50 Strange Things For Your Home That Are Insanely Popular On Amazon For Good Reason
A little weird, a lot useful.
Written by Jenny White
Just because a product is a little bit unexpected doesn’t mean it’s a gimmick. On this list you’ll find 50 strange things for your home that are incredibly popular on Amazon for good reason. There is everything from a fly swatter that zaps bugs to remote-controlled lighting and decorative accents that’ll up the aesthetic ante like pretty curtain tiebacks that are magnetic. Check them all out below — they start at just $6.