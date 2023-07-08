60 Stylish Home Upgrades That Are Insanely Cheap

While it may take some initial effort, elevating the look of your home is ultimately a rewarding task. What’s more, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. There are so many stylish home upgrades out there that are easy to implement and easy on the wallet. Whether you want to incorporate some new colors and textures into your living room or give your bed a luxurious makeover, I’ve got you covered. Here, you’ll find tons of clever products that help transform your living space into the one you’ve always wanted.

1 This Translucent Window Film That Enhances Your Home Privacy Rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking to switch up your window treatments, consider trying out this translucent vinyl film before investing in thick, bulky drapes. Attaching to glass with nothing but a layer of water, the panel adds a sense of privacy to your room without sacrificing the natural light that enters throughout the day. Even better, the film works to filter out harsh UV rays — so you can comfortably enjoy your space in sunny weather. Available sizes: 17

Available colors: Black, Matte White, Pure

2 A Handwoven Cotton Rug That Adds An Inviting Touch DII Chindi Handwoven Multicolor Rug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in a sea of neutrals and jewel tones, this handwoven cotton rug has a cozy vibe that warms up any room. The pre-distressed fabric has a worn-in, rustic feel as soon as you take it out of the box. It comes in rectangular and round shapes in a range of sizes — place one in front of your sofa, in your entryway, or beneath your dining table. Available sizes: 7

Available colors and styles: 22

3 This Touch-Activated Puck Light That Upgrades Counters & Shelves Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Adding light fixtures beneath cabinets and shelves is an effective way to make any space feel more high end. One wallet-friendly solution is this touch-activated LED puck light — it installs to any smooth surface with the included adhesive. Simply tap the lens to illuminate your kitchen countertop or bookshelf.

4 A Reversible Comforter With A Plush, Luxurious Feel Sleep Restoration Queen Comforter Amazon $43 See On Amazon Filled with a plush down alternative, this quilted comforter makes any bed feel instantly more luxurious — and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 24,000 reviews. Thanks to its reversible design, you get the option of two different color tones that you can switch between as the seasons change. In fact, it looks so good that you won’t even need a duvet cover. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cal King

Available colors: 8

5 This Sofa Arm Tray That Provides The Perfect Spot For Your Drink GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you’re relaxing on the couch, having your favorite beverage nearby is so clutch. This sofa arm tray features bamboo slats that drape over your furniture, keeping the smooth, nonslip platform in place. There’s just enough space for your mug, wine glass, or can of seltzer, so your drink will always be within arm’s reach. Available colors: 10

6 The Sleek Sink Caddy That Keeps Your Counter Clutter-Free ODesign Sink Caddy Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you set it up in your kitchen or your bathroom, this sink caddy ensures that your countertop remains free of unnecessary clutter. There’s space for a soap bottle, a cleaning brush, sponges, a dishcloth, and more — not to mention, you’ll find a removable drain pan that catches drips of water, so your countertop will remain dry. Available colors: Black, Silver

7 A Minimalist Desk Lamp With A Built-In Wireless Charger Dotts Arts Desk Lamp and Wireless Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Minimalist and modern, this LED lamp features a thin bar that illuminates your desk setup. Even better, the base has a built-in wireless charger that keeps your smartphone juiced up as you work or study into the night. With five color modes, adjustable brightness, and an adjustable arm, the lamp is easily customizable to fit your needs. Available styles: 4

8 This Over-The-Door Organizer For Your Shoe Collection Zober Over-Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no shame in having an impressive shoe collection — but it’s important you store them correctly to keep them looking their best. This over-the-door pocket organizer is designed with 24 slots, accommodating up to a dozen pairs of heels, flats, sneakers, or sandals. The breathable mesh pouches allow you to easily view what’s inside, so you can grab what you need at a moment’s notice. Available colors: 5

