Each Zodiac Sign Has A Barbecue Food That Is *So* Them — Here's Yours

Nothing beats a barbecue in the summer. Savory snack spreads, fun games, great company, chill vibes — what’s not to love? BBQs are a summer staple, which is why there’s so much pressure to bring the perfect dish. And with the Fourth of July right around the corner, you probably don’t have much time to decide whether you want to walk in with a side or a main. Thankfully, though, your zodiac sign can tell you what to bring, because believe it or not, there’s actually a barbecue food that matches the vibe of your zodiac sign to a T. No, seriously.

Summer is officially in full swing, so you probably have many upcoming barbecues on your calendar. But there’s no need to stress about figuring out what to bring. Just like how your zodiac sign can determine your favorite pasta dish, appetizer, and drink, there’s a barbecue must-have that pairs best with each zodiac sign, too. Astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok) shares which barbecue food best represents each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so the next time you don’t know what to bring to a cookout, you can refer to this list for some inspiration. Happy BBQ SZN, y’all.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Elena Veselova / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Aries are always the life of the party, and no barbecue party would be complete without wings. “You can eat them dry, dip them in a sauce, or toss them — it entirely is up to you,” says Lee. “All depends on how messy you want to get, but at least you know what you’re getting yourself into. Much like dealing with an Aries, how hot and spicy do you want them to be?”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Aurica Vaduva / 500px/500px/Getty Images As creatures of comfort, Taureans never pass up the chance to munch on some comfort food, and mashed potatoes are no exception. “There’s just something about a warm bowl of mashed potatoes that soothes the soul,” shares the astrologer. Plus, according to Lee, the dish and the earth sign share a common trait. “Mashed potatoes can be thick as well and we definitely know how thick-headed a stubborn Taurus can be,” remarks Lee. Someone had to say it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Timotei Voicu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Geminis are attracted to mess in every sense of the word. From spreading rumors to untidy homes, messes just follow the air sign wherever they go. “Gemini is ruled by planet Mercury, the planet of communication, so it comes as no surprise when your mouth gets messy when eating ribs,” explains Lee. “Yes, you can get your ribs dry as well, similar to the duality of a Gemini, you can get either or both!”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Elena Veselova / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images As the nurturers of the zodiac, it’s only fitting that Cancer’s food of choice tastes good, and has plenty of health benefits, too. Much like the water sign, salads have “so many things mixed together for one beautiful outcome,” and are always family-friendly, per Lee.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Felix Vantu / 500px/500px/Getty Images If there’s two things that bring people together, it’s Leos and chips. “There’s a type of chip for everyone because there’s so much variety with many different flavors,” Lee tells Bustle. “You can have hot, like Hot Cheetos, or cool it down with Cool Ranch Doritos! Whatever tickles your fancy, Leos (and chips) are there to make you feel included.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Ionut Dabija / 500px/500px/Getty Images Nobody appreciates an organized spread like a Virgo, which is why the astrologer thinks an assorted fruit platter matches the zodiac sign’s vibe the best. It is the cleanest snack option at a barbecue, after all. Plus, in Lee’s words, everything on a fruit platter “has a place and it doesn’t get messy.” Not to mention, the clean-up afterward is super easy, too, which is a huge bonus for the earth sign.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment/Getty Images Libras are all about balance, so of course they’re going to bring something sweet to counteract all the savory flavors you’d find at a barbecue. “Desserts are airy, stylish, rich, and delicious!” says Lee. “Very much similar to traits that describe Libras. They’re sweet and always there to enhance an experience.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Elena Veselova / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Scorpios have a reputation for being scandalous contrarians, so don’t be surprised when the water sign walks into your cookout carrying a batch of deviled eggs. “Everyone talks so much smack about [deviled eggs] and next thing you know, they’re all gone because they’re actually really good,” Lee remarks. “If that’s not Scorpio-coded, I don’t know what is. You can even make them spicy if you like a little kick.”

Sagittarians (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Guillermo Spelucin/Moment/Getty Images The barbecue food that best pairs with a Sagittarian vibe isn’t actually food at all — it’s alcohol. “[Sagittarians are] the type to get the party started and get everyone flowing,” Lee explains. “Get a couple of drinks in you and the adventures won’t stop. Sags love being jovial, free spirits, and going wherever the wind takes them. Something alcohol is sure to do, just be sure to handle it responsibly!” Maybe you’ll even catch the sign sipping on a piña colada.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Jena Ardell/Moment/Getty Images Practical Capricorn knows you can’t have a barbecue without some hot dogs, but the snack and the sign have even more similarities than you might think. In Lee’s words, “The bread acts as an exterior shell with the weenie being the tender and juicy heart. Caps are more likely to protect their heart by having barriers or walls to protect it, much like a hot dog.” Don’t be afraid to open up, dear earth sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Iancu Cojocar / 500px/500px/Getty Images As the humanitarians of the zodiac, you can always count on an Aquarius to bring a dish that everyone can enjoy, like mac and cheese. Plus, the air sign loves to “stand out and be different,” and there are so many ways to innovate a mac and cheese recipe to reflect that.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images They might be the last sign of the zodiac, but Pisces is definitely not the least. For that reason, it’s only fair that the water sign gets arguably the best barbecue food of all: burgers. “Pisces, like burgers, have so many layers,” shares Lee. “You can always dress them up to enhance the flavor or have them as plain as possible and either option will still suffice. And if you don’t want beef, you can always have a veggie burger. There’s something for everyone in a burger to make sure no one gets left behind (or unfed). Much like a Pisces making sure everyone is good.” Pisces have so much to offer, and it’s about time we give the dreamy zodiac sign its flowers.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator