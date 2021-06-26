The 50 Cheapest, Most Stylish Things On Amazon

After cleaning out my closet for what felt like the 12th time this year, I decided to make a promise to myself: I was no longer going to keep clothes I felt lukewarm about. I noticed that if I didn’t absolutely love something, it hung there unworn until the next donation day — so even though my closet was filled with dresses, tops, jeans, and skirts, I constantly felt like I had nothing to wear. I knew that building a wardrobe I loved was going to take some deliberation, but I didn’t realize I could do it on such a low budget. Believe it or not, most of the clothes I now wear day in and day out are the cheapest, most stylish things from Amazon.

Of course, the selection and the low price tags were a huge help when it came to finding these versatile clothing pieces — but there was another aspect of Amazon that made all the difference: quick, easy returns. That way, if something didn’t fit right or if it didn’t suit my style on second thought, I could get my money back and resist adding to the closet clutter.

I’m not the only one who’s using this method, though. Check out these incredibly cute fashion basics on Amazon buyers can’t stop raving about so you too can build a wardrobe of pieces you truly love.

1 A T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, this Amazon Essentials T-shirt dress “flows, doesn’t cling, and is perfect for work or outings.” Even though it’s fashionable with its three-quarter-length sleeves, boatneck, and slight flare, it’s still stretchy and comfortable. That’s because its viscose-elastane fabric is ridiculously soft and breathable. Choose from eight colors including solids and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Cropped Tanks You Can Wear As Bras — Or Without One Amilia Double Layer Crop Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With over 8,000 reviews, it’s clear that these Amilia crop tops are a must-have wardrobe staple. They come in a pack of two or three different colors, and each one has a double layer of stretchy fabric, so some find them supportive enough to wear without a bra. Others choose to wear them as bras themselves or as a basic layering piece to complete any outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This $13 Anklet That’s Plated In 18-Karat Gold Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Despite the fact that it costs just $13, this best-selling anklet is plated in real 18-karat gold. The marina links lay flat against your skin, and the lobster claw is secure and easy to fasten. “Looks way more expensive than it actually was,” one reviewer wrote, while another noted they “wear this every day,” even in the shower, and it has yet to tarnish. Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches

4 These Statement Belts That Are Both Functional & Trendy Sansths Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re wondering why these Sansths belts have more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it’s because they’re both functional and fashionable. The double-O ring looks “designer,” according to a reviewer, but the faux-leather strap is still secure and comes in multiple sizes for a perfect fit. Available sizes: S — XXXL

5 These Lace Bikini Panties That Are “So Comfortable” AmorFati Seamless Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon “I'm picky,” one reviewer wrote, but they still “ended up loving” these seamless undies. “They were true to size and so comfortable,” they added. The front features a silky smooth material, while the back has cheeky lace. Each pack comes with six pairs in various colors, all for less than $20. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

6 These Throwback ‘90s-Style Sunglasses For An Amazing Price BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses UV400 Protection Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Very 90s chic and I'm here for it!” one reviewer wrote about these BUTABY rectangular sunglasses. Another added: “They make me feel like I’m a 90s supermodel.” It’s not just about the look, though; they also offer eye protection with an anti-UV coating and unparalleled value with two pairs for under $20.

7 These Cushioning Waterproof Slides In Tons Of Colors Cushionaire Feather Recovery Cloud Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon They’re made from a cushioning piece of waterproof material, which makes them handy for the pool, gym, house, and more, but what sets these fan-favorite slides apart is how comfortable they are. “They are soooo squishy, sooo comfortable! I knew i wanted more of these dream slides!” one reviewer wrote. They come in nine styles including solids, leopard, and tie-dye. Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 This Maxi Dress That’s On Everyone’s Wish List MakeMeChic Tie-Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Season after season, the MakeMeChic maxi dress is a perpetual top seller. It has pockets and an irregular hem that creates dual side slits, and it comes in an impressive variety of tie-dye prints that are somehow both elevated and laid back at the same time. Most importantly, you can throw it over your suit at the beach, or you can accessorize it with heels and a hat for more formal outings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 These Skinny Levi’s Jeans With Almost 40,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nearly 40,000 people have reviewed these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label modern skinny jeans. What are people saying? “Best jeans I’ve ever purchased,” one wrote. Another said, “Y’all. Never not once ever have I been complimented like I have in these jeans.” They’re made from stretchy yet structured cotton with a touch of polyester and elastane, and you can choose your color, inseam, and fit type. Available sizes: 2 — 28

