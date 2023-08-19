50 Strange Things For Your Home That Are Insanely Popular On Amazon For Good Reason

Slide these mop slippers on your feet or over your shoes, then walk around to clean your floors. The slippers are made from microfiber to trap dust, debris, fur, and hair, and they can be tossed in the washing machine for cleaning and the set comes with five pairs. One reviewer wrote, “They’re very soft and comfortable [...] Best of all, they kept my floors spotless even when I walked over areas that had already been mopped (no footprints OR wet feet—yay!), and yes, they did pick up dirt and crumbs.”