. When you’re done, slide the head off the handle and stick it in the washing machine for reuse.

9

A Reusable Pet Hair Remover With 111,000+ 5-Star Reviews

With over 111,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this reusable pet hair remover can remove lint and cat and dog hair from surfaces throughout your home including furniture, clothes, carpet, and more. Even better, no annoying sticky sheets are required — just roll the device back and forth to trap hair in the chamber (then dump it straight into the trash with the press of a button).

10

This Popular Tool That Reviewers Say Cleans Hairbrushes Like “Magic”

Use this hairbrush cleaner to remove hair, dust, and other build-up from any of your brushes. It combines stiff bristles and a pointed tip for an all-around clean. “When I received this strange looking item I seriously had my doubts that it would work to clean my hairbrushes. Boy, was I WRONG. This ‘thing’ works like magic. My brushes look brand new,” wrote one fan.

11

A Fast Milk Frother That Comes With A Splashproof Cup

Skip the coffee shop and make your own cappuccino, latte, or other specialty drink at home with this double-whisked milk frother. It works on all types of milk and it gets the job done in less than 20 seconds. The included cup with splashguard is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

12

This Device That Cleans & Dries Makeup Brushes In Less Than 1 Minute

Use this makeup brush cleaner to wash and dry your beauty tools in less than a minute. Simply attach your brush to the device (there are eight rubber pieces to accommodate different-sized brush handles), fill the bowl with water and soap, then press the button to start the spinning. Finally, raise the brush slightly out of the water to spin it dry.

13

A Fan-Favorite Magnetic Screen Door That’s So Easy To Install

With 48,000-plus five-star reviews, this magnetic screen door is an overwhelming favorite on Amazon. It’s straightforward to install using the included thumbtacks and hook-and-loop backing that won’t damage your door frame. The magnetic seam in the middle allows the screen door to easily be opened by adults, kids, and even pets — it’ll also ensure the screen stays shut when not in use to keep pests out of your home.

14

A Sleek Paper Towel Holder Rack That’s Magnetic

Attach this magnetic paper towel holder to your fridge or oven to free up precious counter space. The 11.5-inch wooden rod holds standard-sized paper towel rolls and there’s a shelf for spices, cooking spray, or other items. Plus, the two hooks on the side can be utilized to hang utensils or hand towels. Appliances not magnetic? No problem; the stainless steel rack can also be installed on any wall using the included screws.

15

This Multi-Functional Mincing Tool

While any normal vampire would steer clear of garlic, that’s not the case with the Gracula Garlic Crusher — the handy kitchen tool can mince multiple cloves of garlic at once, making food prep faster and less messy. It can also handle nuts, herbs, spices, and more. It’s made from sturdy BPA-free plastic that’s easy to hand wash.

16

These Budget-Friendly Drain Protectors That Prevent Clogs

Prevent hair from clogging up your shower or bathtub by placing these disposable hair catchers right over the drain — just peel off the waterproof adhesive backing and stick it on. Once the drain protector is filled, toss it straight into the trash and replace it with a new one. The set comes with 25 drain protectors, which will last you a long time considering they’ll only need to be swapped out every two to three weeks.

17

An Over-The-Door Drying Rack That Can Fold Flat

Even Amazon reviewers that have room for a traditional drying rack prefer this over-the-door option. “Previously I dried all of my items flat on stackable drying racks but these took up a lot of floor space. These are the perfect solution. They fit perfectly over the door without being too large,” wrote one fan. The drying rack features three breathable mesh tiers to accommodate a good amount of clothing and it conveniently folds up when not in use.

18

A Durable Color-Changing Mobile That’s Solar Powered

This set of color changing hanging solar lights boasts a solid 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon with many reviewers commenting on the durability. One fan wrote, “I have one of these still working perfectly 2-1/2 years later! I bought a similar second one for $5 less from a different seller but it stopped working 2 weeks later. [...] THIS is the only one that lasts.” The mobile features six spheres with random color-changing bulbs (they’re solar-powered and will last up to eight hours on a full charge).