10 This Duster For Beach Coverage Or Everyday Fashion Ivay Womens Floral Duster Amazon $22 See On Amazon Choose one of the 11 color options and enjoy this Ivay floral duster as a beach cover-up or everyday layering piece. The wide sleeves offer a casual look, but reviewers describe that the polyester fabric still “drapes beautifully.” For $22, how could you go wrong? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Best-Selling Printed Skirt With Pleats & Pockets EXLURA High-Waist Swing Skirt With Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon Customers have dressed this printed skirt down for a festival or up for a wedding, and as one reviewer wrote, “This skirt is so cute!! It’s not too thin, not too thick. And Isn’t see through!” It comes in a number of polka-dot colors as well as a couple florals and even a leopard print. With so much versatility, it’s no wonder it’s a best-seller. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 Some $14 Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings That Won’t Irritate Sensitive Ears PAVOI Sterling Silver 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon “These are great to get a fun look without having to go through the actual piercing process,” one reviewer raved. Another wrote, “I get so many compliments on these and they look so expensive.” These PAVOI ear cuffs combine 14-karat gold plating (which clips right on without needing piercings) over sterling silver and pavéd cubic zirconia in white, yellow, or rose gold tones.

13 These “Unicorn” Shorts That Have Shocked Reviewers Hanes Jersey Short Amazon $15 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, these jersey shorts from Hanes are “unicorns” for several reasons: “They don't slide down while you bend, work, or garden. They are loose but not too baggy. The material doesn't pill or show every speck of dust and is generally nice enough that I'm not embarrassed to run to the store in them. I'm not constantly pulling them down back over my legs. They have pockets. I have bought more. This is unheard of for me.” Made from 100% cotton, they come in four different colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Miniskirt With Built-In Shorts You’ll Want In All The Colors DJT FASHION Skater Skirt With Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon This miniskirt is cute and flowy, and the shorts underneath adds an extra level of practicality, making them perfect for everything from brunch to sports. “The material is a perfect weight, the shorts underneath were comfy, and it’s great to do almost anything in - tennis, sleep, good out, concerts, dates, whatever. 10/10 recommend, I’ll be buying more,” one customer raved. Choose from 16 solids and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

15 These Jersey Cotton Leggings That Are Perfect For Lounging Just My Size Stretch Jersey Capri Legging Amazon $9 See On Amazon Offered in black, gray, and bright blue, these capri-length leggings are perfect for lounging thanks to the cotton and spandex fabric blend. One reviewer wrote, “JustMySize is proof that larger women do NOT have to pay a fortune for their clothes!” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

16 This Gorgeous Pendant For A Delicate, Layered Look MEVECCO Layered Necklace Pendant Amazon $13 See On Amazon Reviewers have called this MEVECCO pendant necklace “delicate,” “timeless,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and one of their “new everyday go-tos.” Thanks to its dual 14-karat-plated chains, it gives you a layered look with minimal effort. You can even choose from over a dozen different pendant shapes like hearts, locks, and circles.

17 This 2-Piece Workout Outfit For Less Than $30 Hotexy Workout Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Style your workouts in one fell swoop — and for less than most sports bras. The Hotexy fitness outfit comes with a sports bra and leggings, both of which are stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking, and comfy — and you can purchase them in tons of colors, pants lengths, sleeve lengths, and designs. Most of them, however, feature built-in padding and wide, high-waistbands for support. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 This Tie-Waist Dress That’s The Answer To Transition Weather Fashion PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon More than 4,000 customers have given this lantern-sleeve dress a perfect five-star rating. The thick material and adjustable tie waist make it super versatile, perfect for transition weather. “The dress is a good material and the perfect length. I love that you can adjust the tie to be as tight or loose as needed. Since the ends of the sleeves are super stretchy you can tuck them up like I did OR wear them all the way down too. Got soo many compliments on the dress and even had a girlfriend ask for the link to buy,” one buyer wrote. There are more than 20 solid colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This $16 Alternative To The Nordstrom Bag Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Offered in tons of different colors, this Dreubea faux-leather tote is making waves on Amazon. Why? Reviewers call it’s an alternative for the top-selling Nordstrom bag — even though it costs significantly less. Since it’s roomy, sturdy, and has a pocket inside, it’s great for everything from work to travel.

