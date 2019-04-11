Bid adieu to the blazin' flames of Aries season, because on April 20, the sun is moving into Taurus. Taurus season is here to help ground us, remind us to be present in our bodies and senses, and focus on rational and effective steps toward reaching our goals — so it's going to be a great time to practice patience and diligence when it comes to achieving. "Since Taurus is the first earth sign in the zodiac cycle, it’s like the bedrock that sets the foundation," wrote AstroStyle on its site. Aries' leadership-heavy energy got us going, and now Taurus season is here to help set us up for success.

"Under the influence of a Taurus planetary cycle, we all become more grounded and easygoing, taking the proper steps necessary to ascertain our goals through diligent effort and output," continued AstroStyle. Taurus season is definitely one filled with prosperity and forward-movement, so make sure you witches gather your crystals for Taurus season so you can take full advantage of this sun sign shift's energy.

Represented by the sign of the bull, Taurus energy can be stubborn, for sure — but that can also be helpful when it comes to staying ultra-focused on your goals. And using crystal healing as a spiritual support system is the perfect vibe during this very earthy season. Check out a few of my favorite crystals for Taurus season that will help keep you grounded, focused, and spiritually connected.

Malachite

Malachite Tumbled Stone, $3.49 and up, Etsy.

As one of my favorite stones for grounding, malachite is simultaneously earthy and other-worldly. As a green-colored stone, it connects you with the energy of nature, trees, and flowers — but it's also covered in galactic-looking designs called "eyes" that foster a deep spiritual connection, too. Added bonus: It's believed that malachite can help offset harmful rays from electronics, so it's great for cleansing your space if you're spending too much time near a screen.

How to use it: According to Crystal Vaults, malachite embodies feng shui wood energy, which "enhances vitality, brings abundance, and keeps us growing physically" — all of which is perfect for this year's Taurus season. The site advises you keep a piece of malachite in any space where you're beginning a new project to help guarantee its success.

Chrysoprase

Tumbled Chrysoprase, $1.57 and up, Etsy.

Taurus is a fixed earth sign, meaning its energy is focused on building solid foundations and putting things in place to reach goals. Chrysoprase crystals are a perfect complement to that solid, earthy energy. "[T]his gemstone was a favorite of Alexander the Great, who called on its healing powers during his quest for world domination," shared Energy Muse. Taurus season is all about winning the race slowly and steadily, so now's the time to dial up chrysoprase's energy.

How to use it: Chrysoprase is great for developing plans and focusing on goals. Crystal Vaults suggests working with two chrysoprase palm stones, and meditating with one in each hand. By doing so, the crystal energy can meet in the middle and connect with your heart, helping to heal any emotional troubles that are standing in your way and also remind you to move forward with what feels true to your inner self.

Petrified Wood

Petrified Wood Faceted Massage Wand, $26.95, Crystal Vaults.

Petrified wood is a gorgeous stone that's created when quartz grows in wood, and it's an ideal Taurus season crystal. "Petrified Wood is the consummate transformational stone," explained Crystal Vaults. "It is used to bring its very strong Earth power to your efforts to transform yourself into something stronger." Use petrified wood to connect with Taurus' strong earth sign energy and gain momentum in your efforts as you build, build, build.

How to use it: Since all petrified wood was once a vibrant living tree, it carries with it the healing power and wisdom of nature. It's especially helpful to use as a way to help attune to earth's energy if you' live in an urban area or aren't able to spend much time in nature. Hold petrified wood in your hand any time you need a little help feeling grounded and focusing on your physical senses.

Howlite

White Howlite, $7.50, Etsy.

I love howlite for its ultra-calming, anxiety-reducing energy — and working with it can be amazingly helpful when it comes to keeping your Taurus-like cool and maintaining your focus. "Howlite opens and prepares the mind to receive the energies and wisdom of attunements," explained Healing Crystals on its site. "[It] can be used to facilitate awareness, encourage emotional expression and assist in the elimination of pain, stress and/or rage."

How to use it: Taurus is ruled by Venus, so use howlite in a ritual to promote self-love and a restful night of beauty sleep. Do this ritual before going to sleep during Taurus season: Hold the howlite in your hand and say the following affirmation aloud, which was found on Healing Crystals: "I am attuned to pure, infinite energy." Focus on the mantra and repeat it if necessary. Make note of any images or messages you receive as you connect with the crystal.