19

This $6 Set Of Brushes That Attach To A Cordless Drill

These cleaning brushes will be the best $6 you’ve ever spent; they attach directly to a cordless drill in order to get a powerful, thorough clean with next to no effort on your part. Included are three nylon bristle brushes in different sizes — the largest is best for tile surfaces and flooring, the smallest is ideal for tricky corners or gaps, and the middle one can be used practically anywhere.

20

This $20 Solution For Getting Rid Of Flies Without Insecticides

You don’t need to hang an ugly sticky trap in your home to eliminate bugs; this plug-in fly trap is discreet and it pairs a UV light and glue card to attract and trap flies, moths, gnats, fruit flies, and more. It contains no insecticides and comes with two glue cards. Extra cards are available for purchase separately.

21

An Adorable Sloth Tea Infuser That’s Dishwasher- & Microwave-Safe

Sloths may be known for their slow pace, but this silicone tea infuser will steep a cup in no time. Simply fill it with your favorite loose-leaf variety, then hang it on the side of your favorite cup or mug to let it brew. The adorable creature is made from food-safe, BPA-free silicone that’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Several other animal styles are available in the listing.

22

A Crayon & Marker Set To Fix Damaged Wood Furniture

Grab this repair kit that Amazon reviewers confirm fixes chips, nicks, scratches, and other damage in wood floors and furniture. Included are six wax crayons and six markers (in a wide range of shades like cherry, black, oak, and more) to handle the repairs.

23

This Fly Swatter That Reviewers Say Works Surprisingly Well

With just one swing of this bug zapper racket, you can say goodbye to annoying mosquitos, house flies, fruit flies, and gnats. It’s quicker than a regular trap and more effective than a fly swatter. “This product actually works shockingly (haha) well,” confirmed one reviewer. The device is rechargeable via USB (the cable is included), though you won’t have to do it often since the battery offers up to 10,000 zaps on a single charge.

24

A Complete Kit To Grow 5 Kinds Of Colorful Veggies

This veggie kit that comes with everything you need to grow five unique varieties of colorful vegetables including seeds, pots, soil discs, and plant markers. Plus, there’s a detailed booklet with all of the necessary instructions and tips to ensure your plants flourish. One shopper wrote, “The gardening vocabulary and directions are really complete enough for a beginner gardener. I [...] just stuck them all in their individual cups and soil made sure they had water (I forgot a couple times) and left them in my window. They all started to grow.”

25

This Glass & Screen-Cleaning Cloth That Works With Just Water

All you need is water and this microfiber cleaning cloth to get windows and other glass or mirrored surfaces in your home (and screens) squeaky clean with no annoying streaks or wipe marks left behind. It’s machine washable, allowing you to reuse it.

26

A Stainless Steel Utensil Rest & Pot Lid Holder With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

This utensil and lid rest keeps your countertops clean and protected from hot tools that can potentially cause damage. The rest is made from sturdy stainless steel with a removable base for easy cleaning. “This is the simplest but most useful piece of kitchen equipment I've purchased in a long time,” explained one fan.

27

These Remote-Controlled Puck Lights That Have Tons Of Settings (Including Colors)

Place these six LED puck lights in areas of your home that could benefit from a little extra light — a pantry, closet, or garage are common choices. The lights are 55 lumens bright, can be dimmed, set to different colors (including warm white or fun hues like purple or green) and feature a built-in timer. They come with two remotes and can be installed using either adhesive tape or screws, both of which are included.

28

These Sturdy Storage Bags Large Enough To Hold A King-Size Comforter

Made with high-quality fabric, each of these six storage bags can hold a shockingly large amount of stuff, including three blankets, a bulky quilt, or a lot of clothes. The see-through window in the front allows you to quickly view the contents inside, while the sturdy reinforced handles on the side make it easy to move them around. “I was able to fit a king-sized comforter in one of the containers with no problem,” wrote one shopper.

