I used to spend way too much on trendy pieces that filled my closet and still didn’t answer the question: what do I wear today? These days, I love incorporating on-trend pieces that catch my eye, but I know that a closet stocked with basics is what will help me get dressed effortlessly every day. Here’s the thing: you don’t have to spent a lot of money on either, and you can still look stylish thanks to the growing number of cute clothes, accessories, and more on Amazon. What I’m saying is you can afford both without blowing your paycheck.

Take biker shorts, which started as a trend, but now I don’t know what I did without them; this super-soft pair is under $10, so you can stock up. They’d pair great with this sports bra that also works as a crop top, or I can throw on this totally cute tie-dye top for more coverage. Either way, I’m living in this waterproof pair of Birkenstock dupes as long as it’s warm out.

Like the sound of that? Keep reading for 50 stylish things on Amazon that are cheap as hell. I’ve rounded up the favorites for you, so all you need to do is scroll and find your new favorites.

This Set Of Cute & Trendy Hair Clips Barrette Hair Clips (32 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Accessories make the outfit, and this set of 32 hair clips has one for whatever you’re wearing. The under-$10 set includes trendy pearl clips in several variations and bolder ones for a pop of color. One reviewer commented, “I love these hair clips and gold Bobby pins....they go with everything I wear.”

A Set Of Super Comfy Bikini-Style Underwear That Reviewers Love Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With nearly 60,000 five-star ratings, shoppers love this pack of underwear. They’re made of cotton with 5% elastane for comfortable stretchiness, and the lightweight jersey blend is wearable for everyday. Hundreds of reviewers tout their comfort, and you get a few fun colors and prints in the six-pack.

This A-Line Shirt T-Shirt Dress For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you don’t know what to wear, a good T-shirt dress has you covered for a one-and-done look. This one features a classic A-line cut with a scoop neck top and short sleeves. Its rayon-elastane blend means it’s super soft, stretchy, and drapes effortlessly. Choose from more than 15 colors and prints, including navy, stripes, and leopard. - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Casual Square-Neck Shirt With Half Sleeves Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Square necklines from the 90s are back in, but this interpretation feels decidedly modern, too. The combination of the narrower square opening and the half sleeves make this t-shirt feel current while acknowledging trends. It’s made of a soft and breathable blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and its slim fit is easy to tuck into bottoms. - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants That Are Comfy But Cute Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for flowy, lightweight pants that look great but feel like pajama pants, this pair is for you. They feature wide, loose leg openings that are characteristic of palazzo pants, and they’re made from a soft, stretchy spandex blend. The high waistband is a perfect complement to your favorite crop tops. Plus, they come in over 30 other prints and colorways. -Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Swingy Tank Dress — With Pockets — To Throw On When It’s Warm Out BISHUIGE Tank Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sleeveless tank dress is bound to become your new summer staple. With wide straps and a swingy skirt, it’s easy to just throw on and head out for the day. For under $20, you might as well pick up a couple of them; the dress comes in more than 30 prints and colors. And unlike a lot of similar dresses, this one has pockets. - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

This Boho Jumpsuit That’s Like A Maxi Dress With Wide-Leg Bottoms BUENOS NINOS Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon For lounging around at home or a casual outing, you’ll love having this easy breezy jumpsuit in your wardrobe. The loose fit allows you to just pull it on, and the shoulder straps are conveniently adjustable for the right fit. Take it for a spin in this goes-with-everything green or choose from over 40 other colors and prints. All of them have pockets. - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Classic Calvin Klein Bralette For Light Support Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon On days I just can’t be bothered with a structured bra, this Calvin Klein bralette is perfect for some lightweight, comfy support. The v-neck and thin straps fit in well with my favorite tanks and tees, and the racerback style is easy to slip into. It’s made of breathable cotton with a touch of elastane for some stretchiness. Black is classic, but you can also pick up this bralette in 13 other colorways. - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Stylish Set Of Blue Light-Blocking Glasses CCVOO Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time looking at your phone or your computer screen — and these days, who doesn’t? — you’ll want some blue light-blocking glasses. With five cute pairs in this set, you can keep one at your office, in your bag, and in your nightstand, so you can give your eyes a break whenever you need them. Wearing them will reduce the eye strain, fatigue, and even headaches caused by long bouts of screen time.

