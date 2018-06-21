The summer solstice, which falls on June 21, is a fancy term for the first day of summer. It marks the point when the sun is at its highest peak in the sky, and for those in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s also the longest day of the year. But the summer solstice is more than a seasonal shift — it also heralds changes and new beginnings. Based on the cosmic forecast, the spiritual meaning of the summer solstice is about finding balance in your life and mustering up the courage to be the boldest version of yourself.
In Latin, solstice means "sun standing still," which references the fact that the sun is out for the longest amount of time of the year. Ancient Celtic, Greek, and Roman cultures have observed midsummer for different reasons, from religious ceremonies to timing crop cycles. These spiritual meanings are the reasons why so many cultures dedicated rituals and festivals to the summer solstice. In fact, ancient monuments are believed to have been designed just to align with the sun during the solstice, like Stonehenge, the 5,000-year-old stone circle in Wiltshire, England. In folklore, the spiritual meaning of the summer solstice is one of celebration — for the brightest and longest day of the year, for summer and the coming harvest, and more.
You don't have to travel far to take part in summer solstice festivities — you can do them right in your own home. To make your celebrations even more special, you should probably familiarize yourself with the spiritual meanings behind the summer solstice first.