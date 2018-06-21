The summer solstice, which falls on June 21, is a fancy term for the first day of summer. It marks the point when the sun is at its highest peak in the sky, and for those in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s also the longest day of the year. But the summer solstice is more than a seasonal shift — it also heralds changes and new beginnings. Based on the cosmic forecast, the spiritual meaning of the summer solstice is about finding balance in your life and mustering up the courage to be the boldest version of yourself.

In Latin, solstice means "sun standing still," which references the fact that the sun is out for the longest amount of time of the year. Ancient Celtic, Greek, and Roman cultures have observed midsummer for different reasons, from religious ceremonies to timing crop cycles. These spiritual meanings are the reasons why so many cultures dedicated rituals and festivals to the summer solstice. In fact, ancient monuments are believed to have been designed just to align with the sun during the solstice, like Stonehenge, the 5,000-year-old stone circle in Wiltshire, England. In folklore, the spiritual meaning of the summer solstice is one of celebration — for the brightest and longest day of the year, for summer and the coming harvest, and more.

You don't have to travel far to take part in summer solstice festivities — you can do them right in your own home. To make your celebrations even more special, you should probably familiarize yourself with the spiritual meanings behind the summer solstice first.

It's A Celebration of The Sun In essence, the summer solstice honors the luminary that brings light to earth. "The summer solstice is a celebration of the return to light, and it so powerfully reminds us of the light within each of us and the full potential of our individuated as well as united light or christ consciousness (our cosmic sense of unity),” energy healer Natalia Kuna tells Bustle. “It is about awakening, or reaching enlightenment, as an omnipotent symbol of ascension and the ultimate triumph of light over darkness."

It's About Reflection The summer solstice is about nature, but it's also about your relationship with yourself, and inner reflection is a huge part of that. “We're reflecting deeper on our past mistakes and looking forward with compassion for ourselves,” astrologer Lauren Ash previously told Bustle.

It's A Toast To Nature The summer solstice ushers in a new season that’s all about the beauty nature has to offer. It is an important time to celebrate everything our planet has given us. This is why so many summer solstice rituals focus on going outside and being in the fresh air, seeing the sunrise, watching the sunset, or taking a long walk. You’ll also see flower crowns feature prominently many midsummer festivals — in Scandinavian cultures, they’re a symbol of rebirth and fertility.

It's A Time Of New Beginnings In the same way the solstice marks the start of summer, it also represents a time for you to reflect on yourself and look forward to what’s to come. It’s the start of a new chapter, so it’s a great time to make plans and review your long-term goals. “The summer solstice is an energetically charged day and an important time to set intentions for the remainder of the year,” Ash previously explained. “It symbolizes prosperity, extravagance, and good spirits.”

It’s An Opportunity To Slow Down The summer solstice is an opportunity to rest in the abundance you’ve created — to wait for the seeds you’ve sown to flower. “Historically, most people spent the entirety of spring working the land. By the time the summer solstice took place and the planting was finished, they were finally able to take a rest and relish a period of comfortable ease,” Ash previously shared. “This is why the summer solstice remains an important moment to celebrate in our own cycles of growth and change.”

It Represents Fire One of the symbols of the summer solstice is fire — it is a celebration of light, after all. Many ancient and modern summer solstice rituals involve lighting fires and having bonfires throughout the day and night to celebrate the sun’s travel through the sky.

It’s A Spiritual High Point Of The Year While the summer solstice is the literal midpoint of the year and a time of new beginnings, it also represents a peak in the year. Because it’s the longest day of the year, it marks the start of the slow trek back to the dark days of winter. Better celebrate the light and sunshine for the next few months.