29

A Magnetic Stove Shelf With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

This magnetic shelf attaches directly to the top of your stove to take advantage of this wasted space — use it to store spices, utensils, oil, condiments, a timer, and more. It’s made from stainless steel, the magnets are encased in silicone to prevent scratches, and it comes in three sizes and three colors in the listing.

30

These Magnetic Key Holders That Can Hold Up To 3 Pounds

Whimsical yet functional, these cloud-shaped holders ensure you’ll never lose track of your keys again (or any other metal object you want to use it to store). Each one has a powerful built-in magnet to hold onto more than 3 pounds’ worth of items. The sturdy adhesive backing means you can stick this pick anywhere. The set is also available in blue in the listing.

31

This 10-Pack Of Reusable Dusters That Reviewers Say Are Surprisingly Comfy

Slide these mop slippers on your feet or over your shoes, then walk around to clean your floors. The slippers are made from microfiber to trap dust, debris, fur, and hair, and they can be tossed in the washing machine for cleaning and the set comes with five pairs. One reviewer wrote, “They’re very soft and comfortable [...] Best of all, they kept my floors spotless even when I walked over areas that had already been mopped (no footprints OR wet feet—yay!), and yes, they did pick up dirt and crumbs.”

32

A Sturdy Aluminum Stand With 42,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This sturdy aluminum stand elevates your laptop about 6 inches, preventing neck strain and bad posture. The stand can accommodate laptops ranging in size from 10 to 15.6 inches and it boasts rubber on the bottom to stop it from sliding around. It’s easy to disassemble and reassemble without tools.

33

This Mini Label Maker That Works With An App On Your Phone

Grab this label maker to organize your entire home — print labels for bins, baskets, shelves, folders, and so much more. The device connects wirelessly to Android and iOS devices. From there, you can utilize the free app to make personalized labels (choose from different fonts, images, and styles) then print them right onto the peel-and-stick label. The labels are waterproof and fade-resistant.

34

These Produce Savers That Make Fruits & Veggies Last 3 Times Longer

Keep your fruit and veggies fresher for two to three times longer thanks to these unique produce savers — the packets inside of them absorb and neutralize ethylene gas to slow down the ripening process. “This actually does what it claims to do and makes a dramatic difference in the life of my produce,” wrote one fan. Included in the bundle are two apple-shaped savers, plus 10 packets to last for an entire year.

35

This Fun Ladle That Can Stand Independently

This Nessie ladle will quickly become a legendary tool in your kitchen; use it to scoop soups, gravies, sauces, and other liquids. It’s heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, and it stands on its own, so there’s no need to keep a utensil holder nearby for it. A jumbo version is also available in the listing.

36

This Space-Saving Strainer That’s Dishwasher Safe

Boasting a solid 4.5-star overall rating after over 33,000 reviews, this food strainer is described by many reviewers as a total “game changer” in the kitchen. It’s designed to snap directly onto pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes (including lipped ones) with less hassle and fewer dishes for you to wash. Plus, the strainer is much more compact than other colanders. It’s also dishwasher safe.

37

A Wall-Mountable Battery Organizer That Has 93 Slots

Grab this organizer case to corral all the batteries rolling around in your junk drawer. It has slots for 93 individual batteries, including 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, six Ds, and five flat ones. The hinged clear lid allows you to view the contents inside, so you always know what you have on hand. This pick also has a tester to determine if the batteries are still usable.

38

These Rug Grippers That Can Be Lifted For Easy Cleaning

Stick these triangle-shaped grippers on the corners of your rugs to stop them from curling up — and sliding around as well. Unlike similar products, these grippers don’t contain oil so they won’t damage your flooring. They are easy to lift for cleaning without fuss. The set comes with 12 of them to use on rugs throughout your home.

39

This Stylish Magnetic Bamboo Knife Holder For Less Than $30

This bamboo knife stand features a powerful built-in magnet to secure up to five knives (or other magnetic tools), keeping them easily within reach without dulling the blades like a traditional knife block. The felt pad on the bottom prevents this pick from sliding around on your countertops. A larger version is also available in the listing.