20 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With An Adjustable Length BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Ruched Short Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Buyers have worn this BTFBM bodycon dress clubbing and out to restaurants. That said, when paired with a blazer or a cardigan, its high neckline and adjustable ruched length are suitable for other environments, too. (Just untie the strings and pull the hem down to make it longer.) Finally, it’s stretchy, breathable, and comes in a huge range of solid colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 These Chunky Hoops With A 4.6-Star Rating PAVOI 14K Gold-Colored Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Why spend hundreds of dollars on chunky hoops when you can get this pair for $14? They’re 14-karat gold-plated on the outside, and nickel- and lead-free on the inside with a stainless steel post, so even those with sensitive ears report: “They don’t bother me at all!” Get them in three sizes and three gold finishes: rose, white, and yellow.

22 A Crop Top That Doubles As A Bra REORIA Racerback Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of tucking in bra straps when you’re wearing a tank? This crop top solves that problem thanks to its thick, supportive fabric that doubles as a bra for many customers. “I wear a 36D bra [...] These shirts fit snug and hold your chest in place with no need for a bra! Def a wardrobe necessity,” one buyer wrote. It comes in eight solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Pullover Sports Bras That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Fruit of the Loom Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom sports bras are my absolute favorite for lounging, sleeping, cleaning, and running errands. They’re super stretchy and initially unpadded, so they feel like I’m wearing nothing at all — but they still offer moderate support with their two-layer fabric and free set of optional pads. For just over $10, you get a black one, a white one, and a gray one but there are plenty more colors to choose from, too.

24 This Printed Midi Skirt That Goes With Everything find.'s Printed Summer Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair it with almost any tank, T-shirt, or bodysuit, and this printed midi skirt from find. instantly ties your outfit together. Since it pulls in a wide range of colors, it’s easy to match, and it goes with sandals or sneakers, too. “One of my favorite new additions to my wardrobe!” one buyer wrote. “I am SO in love with this skirt!” (The sizes are European, so check the chart before purchasing.) Available sizes: 2-4 — 12-14

25 This Crossbody Bag With Gold Accents FashionPuzzle Triple-Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get this crossbody bag in over 20 colors, from neutral to bold. Each one is made from faux leather with gold-tone hardware. The strap is adjustable, and all three pockets (internal and external) have sturdy zippers to keep your stuff safe. “For the price, I was amazed [at] how nice this purse looks and feels,” one reviewer wrote.

26 This Dress With Adjustable Straps & Pockets Qearal Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Thanks to the billowing fit and the adjustable spaghetti straps, reviewers say this Qearal dress “fits like a dream” — and it has pockets. You can get it in busy floral prints or a handful of solid colors. Pair it with flat sandals for a casual look, or dress it up with a statement purse. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Basic Cotton Tee You’ll Want In Every Color Hanes Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Now I have every color. I'm so glad I discovered these.” That’s just the commentary from one reviewer, but others agree that the Hanes long-sleeve tee is something special. Its cotton fabric is breathable, its crew neck is roomy, its tag-free collar is comfortable, and its curved silhouette makes it a go-to building block for any outfit. Choose from 12 solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Flat Sandals With All-Over Stretch SANDALUP Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Adjustable sandals are one of the best ways to ensure a custom fit — but what if you want a strappy look without the buckles? Cue these SANDALUP flat sandals, which have crisscross straps that are made from stretchy, adaptive elastic in your choice of 14 colors. They also have a rubber sole, a slight heel, and a padded insole. Available sizes: 5 — 11

29 These Comfy Bike Shorts That’re Comfy Enough To Sleep In JUST MY SIZE Stretch Cotton Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon These thigh-length bike shorts are made with 90% cotton for breathability and 10% spandex for stretch. They also have a tag-free waistband that offers security without itching, rolling, or chafing. One reviewer wrote that they’re so comfortable, they even wear them “to sleep in.” They have a 4.6-star rating overall and come in two colors to boot. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

