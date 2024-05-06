40 Instagram Caption Ideas You Can Use All Summer Long

Summer only comes around once a year, so you need to make it count. That means packing your schedule with lots of trips to the beach, long weekend getaways, barbecues with your besties, and plenty of fun in the sun. While you’re out living your best life, you’re probably gonna want to document the whole thing for IG, and these 40 summer Instagram captions can help make your summer photo dump stand out among the rest.

Whether you intend to spend the warm weather season by the water, exploring new cities, or jamming out to your favorite band at a music festival, summer is bound to be filled with amazing adventures and even better memories.

And if you’re taking more photos than your Camera Roll can handle, why not post about your escapades on the ‘Gram and allow the memories to live on forever? After all, many people spend all year looking forward to summer, so you might as well milk it for all its worth. Plus, summer photo dumps make for great digital scrapbooks, and they’ll probably give your followers serious FOMO, too.

No matter what you’ve got planned this season, these 40 Instagram caption ideas are hot for the summer.

“Long time, no sea.” Olga Dobrovolska/Moment/Getty Images What better way to kick off the season than with a punny ode to the ocean?

“Beaches, barbecues, and bonfires.” The “bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica” of summer.

“Tell me again how winter is better than summer?” And I oop.

“Summer lovin’.” Had me a blast.

“You know what they say: outdoor showers bring summer flowers.” My new motto.

“Alexa, play ‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Sheryl Crow.” It’s the ultimate summer jam.

“Been taking Hot Girl Summer a little too seriously.” pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images And there’s nothing wrong with that.

“I hope the sun never sets on summer.” Relatable.

“No summertime sadness here.” Sorry, Lana.

“Girls just wanna have sun.” You can never go wrong with a little word play.

“If my camera is off this summer, it means I’m at the beach.” Don’t let your boss see this one.

“Stay salty!” Mystockimages/E+/Getty Images The perfect response to giving your followers FOMO.

“Beach waves are in this season.” The summer trend reports said so.

“SPF is my BFF.” So true.

“Summer is my happy place.” Couldn’t agree more.

“Spending my days catching some rays.” And checking my email, obviously...

“Summer’s got me feelin’ breezy.” pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images There’s nothing better than a cool summer breeze.

“Salt air, and the rust on your door.” — Taylor Swift When in doubt, you can always quote “August” by Taylor Swift.

“Everything is beachy keen.” As it should be.

“Live every day like it’s summer.” Words to live by.

“What time is it? Summertime!” — High School Musical This caption is sure to evoke some serious nostalgia for your followers.

“Catch me taking my meetings poolside all summer long.” Studio4/E+/Getty Images Work From Home just became Work From Pool.

“S’more summer, please.” It’s what the people want.

“Savoring every second of summer.” Aren’t we all?

“Find me where bikinis are welcome and shoes are optional.” If anyone has any leads LMK.

“Hot summer nights, mid-July.” — Lana Del Rey If Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, is Lana Del Rey the monarch of summer?

“I’ll take sunsets over streaming any day.” Buena Vista Images/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images I said what I said.

“I like my water with a hint of salt.” But only for swimming, of course.

“Beach bum.” It’s a classic caption for a reason.

“Life is better by the water.” No lies detected.

“Getting my daily dose of vitamin sea.” You deserve it.

“Winter, why don’t you take the year off? Summer’s got this.” Johner Images/Johner Images Royalty-Free/Getty Images And maybe the year after, too.

“Fall is beautiful, winter is magical, spring is about renewal, but summer is special.” Every season has something to offer, but there’s no denying the energy during summer is unmatched.

“Cool for the summer.” — Demi Lovato A song that’s sure to be on all your followers’ summer playlists.

“Tan lines? No problem.” The more the merrier.

“High, tide!” F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images Get it?

“Summer sunsets hit different.” It’s the truth.

“Summer is going swimmingly.” Your followers will be happy to hear it.

“Busy catching rays and riding waves.” My itinerary all summer long.

“Don’t leave, summer — you just got here!” Alberto Case/Moment/Getty Images This is the perfect caption for your customary end-of-summer IG photo dump.