A Set Of More Than 60 Pairs Of Earrings For Everyday & Nights Out Colorful Earrings (63 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this one deluxe set, you can completely upgrade and outfit your earring collection. It includes 63 pairs of earrings, including studs for classic, everyday looks and dangly earrings and hoops for bolder outfits. You’ll feel inspired to try new looks, and with this many new earrings, you might even gift a few pairs to a friend or relative.

The Next Athleisure Item You Need Is This Sweatshirt Skirt Daily Ritual Modal Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sweatshirt skirts are the new sweatshorts, and this one is such a steal for the price. Athleisure has become a staple of pretty much everyone’s wardrobe, and this is a comfy alternative to biker shorts or leggings. The terry cotton blend skirt is soft and features an adjustable drawstring at the elastic waistband. Plus, it comes in eight colors, including white and pink. - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Spaghetti Strap Dress That’ll Be Your New Summer Staple Romwe Summer Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon $27 See On Amazon When the days are warm, you need a go-to dress that’s cute and will help you stay cool. This dress is super lightweight and comes in over 40 prints and colors. A subtle v-neck and criss-cross straps in the back set it apart from others in your closet. - Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

A Set Of Headbands To Keep Your Hair Out Of Your Face Teeth Comb Headbands (6 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use one of the thin headbands in this six-pack to keep the hair out of your face with a cute pulled-back style. They have “teeth” that help hold the headband in place, and you can choose from four multi-pack color options.

This Set Of Racerback Crop Tanks You’ll Wear With Everything Boao Crop Tank Tops (4 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These cropped tank tops are the perfect complement to your favorite high-rise bottoms. You get four shirts in infinitely wearable neutral hues, but there are also six other multi-pack combinations with different colors. They remain a clear fan favorite with over 20,000 five-star ratings. - Available Sizes: Small — Large

This High-Waisted Bikini With A One-Shoulder Top MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cute high-waisted bikini is ready for any day at the pool or beach. The top features a one-shoulder strap and a fun tie detail at the bottom band. It comes in more than a dozen colors and prints, and at this price you might as well get a couple of new suits for the season. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Pair of Comfy High-Rise Shorts For Running Or Lounging AUTOMET High Waist Running Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These are called running shorts, but the comfy fit also makes them great for lounging at home. They have an adjustable drawstring at the waist and feature a high-rise. If you want to change it up with a mid-rise, just fold the elastic waistband down. They come in 13 colors, including a couple of colorblock options. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

These Retro Sunglasses With UVA & UVB Protection Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Complete your outfit with a pair of these 90s-vibe sunglasses. The rectangular-framed sunnies come in a two-pack, which includes a black pair and a tortoiseshell pair. Or you can choose other combos, including some colorful options.

The Comfy Cloud Slides That You’ve Seen Everywhere EQUICK Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you call them pillow slides or cloud slides, these are the comfy shoes of the moment. The ergonomic footbed has an ultra-thick sole, and the non-slip outsole is designed for sturdy stepping. They’re also waterproof and washable, so you can wear these slides indoors or by the pool. Choose from more than a dozen colors, including neutral hues and bright shades.

A Classic & Versatile A-Line Dress You Can Wear To The Office Or Brunch find. Short Sleeve Mini A-line Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take this a-line dress to the office or dress it up with bold accessories when heading out with friends. The dress, which comes in eye-catching red or classic black, features a crew neckline and mid-length sleeves. One reviewer commented, “Hands down the most versatile dress I’ve owned.” - Available Sizes: 00 — 18

This Pullover Bra Made Of Stretchy Cotton Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon This lightweight pullover bra works as a sports bra for low-impact workouts or as a comfy option for everyday wear. It’s a fan favorite with over 35,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers praise its comfort and lightweight support. This cotton blend bra comes in a few different variations and multi-packs if you’re just as enthusiastic. - Available Sizes: 32 — 44

These Birkenstock EVA Dupes For $20 FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this Birkenstock-like pair of sandals for less than half the price. They’re made of soft and waterproof EVA and have adjustable wide straps. And they come in over 40 fun colors and prints, including leopard, yellow, and black. - Available Sizes: 6 — 11