30 Some Bike Shorts For Working Out Or Wearing Under Dresses Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $15 See On Amazon Since they’re stretchy, soft, and breathable, thousands of buyers use these Hanes Jersey bike shorts for their workouts. On the other hand, others have commented, “These were exactly what I was looking for to wear under skirts/dressing to keep my thighs from rubbing together.” You can get them in black or gray, both made with a 90% cotton and 10% spandex blend. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Best-Selling Hat With Built-In Sun Protection Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat UPF 50+ Amazon $26 See On Amazon The Lanzom wide brim straw hat has 15,000-plus reviews, a 4.5-star rating overall, and a best-selling status. Its paper-based straw provides ample protection from the sun, but it’s still lightweight, breathable, foldable, and packable — not to mention super stylish. Due to the velcro along the sweatband, it’s even size-adjustable, and you can get it in tons of colors.

32 A $25 Cork Sandal That Adapts To The Shape Of Your Foot CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These CUSHIONAIRE sandals (available in 14 colors) have almost 30,000 reviews, and they’ve still managed to retain a 4.6-star rating overall. Since the footbed is made from real cork, it contours to the shape of your foot as you wear them, so within a few weeks, they feel like they were custom-made for you. The vegan leather straps are also adjustable and lined with soft fabric. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (including wide options)

33 The “Best T-Shirt” Reviewers Have Ever Found Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon In theory, a good T-shirt should be easy to find; there are plenty of options to choose from, after all. In actuality, though, reviewers report that the Hanes Nano T-shirt outshines all of them with its pre-shrunk ring-spun cotton, roomy sleeves, crewneck design, and curved silhouette. Get it in basically any color. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

34 This Pleated Skirt With Built-In Shorts Hoerev High-Waisted Pleated Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon The white has a sporty look — but the Hoerev pleated skirt also comes in polka dots, several plaids, and several other solid colors. Underneath the skirt (which has a high waist and a zipper closure), you’ll find built-in shorts that add to the comfort and coverage. Its 21,000-plus reviews have earned it a best-selling status. Available sizes: 0 — 12

35 The Best Leggings For Relaxation Hanes Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no shortage of leggings on Amazon. Still, most of them use sweat-wicking polyester fabric with wide, restrictive waistbands — whereas these Hanes leggings are “the kind of leggings you can breathe and relax in!” They’re made primarily from cotton with tons of stretch, and even though the fabric is heavier to prevent transparency, they’re still breathable and flexible. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Layered Chain Necklace With Your Initial M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller in chokers, this M MOOHAM necklace has three stylish elements combined into one: chunky paperclip links, double-layered chains, and a hexagon pendant with an initial on it. (It’s offered in almost every letter of the alphabet.) Despite the $15 price tag, it’s plated in 14-karat gold, and underneath, there’s nickel-free, lead-free brass that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

37 Some Racerback Tanks For Virtually Any Activity Boao Crop Tank Tops (4 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wear them with a skirt or your favorite jeans. Layer them underneath a blazer or cardigan. Throw one of them on before you head to the gym. These Boao cropped racerback tanks are soft, lightweight, and unbelievably versatile — especially considering they come in several variety packs, all with four different colors, and cost less than $8 each. Available sizes: Small — Large

38 A Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Beyond Cozy Hanes ComfortSoft Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hanes does it again with this ComfortSoft crewneck, which is made from a mid-weight cotton-polyester blend (5% of which uses recycled plastic bottles). It’s offered in 11 colors, but whether they opted for black or coral, reviewers love its soft internal fleece and ribbed cuffs. “It's lightweight but still keeps you warm,” one wrote. Another called it the “perfect vintage-style sweatshirt for the price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 These Fan-Favorite Cuff Earrings That Are Hypoallergenic PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Subtle yet stunning, these PAVOI cuff earrings (also known as “huggies”) are an Amazon favorite. They’re hypoallergenic with gold plating and cubic zirconia, and they come in rose, white, or yellow gold. “I have very sensitive ears,” one reviewer wrote. “These don’t bother me. I can wear them all day and night. I started with one pair and loved them so much I had to get another pair.”

