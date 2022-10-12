Lovers of Taco Bell Nacho Fries, rejoice: Nacho Fries are officially returning to the Taco Bell menu starting Oct. 13. This time, their return is kicking off with a spicy twist, as Taco Bell has teamed up with truffle hot sauce company TRUFF to create an exclusive Taco Bell menu item that’s covered in the flavorful, spicy sauce.

This will be the first time that Nacho Fries have been available at Taco Bell since they last returned in March 2022, which is something to look forward to if you frequent Taco Bell and often see your favorite menu items come and go. If you’ve been missing Nacho Fries since the spring, here’s everything to know about the new Taco Bell x TRUFF collaboration.

If you’re a Nacho Fries purist, fret not. Taco Bell is still coming back with the classic Nacho Fries dish. The fan-favorite menu item includes a serving of seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese. As for those with taste buds that crave a little something extra, the all-new TRUFF Nacho Fries selection is sure to add a kick to your next Taco Bell outing.

The all-new TRUFF Nacho Fries will feature seasoned fries topped with TRUFF sauce, grilled steak, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, nacho cheese sauce, and sour cream. The new version of an old classic can be a fun appetizer to add to your go-to Taco Bell order or a full-on meal, depending on your preferences.

Not only has the chain revamped the beloved dish, but Taco Bell has also partnered with the truffle hot sauce brand to create an exclusive, custom line of TRUFF hot sauce that can be added to any meal for an additional cost of $1. TRUFF’s sauce contains a blend of black truffles and red chili peppers, so if you want something a bit more sophisticated than mild or Diablo hot sauce, this is your chance.

If you’re serious about getting your TRUFF fix while supplies last, Taco Bell is even launching a TRUFF Tracker on its app — where customers can check whether their local franchise currently has TRUFF sauce in supply. The original Nacho Fries will be available to purchase à la carte for $1.79, or in a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49. TRUFF Nacho Fries will be available for $4.49.

It’s unclear just how long Taco Bell will be keeping Nacho Fries and TRUFF on its menu, but it is a limited-time offer, so go get your fries while they’re still in supply. I sense a Taco Bell outing in the near future.