9 These Wall-Mounted Planters That Are Simple & Modern LA JOLIE MUSE Wall Planters (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Incorporating some real (or artificial) greenery into your room’s decor will liven up the space — bonus points if you place them in these cool wall-mounted planters. Lightweight yet durable, the plastic pots have the look of concrete without the hefty weight. A set of holes on the back of each planter allows you to hang them up with nothing but a pair of nails. Available colors: Rock Gray, Speckled White, Weathered Gray

10 A Space-Saving Dish Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Attom Tech Home Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tight on kitchen space, you might just benefit from an over-the-sink dish rack. Featuring durable metal slats with nonslip silicone edges, the rack provides plenty of room for your freshly rinsed mugs, plates, and bowls. When you’ve put your dishes away, the rack folds up neatly and stores inside your drawer or cabinet. Available colors: 6

11 These Solar-Powered Lights That Automatically Turn On At Dusk GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want a low-maintenance way to illuminate your walkway, look no further than these solar-powered stake lights. They charge during the day, then automatically turn on at dusk without any effort on your part. You get 12 lights in a pack, each of which is waterproof and resistant to frost — so you can use them all year round. Available colors: Warm White, Cold White

12 A Ceramic Sponge Holder With A Charming Design Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping your sponge in a designated holder prevents it from picking up any unwanted odors in your sink. I personally love this ceramic holder that’s engraved with a whimsical font. Designed to accommodate sponges of various sizes and thicknesses, the farmhouse-chic piece is just as functional as it is decorative. Available styles: 2

13 This Shower Caddy Duo That Mounts To Your Wall KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon What’s great about this caddy set is that it mounts to your shower wall with a set of traceless adhesive patches — no drilling or suction cups required. Once set up in your shower, the two shelves offer tons of space for your shampoo, conditioner, soap, and more. A set of four movable hooks provides additional storage for your razor, loofah, and washcloth.

14 An Under-Bed Light That Illuminates Your Path At Night Vansky Bed Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you have to run to the bathroom or grab a quick glass of water in the middle of the night, this under-bed light strip ensures that you won’t trip on any charging cords or sneakers that might be on the floor. The motion-activated light automatically turns on when you get up, then shuts back off after a set time interval — anywhere from 30 seconds to six minutes.

15 This 5-Tier Corner Shelf That Displays Your Beloved Keepsakes Greenco Floating Corner Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon With one single fixture, you can have five whole shelves to display your knickknacks and keepsakes. This tiered corner unit consists of pieces that fit together for easy assembly — and each layer can hold up to 11 pounds. There’s plenty of space for your picture frames, candles, succulents, books, and any other pieces of decor you want to show off. Available colors: 8

16 Some Sheer, Lightweight Curtains Made Of A Rich Linen Blend H.VERSAILTEX Sheer Curtains Amazon $32 See On Amazon These sheer curtains perfectly frame your windows, gently diffusing the natural light while adding a sense of partial privacy. Available in calming shades of beige, light blue, and gray, the linen-blend drapes have a subtle woven texture that adds a natural touch to your room. There are plenty of sizes and colors to pick from, so you can find the ones that suit your windows best. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 9

17 A Whimsical Coir Doormat That Offers Dual Salutations SliptoGrip Natural Coir Doormat Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon One side of this charming doormat offers visitors a warm greeting, while the other wishes them well on their way out. Made out of natural coconut coir, the mat also acts as a shoe brush, removing bits of dirt and moisture as you step onto it. Not to mention, regular maintenance is a breeze — just shake it out and run over it with a vacuum. Available styles: 11

18 These Stainless Steel Cabinet Pulls That Are So Sophisticated Ravinte Cabinet Handles (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon One small but significant change you can make to your kitchen? Replace your current cabinet pulls with these sleek stainless steel handles. The pack of 30 pulls comes at a reasonable price, giving you the freedom to swap out each and every handle in your kitchen — and even your bathroom. Choose from matte black and lustrous metal finishes. Available colors: Black, Brushed Brass, Satin Nickel

19 A Tufted Ottoman With Hidden Storage Inside Otto & Ben Storage Ottoman Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tufted ottoman may look like a simple piece of furniture, but its hollow design can conceal anything you like — from extra blankets to pillows to dog toys. It comes in a wide range of hues, from subdued gray to lime green to rich red. Simply lift the hinged cushion to reveal the space inside. Available sizes: 15 inches, 30 inches, 45 inches

