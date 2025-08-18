Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The glitz and glam of Leo season is being exchanged for the analytical and orderly energy of Virgo season this week, as the sun enters this meticulous earth sign on Aug. 22. Less than 12 hours later, this month’s new moon will hit its peak, offering all zodiac signs an opportunity to tighten things up in their professional lives or kick off some smarter spending habits.

Based on this week’s money tarot reading, you may have some hefty financial decisions to weigh out — but you have every reason to feel positive about what’s coming next. Enjoy the magic of the moment and revel in the infinite possibilities that lie ahead.

Read on to see what the cards have to say about your career and cash flow over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Decisions, decisions. That’s a big theme when it comes to your finances this week, if the Two of Swords has anything to say about it. The person on the card holds two swords in her hands, each representing a different course of action that she’s considering taking in her current situation. Similarly, you may find yourself at a crossroads of some sort right now, whether that’s about a specific money-making endeavor or your financial circumstances overall. An important choice needs to be made before you’re able to move forward, and it might need to get done sooner rather than later.

Financial decisions aren’t usually easy, but you might find this one to be particularly challenging, as you likely won’t have all the details and information you’d ideally want as you make your choice — as symbolized by the blindfold over the eyes of the person on the card. That means you’ll need to turn inward and intuitively feel your way into your next moves. If something is right for you, you’ll feel it in your heart. Balance the hard facts you have access to with your inner knowing.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

This is the second week in a row the Page of Swords has decided to make an appearance, doubling down on the need to approach financial and career endeavors with an open mind and a hopeful spirit. But this time, its enthusiastic mental energy is here to help quell your money fears. Instead of assuming the worst about whatever financial woes you’re currently facing, try to tap into a more optimistic line of thinking. If you can find a way to turn down the volume on the anxiety, you’ll probably find that you’re feeling quite inspired. If you allow it, you may be able to come up with creative possible solutions to your problems or even visualize brand-new endeavors that could help improve your situation.

Typically, the only thing to be wary of with the Page of Swords is that its zealousness and excitement for new ideas can sometimes get people all revved up, only to realize that they don’t have the steam needed to turn their visions into reality. But in this case, think of this energy as a lifeline to pull you out of any money anxiety spirals this week. Even if some of your ideas are a bit lofty, your enthusiasm and idealism will transform your negative outlook into a more solution-oriented perspective — and that’s what counts.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Grab a glass of bubbly and make a toast, because there will almost certainly be something to celebrate in your professional life this week. The Three Of Cups is a jovial card of togetherness and joy — so whether you’re enjoying the afterglow of hitting a career milestone, wrapping a tedious a project, or simply taking a moment to honor all that you’ve accomplished before charging ahead on new goals, this week is a time to take note of the good things at work. Allow your gratitude to blend with good cheer, as this high-spirited mindset is exactly what will attract even more abundance, success, and things to feel thankful for.

This card is also the unofficial party animal card of the tarot, indicating that this could also be a good week to enjoy some social time with the people you work with. Hit a happy hour with coworkers after a shift or plan a casual group lunch sometime this week. Bonding and building rapport outside of the professional sphere can strengthen your ability to work as a team.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

