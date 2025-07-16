Summer is about to get a lot more dramatic, as one of the season’s most infamous transits is preparing to blow through the cosmic scene. This year’s second Mercury retrograde begins on July 17 PT / July 18 ET, and as always, it has the potential to cause all sorts of logistical snags. Taking place in the charismatic and confident sign of Leo, this retrograde could be an ego-check if you’re not careful about dotting your I’s and crossing your T’s. No one wants a wrench thrown into their summer plans, so knowing the scoop on this particular Mercury retrograde journey can help you navigate it with more ease.

Before diving into the specifics of the July-August retrograde, it’s a good time to get clear on what these planetary moonwalks mean in general. In astrology, Mercury rules all things logistical — and that includes timing, planning, communicating, transportation, and even tech devices. This planet stations retrograde a few times per year, which is a fancy way of saying that it temporarily moves backward through the zodiac. As it slowly reverses course over its recent steps, it can subsequently cause delays and mix-ups in all the areas it astrologically governs.

Because Mercury is associated with so many of the little things that make people’s day-to-day lives function, its backspins can really throw your daily routine for a loop — whether it’s due to a misfired text, tech troubles, or a scheduling slip-up. If you’ve got a summer vacation on the books during this period, it’s a good idea to leave some wiggle room in your itinerary just in case you hit some unexpected delays or get confused on timing.

While retrogrades have a reputation for being not-so-great, they’re not inherently negative. In fact, they have their silver linings, especially if you’re willing to slow down and use this time for reflection rather than action. Check in on your current plans and take the opportunity to revise your trajectory if needed. Starting new projects can be challenging, but revisiting past situations and looking at them through a new lens is a productive use of this energy.

All Mercury retrogrades share a general energy, but no two play out in the same way. Here’s everything you should keep in mind when it comes to the summer 2025 Mercury retrograde so you can use it in your favor.

How Long Is This Mercury Retrograde?

This summer’s Mercury retrograde begins on July 18 at 12:45 a.m. ET and comes to an end on Aug. 11 at 3:30 a.m. ET. This means that there will be three and a half weeks of this transit’s logistical mayhem for everyone to deal with,

As always, these few weeks are bookended with a pre- and post-retrograde shadow period, which are less dramatic but still notable chapters in this cosmic summer tale. The pre-retrograde shadow kicked off on June 30, so if you want to be clued into some of the themes you may be dealing with during the retrograde itself, consider the correspondences you had or plans you made during this period.

The post-retrograde shadow period begins once Mercury stations direct, and that will go on through Aug. 25. This two-week stretch gives you a chance to integrate the lessons you learned during the backspin and clear up any communication snags that may have spun out in your social life.

What Does Mercury Retrograde In Leo Mean?

Mercury will spend the full duration of its retrograde in the fierce and fiery sign of Leo, reversing course from 15° of the sign back to 4° of the sign. Leo zodiac energy governs the way people express themselves creatively and connect with their confidence, so this retrograde could find you exploring previous passion projects, rekindling an old flame, or otherwise reviewing decisions that were made based on your heart. Launching a brand-new creative project could be challenging, but it’s a great time for reigniting something that formerly lit your fire.

Keep your mind open to connections or mental breakthroughs.

Mercury in Leo is loud and proud when it comes to thinking and communicating, so make sure you don’t let an inflated sense of pride stop you from being flexible about plans or apologizing for a misunderstanding. Mercury retrograde can mix up even the clearest conversations and most locked-in schedules, so stay humble and be willing to admit if you’ve made a mistake.

Mercury isn’t making many planetary connections while it reverses course this time around, so while a little drama is inevitable, there will likely be fewer complications during this backspin than most. However, the highlight comes on July 31, when Mercury meets with the sun in Leo to form what’s known as a Mercury cazimi. This cosmic connection marks the midpoint of the retrograde, but more importantly, it serves as a bright spot of clarity during an otherwise confusing time. Keep your mind open to connections or mental breakthroughs, as this could be a time when things click into place.

Will Mercury Retrograde Affect Your Sign?

This retrograde takes place in Leo, so it’ll likely feel more personal for fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. It might be harder for them to see their reflections clearly or know how to move forward on their passions during this time.

Retrograde drama might be a little more emotionally involved for earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. They may find themselves facing some long-buried feelings or re-evaluating boundaries with people close to them. While this could be a sensitive time, it can also be an opportunity to heal old wounds.

Air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will likely have to deal with Mercury retrograde’s classic communication clashes, as this transit will be spinning through their social lives. Revisiting past conversations is good, but they should be aware. of foot-in-mouth moments.

Lastly, water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces should take extra care at work and in their finances, as project delays or career-related misunderstandings could run rampant now. Try to hold off on any major money moves or professional plans.