Available colors: 11

20 These Washable Throw Pillow Covers With A Linen-Like Texture Miulee Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you opt for deep burgundy, light turquoise, or eye-catching chartreuse, these throw pillow covers will add a unique hue to your furniture. Designed with three buttons on the front, the woven covers have a lightly textured look that livens up an otherwise-simple sofa or bed setup. Not to mention, they’re machine washable, making cleaning a breeze. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 22

21 Some Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper With A Woodland-Inspired Design HAOKHOME Peel-and-Stick Paper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Embellished with whimsical toadstools and lush vines, this woodland-inspired wallpaper is an easy, wallet-friendly way to add visual interest to any room. The peel-and-stick paper is super easy to apply to your wall, as well as any other smooth surface such as the inside of a dresser drawer or the side of a cabinet. When you’re ready to switch up your room’s look again, the paper pulls away cleanly without leaving behind any residue.

22 This Sturdy Glass Pitcher For Serving Iced Tea, Lemonade & More Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $23 See On Amazon On a hot day, there’s nothing better than a fresh glass of iced tea or lemonade. This durable glass carafe is designed with helpful features — including a thick handle and a locking lid — that make pouring your beverage easy as can be. The pitcher holds up to a half-gallon, so you can easily serve a crowd before refilling.

23 A Wall-Mounted Tablet Holder That Just Makes Life Easier elago Wall-Mounted Tablet Holder Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Having your tablet within arm’s reach is so convenient when you need to set a timer, adjust your smart devices, or check your calendar. This wall-mounted tablet holder is suitable for a wide range of iPads — plus, it comes with all of the included screws and wall anchors needed for installation. A silicone lining ensures that your device remains scratch-free. Available colors: Black, White, Dark Gray

24 This Playful Bath Mat That Adds Some Fruit-Shaped Fun FROZZUR Bath Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon This plush bath mat is the perfect way to infuse your bathroom with a little personality. Available in playful fruit-shaped designs such as cherries, bananas, a pineapple, and a strawberry, the low-pile rug is a total conversation starter. A rubber backing ensures it won’t slip around your floor when you step out of the shower. Available styles: 10

25 A Metal Side Table That Adds A Pop Of Color To Your Room Grand Patio Side Table Amazon $37 See On Amazon Any room could benefit from a little pop of color. Constructed out of sturdy metal, this side table allows you to bring a vibrant hue into your space without breaking the bank. Place it next to your bed, alongside your sofa, or even on your patio — available in shades such as mint green, rose pink, and peacock blue, you’re bound to find one you love. Available colors and styles: 23

26 These Ultra-Sharp Knives For All Your Food Prepping Needs Home Hero Chef Knife Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of searching your drawers for just the right knife, make life easy on yourself and invest in this set of five blades. The matte black knives are made of ultra-sharp stainless steel, with ergonomic handles that enable you to precisely slice and chop your meats, produce, and nuts. When not in use, the knives are neatly stored in the sleek acrylic holder. Plus, an included sharpener ensures your blades stay in tip-top shape.

27 Some Spherical Candles That Make A Lovely Centerpiece Melt Candle Company Sphere Ball Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When combined, this trio of spherical candles make a lovely centerpiece — either on their own or combined with pieces of faux greenery. The unscented, dripless candles measure 3 inches tall, and come in gold, ivory, and white. With a burning time of 40 hours, they can be used for multiple occasions. Available colors: Gold, Ivory, White

28 A Stainless Steel Rack That Stores Cutting Boards For Easy Access Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, this cutting board rack stands the test of time. With enough space for three heavy cutting boards, the simplistic fixture serves its purpose well without taking up too much room on the counter. Two sturdy legs ensure that the boards stay upright at all times.