These Biker Shorts Made From Soft Cotton Jersey Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Biker shorts are a wardrobe staple at this point, and this pair is made of super soft and stretchy cotton jersey. They are thick enough to pass the squat test, and these shorts feature an elastic waistband and a 7-inch inseam. Get them in black or heathered gray. - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Cotton Bucket Hat Available In Over 30 Colors & Prints The Hat Depot Bucket Beach Sun Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep the sun out of your eyes with this cute bucket hat that’s a fan favorite with over 12,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the fit, and it comes in over 30 colors and prints, including tie dye. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

A Scoop Neck Crop Top That Comes In More Than 40 Shades HATOPANTS Cotton Basic Scoop Neck Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you ever feel like you’ve got nothing to wear, you may need to add more basics — like this crop top — to your closet. It’s got a scoop neckline and short sleeves, and the crop complements on-trend high-waist bottoms. Pick up a couple tops or more since they’re super affordable and come in over 40 colors. - Available Sizes: Small — Large

A Floral Duster That Works As A Cover-Up Or Pop Of Color To Any Outfit Hibluco Chiffon Floral Kimono Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lightweight duster is a favorite with shoppers as a summertime cover-up or as a flowy layer to any outfit. The floral pattern adds visual texture and pops of color to an otherwise plain outfit, and it’s also available in 32 other patterns and colors. - Available Sizes: Small — 4X

This Strappy Sports Bra With A Fun Back Detail icyzone Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This sports bra has a little something extra thanks to several criss-crossing straps along the back. It’s made from a lightweight and moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, and the cups inside the bra are removable. Choose from 18 color and pattern options. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

The Pair Of Casual Leopard Print Shorts With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of comfortable shorts for warm seasons, and this leopard print pair is too cute to pass up. They have a drawstring closure on the elastic waistband with pockets on each side. Wear them with any neutral tee or tank. - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

The Fan-Favorite Bodycon Dress Available In 44 Prints & Colors LAGSHIAN Midi Club Dresses Amazon $19 See On Amazon For your next night out, try this midi bodycon dress. It’s a perennial favorite with over 18,000 five-star ratings, and it’s a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Best of all, this sleeveless number comes in over 44 colors and fun prints, so you can choose one that really suits your style. - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Fit & Flare Dress With Quarter-Length Sleeves Lark & Ro Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a dress that works equally well for the office or a social event, you can count on this fit and flare dress. The stretchy dress has a matte sheen, and the quarter-length sleeves help it stretch into both warmer and cooler seasons. It comes in 13 colors and prints, including several variations of a fun tulip print. - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Chic Monogrammed Pendant Necklace Layered With A Chain Choker M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon For under $20, you get this necklace set with a monogrammed pendant. The coin pendant is chic and customizable to any letter, and you can wear it with or without the chainlink choker. Both are brass and plated in 14K gold.

The Plain White Tee With Effortlessly Cool Padded Shoulders Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon Update any outfit with the simple yet chic addition of this padded shoulder sleeveless tee. The shape feels totally modern and gives a tee-and-jeans look a bit of edge. This white tee is classic, but you can also pick it up in 16 other solid colors, including black and khaki. - Available Sizes: Small — Large

A Cami Slip Dress In Four Neutral Colors MSBASIC Long Cami Slip Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon A slip dress is a great basic to have on hand, and this one is comfortably stretchy and under $20. The straps are adjustable, so you can get the right fit, and it comes in four neutral hues: black, beige, white, and navy. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

These Woven Sandals With Crossover Straps Mtzyoa Woven Leather Flip-Flops Amazon $23 See On Amazon These sandals are as comfortable as flip-flops but way more stylish with woven crossover straps. They’re made of faux leather with rubber outsoles, and they come in this light brown, black, and other variations. - Available Sizes: 6 — 10

A Casual Midi Dress With A Tie Waist NERLEROLIAN Casual Midi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This midi dress is lightweight, casual, and super wearable with its flowy fit. An elasticized tie waist gives the dress some definition, and it comes in nine solid colors. Reviewers also note that the length of this dress works great if you’re petite. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

The Lightweight Sports Bra That Also Works As A Crop Top oyioyiyo Fitness Tank Top Amazon $7 See On Amazon Here’s a sports bra that can also work as a cute crop top for your workout. It features a scoop neck design with spaghetti straps and medium support from a built-in bra with removable cups. The bra top comes in six solid colors as well as other variations with thicker straps. - Available Sizes: Medium — XX-Large