40 These Under-$25 Slip-Ons That Are As Good As Vans XRH Slip-On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These stylish slip-on sneakers are easy to put on thanks to the elastic tongue and comfortable to wear since it’s made with breathable canvas. Plus, when it comes to style points, one customer called them “a great cheap alternative to Vans.” Choose from six colors including a gorgeous floral embroidery and on-trend tie-dye. Available sizes: 5 — 11

41 This Pencil Skirt That “Looks Good” & “Feels Great” Conceited Premium Pencil Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s body-conforming and knee-length, so this Conceited pencil skirt is a versatile staple that’s great for both work or working it. Even though it looks like you spent time ironing it and putting it on, it’s actually wrinkle-resistant, stretchy, and comfortable. “I plan on buying more in other colors,” wrote one of many five-star reviewers. Choose from more than 20 colors. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

42 A Best-Selling Pair Of Heart-Shaped Sunglasses In Tons Of Colors Maxdot Heart-Shape Sunglasses Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add instant style for less than $10 to any outfit with these heart-shaped sunglasses. Made of a thick plastic material, these rimless designs available in more than a dozen colors from neutral gray to festive green.

43 A 6-Pack Of Hypoallergenic Studs For Less Than $10 Manufac Stainless Steel Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Maybe you have several piercings on each ear, or maybe you like to switch out your stud size depending on the occasion. Either way, these stud earrings are an incredible value. For less than $10, you get six pairs that range from super small to pretty large. They’re made with hypoallergenic stainless steel and crystal clear cubic zirconia, so they’re non-irritating, sparkly, and durable.

44 This Scarf You Can Wear Countless Different Ways Corciova Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Wear it as a scarf, a headband, a shawl, or even a hair wrap to protect your strands while you’re sleeping. This Corciova bandana has a silky smooth texture, and it’s offered in dozens of designs. “I am absurdly thrilled with this scarf,” one reviewer wrote. “This is seriously some of the best polyester satin I have ever laid hands on.”

45 The Best-Selling Swimsuit On Amazon Hilor One Piece Swimwear Amazon $33 See On Amazon This is currently the number-one best-selling bathing suit on Amazon. It’s a one-piece with optimal coverage, but its mesh straps and center panel still make a statement. (It also comes in loads of other colors and patterns, including this one with tropical leaves.) Thanks to the removable cups, you can even personalize your level of support. Available sizes: 4 — 16

46 These Sunglasses That Fit Every Face & Every Outfit WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Amazon $12 See On Amazon “They’re so sleek and go with every outfit,” one reviewer wrote. Another called them “great for every face shape.” Needless to say, this pair from WearMe Pro is basically the Traveling Pants of sunglasses. In addition to their metal frames, they’re polarized with UV-coated lenses that you can get in a few different color combinations.

47 A No-Hassle Jumpsuit For An All-In-One Outfit YESNO Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Amazon $27 See On Amazon In my opinion, jumpsuits are the ultimate no-brainer outfit. Just slip one on and accessorize accordingly — though even without the bag, jewelry, or heels, you still look put-together. This best-selling jumpsuit is made from 100% cotton and features a dramatic flare at the legs. It comes in both solid colors and fun prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

48 These Loose Workout Tanks That You’ll “Forget You’re Wearing” icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon “I always find myself just ditching my shirt when I run because I hate how hot and restricting most are. This tank is different. You forget you are even wearing a shirt,” one reviewer wrote. These three-packs of workout tanks are loose, breathable, and soft. Plus, the racerback design prevents dealing with slipping straps. If you don’t love the above color section, there are plenty more to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

49 These Slide Sandals That Offer Incredible Support For $25 ONCAI Flat Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every aspect of these ONCAI sandals is engineered for comfort: The dual straps are soft and adjustable. The cork mid-sole is contoured with a heel cup and raised edges. They even have shock-absorbing arch support to cushion your feet as you walk. Go neutral with simple brown straps, or make a statement with animal print cut-outs. Either way, you’ll spend less than $30 for them. Available sizes: 5 — 11