Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s time to rejoice, because Mercury retrograde is finally coming to an end! Number-crunching and other logistical matters should be a lot clearer and less confusing now, and communication at work should flow with much more ease. Additionally, an auspicious connection between luxurious Venus and lucky Jupiter will open up all sorts of new opportunities for abundance, so seize the moment and take a chance on something lucrative.

In this week’s money tarot reading, three court cards have shown up, including two from the fiery and creative suit of Wands, which is fitting, given that the radiant heat of Leo season is still in full force. Passion and inspiration are all around, and now that Mercury retrograde is over, you’re free to pursue all that comes to you. Read on to see the cards I pulled to guide you in the realms of money and career over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

With Mercury retrograde wrapped up and the lovable Queen of Wands at your side, you have every reason to feel confident and optimistic about your financial endeavors this week. This tarot royal is an ultimate it-girl — she’s creative, charismatic, and unabashedly sure of herself when it comes to pursuing what she’s passionate about. Now’s the time to take a page out of her book and go after your goals with gusto and some glitter on top.

The greatest gift this card can give you is the reminder to believe in yourself wholeheartedly. This queen doesn’t second-guess herself, and when it comes to financial matters or investments right now, neither should you. If you find yourself in the spotlight or notice that your money moves are attracting some attention, don’t let it throw you off your game. Being the star of the show should only fuel your fire to succeed.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Shake off any insecurities, because the King of Wands has shown up this week to quell any money anxieties that have plagued you recently. If you’ve faced financial challenges, had trouble sticking to a budget, or are otherwise worrying about the future of your bank account, this card is a reminder that you’re fully in charge of your destiny, and don’t you forget it! You have the power to take control of your situation and lead your own life, and doing so will make you feel so much more secure about your financial standing. Make decisions with confidence and passion, and embrace boldness in the face of fear.

The King of Wands can also indicate a need to delegate out some tasks elsewhere to execute your ultimate vision successfully — so if you need some extra help at work, wrapping up a project, or finalizing some sort of deal, find someone who is up for the task and ask for a hand. Getting other people on board with your financial plans can help make things less overwhelming.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There’s a refreshing breeze of change blowing through the air when it comes to your career this week, so open your mind and heart to all the brilliant new ideas that may be popping into your head. The bright and idealistic Page of Swords indicates that you’ll be feeling a newfound sense of curiosity in your professional life right now, making you eager to learn new skills or pursue some exciting new paths. Diving into a fresh area of occupational study or taking a chance on a position can be nerve-wracking, but this card wants you to stay optimistic instead of letting that jaded fear of failure stop you from trying.

No matter how experienced you are at your job or how routine your tasks have become, there are always new things to learn and more ways to grow. Let the youthful and hopeful energy of this Page guide you toward some exciting possible outcomes at work. It’s never too late to pick up some new tools and teach an old dog some new tricks.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.