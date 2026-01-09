At the top of the year, it feels right to come up with a personal mantra or vision for the months ahead. If you want to accomplish more goals, you could focus on being determined or driven. If you want to take good care of yourself, then your go-to word might be “calm” or “contentment.”

On TikTok, creators like @hiddenmagictarot are offering another way to set a theme for the year, and that’s through your very own tarot card. It can represent the energy you’d like to work with throughout the year, or serve as a helpful mantra to keep in mind. Think of it as a compass or guide for daily decisions and life changes, she said.

In her comments, people were sharing their card of the year. One person got Strength, which shows a woman holding a lion’s jaws. “[That means] my dog is gonna eat something she's not supposed to and I'll have to wrestle it from her mouth,” they joked. Another said, “I got The Tower. I’m cooked chat.”

Someone else got Temperance, which aligned with their desire to lay low and focus on themselves while they figured out their goals. Another got The Chariot, a card that means their plans and goals will unfold quickly. Here’s how to calculate your card so you can start embracing 2026.

How To Calculate Your Tarot Card

For this calculation, you’ll only consider the major arcana cards, aka the first 22 cards of a tarot deck. These are said to represent the “Fool’s Journey” or universal themes that you’ll experience in life, like love, transformation, major changes, etc. Since the first card of the major arcana, The Fool, is typically considered zero, you'll use it to count as the 22nd spot since the digits of your birthday can’t add up to zero.

On the app, @eclecticaf explained how to calculate your tarot card, and all it requires is some simple math. Write down your birth month, birth day, and the year you’re calculating for, which will be 2026 in this case, and then you add them all up. So if you were born on April 15, you’d do 04+15+2026, which equals 2,045.

Since your tarot card has to be between 1 and 22, you’ll then reduce the number further, just like you would when finding your life path number. So 2,045 is 2+0+4+5, which equals 11. For the new year, that means your card would be the 11th tarot card, or Justice.

If you want, you can keep adding. In this case, you’d do 1+1 and get two and have The High Priestess as your card for the year, since that’s the second card in the deck. If your number is higher than 22, and thus falls outside the major arcana card lineup, keep adding your numbers until you get a smaller sum.

According to @hiddenmagictarot, this isn’t an exact science, but something you should feel out for yourself. “A lot of people think there are a lot of rules around this stuff,” she said. “I think you add it up, and you do what you want.” Once you land on a card that feels right, take it as your theme for the year — and embrace its energy.

What Your Card Means

Once you’ve done your calculations and landed on a card, it’s time to figure out what it all means. Here’s a basic idea for each major arcana card, but remember to make the interpretation your own.

The Magician (1)

This one is all about personal power and manifestation. It suggests you already have everything you need to make your dreams come true — you just need the confidence to jumpstart your goals. Keep that in mind as you head into 2026, and let it inspire you to take action instead of being passive.

The High Priestess (2)

The High Priestess has magical energy. It points to your intuition, inner wisdom, and all things unseen. Take it as a sign that you already ~know~ everything you need to know about what you want your life to look like, and make a promise to yourself to trust your instincts more often. This year isn’t about following the herd, but about listening to your gut and doing what’s best for you.

The Empress (3)

This pretty card is all about growth, abundance, and creativity — and it’s a great one to see in January. As you kick off the year, remember to make choices that feel good to you. If you nurture yourself first, you’ll not only see your goals through to the end, but you’ll also have more energy to be there for others. Think of it as filling your own cup first so you can better connect with others.

The Emperor (4)

This card represents leadership, authority, and stability. It’s a good reminder to stick to your boundaries, and a hint to follow through with your goals — even when you’re tired or losing interest. Instead of giving up at the hurdle, The Emperor reminds you to take control and make things happen.

The Hierophant (5)

The Hierophant points to tradition, spirituality, and commitment. If this is your card for the year, it could be a sign to take things a little more seriously. Think structured goals and to-do lists that you follow to a T. This isn’t a time to reinvent the wheel, but to stick to a path you know will work.

The Lovers (6)

This cutesy card points to balance, harmony, and a feeling of connection — and it can also hint that love will take center stage in the year ahead. As you head into January and beyond, let this card remind you to focus on what makes you feel stable and secure, versus stressed or disconnected. It could also encourage you to go on a few more dates, but only with people who want the same things you do. (Hint: Avoid those situationships!)

The Chariot (7)

This card is all about forward momentum. It’ll feel like you hit the ground running in 2026, and that energy will sustain you throughout the year. Ride the wave by setting big goals and making major changes. Keep the word “determination” in mind and don’t stop pushing until you get where you need to go. This is also your sign to take charge. If you see a problem, be the one to fix it.

