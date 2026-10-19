Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The final countdown toward Mercury retrograde starts this week, as this infamous backspin kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 24. Mercury is the planet of all things logistical, so these transits have a way of messing with communication, jumbling up schedules, and making it hard to think clearly — which means crunching numbers for a budget or nailing down details on professional projects should be your work week’s top priority. Tie up loose ends before the retrograde begins.

This week also brings the start of Scorpio season. This emotional and control-seeking sign can highlight your competitive or jealous side, so check yourself if you’re getting caught up in power struggles at work.

This week’s money tarot reading brings lots of potential for growth and positivity in spite of the current astrological intensity, so steady yourself as you prep for a new fiscal and professional journey. If you’d like some advice on your career or cash flow in the week ahead, read on to see what the cards have to say.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The days may be getting shorter and chillier, but your outlook on money matters this week looks as sunny and warm as the summertime. The Sun is one of the harder-hitting archetypes of the Major Arcana, and it symbolizes genuine confidence, optimism, and vitality. With this card’s radiance on your side, your financial life likely feels very “alive” right now. Perhaps you’ve been stimulating your bank account by taking on extra work, or have pulled some new opportunities into your orbit based on your natural talents and creativity. Either way, you’re likely enjoying some level of growth toward positivity and abundance.

If you’ve been struggling with money issues lately, the life-giving Sun may offer a renewed sense of strength this week, charging you up like a solar-powered battery and replenishing your metaphorical vitamin D. Make a decision to look on the bright side and reconnect with your personal drive, authenticity, and will. Doing so should help to illuminate a new path toward financial success.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Dealing with financial challenges can take a real toll on your mental state, and almost everyone can relate to how it feels to be unsure what to do next. This week, having too many options and not enough clarity is probably what’s exacerbating your money anxiety. The Seven of Cups depicts someone standing in front of a wall of chalices, each containing a different fate. Right now, you need to take charge of your stressors and make choices that’ll relieve your worries — but it may be difficult to see which options are the most sensible.

There are most certainly paths forward that’ll help get you out of whatever money situation you’re in, but the Seven of Cups can sometimes indicate decision paralysis. As you face whatever financial issues have been weighing on you, make sure you’re not being charmed by shiny promises that claim to bring magical solutions to your troubles. Embrace a grounded and safe approach instead of being sold a fantasy. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whenever the Chariot shows up, it indicates that there’s movement and momentum building around something — so whatever you’ve been focused on in your professional life is probably picking up speed and getting into a steady flow. Just remember that you’re still in the driver’s seat, so it’s important to keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road, and your chariot in good condition to ensure you get where you want to go.

Think of it this way: If you were going on a road trip, you’d want to make sure you had a full tank of gas, maps queued up on your phone, and bags packed with whatever you needed for your journey, right? Take this same approach when it comes to work this week. What exactly is your current career objective? Do you have the resources you need to reach your goals successfully? Have you made a step-by-step plan that you can continually reference and follow to keep you on track? Do some maintenance to ensure your next moves are successful, and you’ll find that it’s easier to steer yourself in the right direction.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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