This Pleated Skater Skirt With An Adjustable Drawstring Relipop Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pair this fun skater skirt with your favorite crop top or tee, and you’ll be good to go. The elastic waistband lets you wear the skirt at a high-rise or more mid-rise, according to reviewers, and you can tie it with the adjustable drawstring. This dotted number is adorable, but the skirt also comes in 27 other colors and prints. - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

An Off-The-Shoulder Floral Dress With Trumpet Sleeves Romwe Trumpet Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Something about an off-the-shoulder dress always feels a bit special, and you can’t go wrong with this floral number on warm days. The sweet design pops on the vibrant red dress, and the billowy trumpet sleeves match the swingy skirt. It’s also available in more than 30 other prints and colors. - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Ribbed Knit Midi Skirt SheIn Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pick stands out from other pencil skirts with its more casual rib knit, making it great for office wear or everyday wear. It features a high-rise waist and midi length with a back split for comfortable movement. Choose from 19 solid colors, including black, brown, and gray. - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Matching Set Of Floral PJs SheIn Top and Shorts Pajamas Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you want to feel put-together and comfy for bedtime, pick up this matching pj set. The spaghetti strap cami top is cropped and comes with matching ruffled shorts. Reviewers report the material is soft and stretchy, and it’s also available in over 20 other colors and prints. - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Levi’s Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Skinny jeans remain a denim must-have even as trends come and go, and this classic Levi’s pair is a fan favorite with over 28,000 five-star ratings. These mid-rise jeans are available in 13 different washes and three lengths, so they’ll work whether you’re tall or petite. - Available Sizes: 2 — 28

Hop On The Longer Denim Short Trend With This $22 Pair Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Denim shorts reappear every summer, but if you want to dip your toe into the current longer short trend, try on this affordable pair. They feature a mid rise and are made of a cotton blend with 2% elastane for comfortable stretch. Choose from four denim washes, including both light and dark finishes. - Available Sizes: 2 — 28

This Small Crossbody Bag That Zips Closed FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon A crossbody bag is a must for holding all your stuff hands-free, but this bag’s strap is removable so it can also double as a clutch. The main compartment has an inner pocket and zips closed, plus it has zippered pockets on each side. This saddle brown shade is a great neutral for any outfit, but it also comes in seven other colors.

The Tortoiseshell Sunnies With Over 13,000 Five-Star Ratings SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon I can always use another pair of stylish sunnies, and this tortoiseshell pair looks good without setting me back much at all. They’re lightweight, polarized, and offer UV protection. With over 13,000 five-star ratings, shoppers report getting tons of compliments when wearing them.

This Set Of Glittery Studs In Six Different Sizes Manufac Stainless Steel Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With this one set, you can change up between minimal sparkle or maximum glam with six pairs of earrings. The cubic zirconia studs range from 3 to 8 millimeters and are set on stainless steel posts. The round cut is classic for everyday wear.

This Super Cute Cutout Swimsuit SweatyRocks Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Switch up your usual swimwear with this unexpected cutout monokini. It features a one-shoulder strap and fun colorblocking. It comes in this sweet two-tone pink as well as 23 other color combinations. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

A Tie Dye, Twist-Front Cropped Tee SweatyRocks Twist Front Short Sleeve Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a cropped tee that’s a little different, consider this one with a twist front and tie-dye pattern. It features a crew neckline and true-to-size fit. And it’s available in 17 other colors and patterns, including white, black, and other tie-dye variations. - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

A Soft, Cotton Blend Halter Top THANTH Halter Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s a halter top that will seamlessly fit in with the rest of your warm-weather wardrobe. It’s made of a lightweight cotton blend, and you can pick it up in this classic black or 19 other prints and colors. With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, shoppers rave about how soft and comfortable this top is. - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Small Handbag With Croc Pattern Details TOBOTO Retro Croc Shoulder Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Inspired by 90s trends? Complete your outfit with this small handbag you can carry in hand or wear over your shoulder. It features zippered closure and croc detail on the bag’s exterior. And it comes in black, brown, or white.

This Double Ring Belt That At A Glance Mimics That Gucci Belt SANSTHS Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Define a flowy dress or top off your jeans with one of these double-ring buckle belts, and your outfit will instantly look more pulled together. At a glance, the double rings look a lot like that popular Gucci belt, but at a fraction of the designer price. Plus, you get both a black and brown belt in this set. - Available Sizes: S — XXXL