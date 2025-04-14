Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The sunny vibes of spring are finally beginning to feel more hopeful, as both value-oriented Venus and logistical-minded Mercury wrapped up their retrogrades last week, giving you the green light to charge ahead on work projects, investments, luxury purchases, and career advancements. You’ll feel especially motivated to conquer mental tasks once Mercury enters headstrong and passionate Aries on Wednesday. This weekend ushers in the pragmatic and pleasure-loving Taurus season, a time to work hard and play hard equally.

While the cosmic skies are definitely clearing, this week’s money tarot still wants you to move slowly, observe details thoughtfully, and practice being present. There’s no need to rush back into your usual post-retrograde speed. Plus, with the materialist and money-driven suit of Pentacles showing up multiple times throughout this tarot spread, abundance won’t be hard to come by.

Read on to see which tarot cards I picked to help you deal with professional and financial matters in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Whether you’ve got a little or a lot, you’ve worked hard to get to where you are financially, so you might be feeling especially clingy with your cash this week. The Four of Pentacles usually shows up when you want (or need) to be more in control of your finances and have more awareness about the importance of saving. Now that both Mercury and Venus retrogrades have ended, it’s a good time to take inventory of your current assets and make sure your money situation is as secure and stable as possible.

If you’ve been feeling a little free-spirited about your spending lately, this card may also be a sign to practice more frugality this week. Being smart with your cash doesn’t mean you have to be stingy, but it does mean that you might want to be more discerning about where your money goes and more conscious about cutting costs where you can.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes, all it takes to alleviate your anxiety is to shift the way you see a situation. So if you’re worried about money this week or feeling the weight of Tax Day, the Hanged Man is here to remind you to step back and put things in perspective. This card depicts someone hanging upside-down, looking peaceful and comfortable about his inverse positioning. Around his head is a halo of yellow light, which symbolizes the epiphanies and illuminating thoughts that can blossom when you simply change your point of view.

Instead of spiraling over your financial standing, step away from the heart of the storm so that you can see what’s happening a little more clearly. Certain things that are obvious from one angle can be invisible to you if you’re only looking at a situation from a different side, so flip your perspective on its head this week and see what solutions, possibilities, and opportunities suddenly appear in front of you that you didn’t notice before. You might be pleasantly surprised — and much less stressed — when you take the time to press pause on the action and reflect on what’s in front of you.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If you need a sign that you’re on the right track at work, the Ten of Pentacles is here to give you a rallying cry of encouragement and a glimpse into a potential future of great fulfillment. This card depicts an older gentleman in a luxe robe, surrounded by his beloved pets, younger generations of family, and the beautiful architecture and lush gardens of his luxurious abode. It’s about being able to enjoy the material comforts that you’ve built for yourself over time and to be able to look back on your accomplishments with a sense of pride.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you’re running things from the top of the food chain or ready to sail off into the sunset of retirement just yet. The main lesson of the Ten of Pentacles is that good things take time to build. So even if you’re not in a place to live large or enjoy all the fruits of your labor right now, keep your eye on the prize — because the career moves you make right now could help set you up for a much more financially secure future. If you keep working steadily and smartly toward your goals, you’ll eventually realize that you’ve built yourself an empire.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