29 These Glass Food Canisters With Customizable Labels Estilo Round Glass Canister Jars (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elevating the look of your kitchen can be as simple as placing your dry goods — such as coffee beans, lentils, or pasta — inside these glass canisters. Designed with airtight lids, the sturdy jars keep your food fresh and easily accessible on your countertop. Customizable chalkboard labels allow you to easily identify what’s inside each canister.

30 A Set Of Cooling Sheets Made Of A Bamboo-Microfiber Blend Zen Bamboo Luxury Sheets Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper, allow me to introduce you to the magic of bamboo. These cooling sheets are made with a blend of microfiber and bamboo-derived rayon. They wick away sweat while maintaining a cool temperature, resulting in an ultra-comfy sleeping experience that makes you feel like you’re staying at a luxurious hotel. Choose from shades like crisp white, dark gray, olive green, and more. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 12

31 This Address Sign With A Solar-Powered Light Bar Percompile Solar Address Numbers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Never leave guests or delivery drivers wondering which house is yours — this address sign is constructed with a solar-powered light bar that illuminates the numbers in the dark. The customizable plaque comes with a set of stickers in every number and letter. Just use the included stencil to line up the digits in a straight row.

32 The Pocket Organizer That Stores Your Purses On The Back Of Your Door ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With six transparent pouches, this over-the-door organizer keeps your purses stored away and free of dust. Its space-saving design even frees up precious room in your closet. Besides handbags, the organizer can also be used to hold spare towels, craft supplies, accessories, and more. Available colors: 4

33 This Bamboo Drawer Organizer That Expands Up To 7 Inches Dynamic Gear Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of lightweight bamboo wood, this drawer organizer keeps your kitchen utensils neat and tidy. It expands from 13 inches wide to 20 inches wide, so you can adjust it to fit your drawer perfectly. The bigger compartments on the sides accommodate long serving spoons, while the shorter slots in the center hold cutlery, measuring spoons, tongs, and more.

34 These Beach-Inspired Shower Curtain Hooks With A Nautical Rope Design Zenna Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a beachy feel by replacing your current shower hooks with these ones that feature a subtle nautical rope design. Each hook is made out of stainless steel with a durable resin emblem. Pair the shower hooks alongside other seaside-inspired decor for a cohesive aesthetic, or let them stand alone as an accent in an otherwise-minimalist bathroom.

35 A Freestanding Storage Rack Made Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo HYNAWIN Bamboo Rack Amazon $0 See On Amazon Featuring three tiers of storage space, this freestanding rack is perfect for holding your spices, teas, and condiments in the kitchen, or cosmetics and toiletries in the bathroom. Made out of bamboo, the shelves are easy to assemble with the included instructions. It looks nice enough to be displayed on the counter, or it can be tucked away inside your cabinet to make use of vertical storage space. Available sizes: 3

36 This Pleated Bed Skirt That Looks Crisp & Polished HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a crisp, pleated design, this microfiber bed skirt adds a sophisticated element to your room. Not to mention, the skirt effectively hides any items you have stored beneath your bed frame. Opt for classic white, or pick from relaxing shades such as lavender, taupe, sage, and ice blue. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 12

37 A Set Of 6 Elegant Glass Coffee Mugs For Hot & Cold Beverages Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug Set (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to their double-walled design, these elegant glass mugs can serve both hot coffee and cold iced tea. Each one has a sturdy handle that remains cool to the touch, regardless of your beverage’s temperature. Reserve them for special occasions or use them every day — it’s entirely up to you.

38 Some Nature-Inspired Curtain Tiebacks Made Of Cotton Rope Artilady Curtain Ties (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking to infuse your space with natural touches? Try these cotton rope tiebacks. With a leaf-shaped design, the handwoven ties draw together your curtains when you want to let some sunshine in. Choose from versatile neutral shades of beige, gray, and brown. Available colors and styles: 9

39 This Delicate Floating Frame That Holds Pressed Flowers & Leaves NYCP Floating Frame Amazon $16 See On Amazon Dried botanicals are an excellent way to add a naturally beautiful touch to your room — you can display the pressed variety inside this delicate metal frame. The floating herbarium can be suspended from a nail with a piece of string, or you can lean it against your wall atop a desk. Besides lustrous gold and rose gold options, the frame also comes in sleek matte black. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

40 These Sophisticated Amber Bottles That Dispense Your Hand & Dish Soap MaisoNovo Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a vintage-inspired design, these soap dispensers give your kitchen a sophisticated, eclectic feel. The set also includes a set of mix-and-match labels, so you can decide what to put inside (these bottles can also function as lotion containers). A small tray catches any spills or drips, so your countertop stays nice and clean.

