The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is officially underway this week, and you may already be preparing your wallet for the Black Friday sales that’ll continue rolling out through the days ahead. The buzzy and frenetic vibes are being intensified by a full moon in clever and quizzical Gemini that rises on Tuesday. This lunation has a major unpredictability factor, so watch out for sudden curveballs that throw a wrench in your workflow or prompt an unexpected last-minute purchase.

This week’s money tarot reading reveals some financial anxieties lurking beneath the surface, but also offers lots of grounding advice that’ll help you take control of your material resources and build success in your career. If you’d like advice on how to handle professional and financial matters this week, read on to see the cards I pulled to offer some collective guidance.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Do you know where this week’s full Beaver Moon gets its name? It’s a traditional moniker that refers to the beavers in North America seeking shelter and preparing for winter during this time of year. Similarly, the Four of Pentacles wants you to be more aware of your resources and guard what you’ve got a little more thoughtfully right now, too. This card depicts someone with four large golden coins in his possession. He holds one tightly in his arms, keeps one secured under each foot, and balances another atop his head, symbolizing his desire to lock down what he’s got.

While this card can sometimes indicate being greedy or miserly, it usually arrives as a reminder to simply spend more wisely and be a bit more frugal. It’s a holiday week — one that includes Black Friday, no less — so there may be purchases that are hard to avoid. However, do your best not to go overboard and do your shopping conscientiously. If you can lock in and focus on saving money while understanding the value of your dollar, you’ll set yourself up for financial success throughout the season to come.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the Nine of Swords present, it’s safe to assume that fears about your finances are weighing on you heavily this week. This is the quintessential card of anxiety and stress, which seems obvious when you notice the imagery of a person sitting awake in their bed, holding their head in their hands with worry. Swords often represent thoughts in the tarot, and the large stack of swords behind this character show that he’s currently being plagued by a few too many — so much so that they’re keeping him up at night.

However, the most important message baked into this card is that these negative and worrisome thoughts are exactly that: thoughts. Not facts, not premonitions, not real pieces of information — simply thoughts that are being created through fear and anxiety. Just because your mind is fixating on worst case scenarios doesn’t mean that’s how your situations will actually play out. Stress is real, but making yourself sick with worry won’t change the outcome. It’ll only fray your nerves and make you miserable. If you catch yourself in a mental flurry of worry, stop yourself before you start spiraling. No need to crash out or lose sleep.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Cheers to a positive week on the professional front! With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, some people are enjoying a shorter work week — but that doesn’t mean you won’t accomplish anything important or continue making strides toward your current career goals. This card depicts two people holding large golden cups up to one another, symbolizing the synergy and collaborative vibe that comes when people put their cards on the table and are open with one another.

This week, focus on being more receptive to working with others. This might mean taking advice from a peer in your field, pulling someone else on board to help you with a project, or reaching out to a contact who might be able to help open a door toward a greater ambition in the future. Business partnerships are thriving now too, and some new ones may even be in development. Soften up to the idea of collaborating and sharing ideas, and watch as some magic unfolds.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.