40

Some Car Vent Clips That Hold Sauces Of All Shapes & Sizes

Drive-through lovers, listen up: These dip clips attach directly to your car vents (they boast a universal design to fit in all vehicles) and can hold your favorite dips and sauces as you eat, regardless of shape. Amazon reviewers have given this pick a knockout 4.6-star overall rating after over 21,000 reviews. The set comes with two of them and they feature removable, washable trays that can hold up to five packets of ketchup.

41

This Side Sleeper-Fave Memory Foam Pillow With A Washable Cover

This memory foam pillow is designed to be used between the knees to align your hips, legs, and spine while you sleep. The breathable cover is removable for machine washing. “I could not believe how much this pillow helped both my lower back and hip pain,” raved one fan.

42

This Powerful Pumice Stone Cleaner That Uses Just Water To Remove Stains

This pumice stone cleaner can effortlessly remove stubborn marks, grime, stains, and unwanted deposits on toilets, sinks, showers, and more without leaving behind scratches It doesn’t need to be paired with liquid cleaners (only water is required). It comes with a ventilated case for storage.

43

A Silicone Utensil Holder That Doubles As A Steam Vent

This wickedly cute witch-shaped spoon holder snaps onto the side of pots and pans to keep necessary utensils easily within reach or use it to lift the edge of a pot lid to vent steam. Made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone, this holder won’t melt when exposed to high temps. Once dirty, simply toss it in the dishwasher for a quick clean.

44

This Collapsible Bowl That Makes Up To 15 Cups At Once

This popcorn bowl is easy to use: Simply pour kernels in, add flavorings to taste, and stick it in the microwave. Within minutes, you’ll have up to 15 cups of delectable popcorn to enjoy for your movie night. The bowl is made from BPA-free and heat-resistant silicone (so it’s dishwasher safe) with a collapsible design that takes up practically no space in your kitchen or pantry.

45

This Unique Knife That Can Cut Butter In 3 Ways

Cold butter is nearly impossible to evenly spread — unless you have this clever butter spreader. It has small slotted holes running down the stainless blade to curl butter for easier spreading and a hole on the end to create strips of butter, and it can be used like a traditional knife. “With this Butter Spreader, I can smoothly glide a thin layer of buttery goodness onto any food item in seconds,” wrote one commenter.

46

These $6 Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks That Are Pretty & Practical

This pair of curtain tiebacks boasts a genius design; wrap them around your curtains (they’re 18.5 inches in length to work on even the thickest of materials) and the powerful magnet on each end will secure the tiebacks in place. Functionality aside, this pick covered in pearls and available in gray, pink, gold, or aqua color in the listing.

47

A Highly Rated Bidet Attachment You Can Install In Minutes

This bidet attachment mounts easily to any toilet and requires no electrical hook up or additional plumbing to install. It’s made from high-quality plastic and it has a control dial that can be utilized to adjust the pressure and placement of the nozzle.

48

This Cute Mini Griddle To Make Single-Serving Pancakes & More

Use this mini electric griddle to whip up individual portions of lots of foods (from pancakes to tiny skillet cookies). It heats up in just minutes and the dual PFOA-free non-stick surfaces provide even cooking. The griddle is compact in size and lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about it taking up much cabinet space.

49

This 32-Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker With A Drip-Free Spout

Have delicious cold brew on hand at all times with this cold brew maker — all you have to do is add your favorite grounds into the stainless steel filter, fill with water, and let it steep overnight. It holds up to 32 ounces and has a pour spout for drip-free dispensing. A 64-ounce version is also available in the listing if you want to have even more cold brew in your fridge.

50

An Effective Pet Odor & Stain Eliminator With 75,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This pet odor eliminator sports an impressive 4.5-star overall rating after 105,000-plus reviews. The enzyme-based cleaning spray is safe for use on all surfaces — including carpet and other flooring, pet beds, clothes, kennels, and litter boxes — and it eliminates stubborn stains, odors, and residue. It’s safe for use around pets, too.