41 A Bamboo Cheese Board That’s Great For Entertaining Dynamic Gear Cheese Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon With plenty of useful features — including a slide-out drawer with serving utensils and a grooved border for holding crackers — this bamboo cheese board is so nice to have when entertaining. Sturdy and easy to clean, the sleek board serves as the perfect platter for your charcuterie spread. Add a bottle of wine, and you’ve got yourself a great night in.

42 These Dimmable Wall Sconces That Create Ambient Lighting PESUTEN Rechargeable Wall Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t settle for cold, harsh overhead light fixtures. Add a warm, ambient glow to your room with these wall sconces. Each fabric sconce is equipped with an LED puck light that brightly shines through the shade. Not to mention, the light is dimmable and can even change hues. There are both battery-powered and rechargeable options, depending on your preference.

43 This Art Deco-Inspired Desk Clock That’s Utterly Timeless Crosley Modern Art Deco Desk Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon While most of us just glance at our smartphones to check the time, there’s something so sophisticated about having a clock on your desk, coffee table, or shelf. This one has a distinctly Art Deco flair, with crisp, clean lines and metallic accents. Available in both gold and silver, the noiseless clock elevates any space you place it in. Available colors: Gold, Silver

44 These Felt Coasters With Nonslip Cork Bottoms Barvivo Felt and Cork Coasters (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Absorbent and resistant to heat, these felt coasters protect your table from moisture rings and accidental spills. And, thanks to a nonslip cork bottom layer, you can feel confident that each coaster will stay in place when you place your glass or mug upon it. You get eight coasters in a set, in a variety of hues — there’s also an all-black set for those who want a monochromatic look. Available multipacks: 3

45 A Decorative Brass Switch Cover With Vintage-Inspired Accents Franklin Brass Pineapple Switch Cover Amazon $6 See On Amaozn The vintage-inspired pineapple accents on this switch cover are so subtle, you may not even notice them at first. But once you do, you’ll delight in seeing them every day. A brushed brass finish gives the piece a genuine antique look, but not an antique price tag — the decorative wall plate is actually quite wallet-friendly.

46 This Set Of Gorgeous Bamboo Cooking Utensils That Are Nonstick-Safe BlauKe Wooden Cooking Utensils (Set of 7) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your cooking utensils can be both useful and nice to look at — this set of bamboo pieces is proof. Complete with a solid spoon, slotted spatula, serving tongs, and more, this lightweight collection comes in handy when you’re whipping up a meal. Plus, each piece is safe to use with nonstick cookware. When it’s time to clean up, simply wash each utensil by hand with warm, soapy water.

47 A Complete Cooking Set Made Of Sleek Stainless Steel Estilo Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This stainless steel set has pretty much everything you need to get cooking or baking, including three mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and a whisk. The best part? It all comes at a wallet-friendly price. Everything is safe to go directly in the dishwasher, making post-meal cleanup simple and hassle-free.

48 This Rotating Organizer That’s A Landing Spot For Your Remote Controls Union Basic Rotating Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constantly fishing out your remote from in between your seat cushions? This rotating organizer offers a simple storage solution. Designed with three separate compartments on a swiveling base, the organizer has plenty of room for your remote controls, smartphones, and other handheld devices. Choose from smooth faux leather, woven, and linen textures. Available colors and styles: 24

49 These Macrame Trivets That Protect Your Countertops In Style Folkulture Trivets (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made out of 100% cotton, these macramé trivets act as the perfect barrier between your hot skillets and your countertop. The 8.5-inch woven mats prove to be endlessly useful when cooking and serving up meals, and there are several multipacks to pick from in a range of warm and cool tones. Available multipacks: 7