Strength (8)

While Strength shows someone wrestling a lion, the card actually points to quiet confidence, compassion, courage, and patience. When you’re faced with difficult situations, it’s a reminder to be resilient. It also suggests good things are coming, but it just might take a while. Be kind to yourself and to others through it all.

The Hermit (9)

The Hermit points to themes of solitude, reflection, and inner wisdom. It’s a sign to sit back, observe, and then do what’s best for you. It could mean lying low this year as you focus on yourself or turning inward to get more clarity on what you want or need. Think of this year as a quiet, calm journey back to yourself. Lean into meditation, yoga, and enjoying your own company.

Wheel of Fortune (10)

The Wheel represents fate, change, and the ups and downs of life. It suggests that right when you get used to a certain situation, the wheel will spin again and hand you something entirely new. It could mean you’re in for a wild ride, but it could also just be a reminder to embrace change. Have fun with it.

Justice (11)

This card points to fairness, truth, and accountability. As your theme for the year, look for ways to be honest and true. In your relationship, that might mean having some big conversations. At work, it could mean standing up for someone — or for yourself. If you make a mistake, own up to it. Put that mindset into practice and be the change you want to see.

The Hanged Man (12)

This card is all about pausing, waiting, and seeing how life plays out. Since the character is upside down, it’s also a reminder to look at things from a new perspective. In the months ahead, don’t worry if you need to take a moment to figure out your next move, and don’t stress if you feel like your plans aren’t unfolding fast enough. It could be a sign from the universe to reevaluate.

Death (13)

This card is kind of a jump scare, but it actually points to good things, like transformation and new beginnings. It could hint at the end of a toxic relationship or a major change that sends you in a new direction. It could feel stressful in the moment, but it will ultimately land you somewhere a thousand times better. The Death card is also a nice reminder to not hold onto anything too tightly.

Temperance (14)

Temperance is a soothing card that focuses on healing, balance, and moderation. Instead of trying too hard or completely giving up, it’s about following a healthy middle path. It can also hint at a planning stage, which means you might not see any major goals come to fruition this year, but that’s OK. Enjoy the process of laying the groundwork, and stay open to new possibilities.

The Devil (15)

This one hints at attachment, temptation, and that feeling of keeping up with the Joneses. It’s a reminder to check in with your habits and why you do things the way you do. This could be the year you free yourself from annoying attachments, like constantly worrying about what other people think. It also suggests you’ll face a few fears, kind of like “the devil” that’s been holding you back. Use it as an excuse to be brave.

The Tower (16)

The Tower is all about sudden changes, revelations, and breaking out of a rut. This year could see you pushing back, asking questions, and leaving situations that no longer serve you. It could be a lot to take on, but this card suggests you’re more ready than you realize. If a plan, job, or relationship goes up in smoke, don’t think of it as a loss but as a new door opening.

The Star (17)

This card points to hope, inspiration, and a renewed sense of faith in yourself. Just like the north star in the night sky, it reminds you to look for signs that you’re heading in the right direction. It could also hint that you’re coming out of a tough period and are ready to make your life amazing again. When this card pops up, it often means you’re aligned and on the right path.

The Moon (18)

As you head into the year, you might experience some uncertainty, possibly about a relationship, your career, or where you want to go next. The Moon is a reminder to leap, even if you don’t have things fully planned out. Instead of being held back by doubt, let yourself take more risks and make a few mistakes. It will teach you a lot about yourself, and it’ll also be fun.

The Sun (19)

This happy, colorful card represents success, joy, optimism, and clarity. With the Sun as your theme for the year, you can expect to feel even more confident than usual. Let that guide you as you make decisions and embrace the extra energy. This is a good time to go out, meet new people, and try new things. Allow yourself to feel free, and never turn down an excuse to celebrate.

Judgement (20)

The Judgement card isn’t about judging yourself, but about holding yourself accountable. That means this year will be full of reflective moments, like when you sit down with a journal and evaluate your day. Lean into that. At the same time, try not to live in the past. That means no overthinking breakups or jobs you didn’t take. Instead, look ahead at the new version of yourself that you’d like to be.

The World (21)

The World comes with a sense of completion and fullness, so there’s a good chance you’ll feel really grounded this year. For some, this is your year to enjoy all your hard work. Nothing needs to change — it just needs to be appreciated. For others, you could focus on creating a sense of wholeness in your life. Do things that will make you feel balanced, well-rounded, and fulfilled.

The Fool (22)

The Fool, which is typically represented by 0, starts off the journey through the major arcana. It comes with a sense of optimism, so let it inspire all your adventures in the new year, whether that means making a new friend, going on a vacation, or trying a new hobby. This is your cue to put yourself out there.