50 A Geometric Floor Vent Cover That Looks Modern & Refined Decor Grates Floor Register Cover Amazon $14 See On Amazon Replacing your current floor register cover with this geometric one is a wallet-friendly way to make your home look instantly more sophisticated. The clean, modern design adds a luxe touch to any room — choose from lustrous nickel, bronze, chrome, and gold finishes as well as a contemporary matte black option. Available styles: 9

51 This Extra-Large Woven Basket That Can Hold So Many Things CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This woven rope basket can hold so many different items, from spare blankets to extra throw pillows to laundry. Got a dog? Use it to hold their collection of toys. The soft cotton material has a relaxed, natural feel, while the faux leather handles make it easy to tote the basket from room to room. Available colors: 8

52 A Makeup Organizer That Looks So Cute On Your Countertop MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in soft green, pink, and white hues, this lightweight makeup organizer offers plenty of space for your mascaras, lipsticks, brushes, cotton pads, and more. It has three drawers for storing smaller items, while the roomy compartments on top can hold taller objects. Besides being incredibly functional, it also looks so cute on your countertop or dresser. Available colors: White, Green, Pink

53 These Minimalist Ceramic Holders For Your Toothbrush & Razor Airmoon Ceramic Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made out of smooth ceramic, these rounded holders keep your toothbrush and razor propped up on your counter. Artsy and minimalist, they come in several hues, including bright green, peach, and light blue — but you’ll also find classic white and black shades for a more neutral look. Available colors: 9

54 This Toilet Brush With A Natural Bamboo Holder GOBAM Bamboo Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even something as simple as your toilet brush selection can make a significant impact on the look of your bathroom. This one is designed with a sleek stainless steel lid and handle, fitting perfectly into the bamboo holder. Whether you pick a natural shade or matte black, the streamlined design blends in perfectly amongst your existing bathroom decor. Available colors: Natural, Black

55 These Peel-&-Stick Tiles With A Retro Terrazzo Look WESTICK Peel-and-Stick Floor Tiles (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want to update the look of your kitchen or bathroom on a dime, try out this pack of peel-and-stick floor tiles. The vinyl segments are designed with an adhesive backing, allowing you to place them along any smooth surface without any tacky residue. A retro-inspired terrazzo print adds a cool, subtle pattern to your floors.

56 These Cotton Dish Towels With A Natural, Laid-Back Vibe Folkulture Kitchen Towels (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even your dish towels can infuse your home with a bit of personality. This trio of cotton towels features a subtle tie-dye pattern, bringing together warm shades of clay, sand, and taupe. While these towels give your kitchen a laid-back, natural vibe, you’ll also find multipacks with bright, eye-catching patterns as well. Available multipacks: 16

57 The TV Backlight That Makes Your Home Entertainment Setup So Much More Impressive Power Practical LED Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon By illuminating the space behind your TV screen, these LED lights can help reduce eyestrain as you catch up on your favorite show. Not to mention, the light strip has adjustable brightness levels, so you can control how much contrast the picture has. Simply adhere the lights to your monitor with the included sticky tape, then plug them directly into your TV’s USB port. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

58 Some Sleek Salt & Pepper Grinders With Adjustable Coarseness Settings Modetro Salt and Pepper Shakers Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon These salt and pepper grinders stand out from the pack, thanks to their adjustable coarseness settings. Whether you like your seasonings granular or fine, the grinders make it easy to add just the right amount of salt or spice to your meal. Made out of glass and stainless steel, the shaker set has a sleek, modern look that elevates your countertop.

59 This Practical Paper Towel Holder With A Modern Farmhouse Look Home Acre Designs Paper Towel Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring hand-painted accents and a powder-coated finish, this paper towel holder is equal parts practical and farmhouse chic. It’s designed with a nonslip, padded base, so it won’t shift around your countertop. A wide gap in the front allows you to easily pull just the right amount of paper from the roll, with just one hand.