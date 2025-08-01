Your August Astrology Forecast

Leo season’s sunny passion is leading the way this month, and the astrology of August will light up everyone’s confidence, creativity, and desire to express themselves. Naturally, there will be some drama to navigate, too, as Mercury retrograde is still meddling with everyone’s schedules and social lives. Additionally, there are some rare and special cosmic alignments sprinkled throughout the month, so you’ll want to mark your calendar for the major astrological events in August.

The month begins with adrenaline-fueled Mars zooming into diplomatic Libra, where its usual reckless abandon takes on a more balanced and nuanced approach. A few days later, a beautifully rebellious full Sturgeon Moon empowers everyone to break the rules and pave a new path forward. This freedom-seeking energy carries on, as Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 11, making space for mental clarity and generating more momentum to put toward your plans. At the same time, a gorgeous conjunction aspect between romantic Venus and abundant Jupiter sets the stage for one of the sweetest and luckiest moments of the year. Manifest your heart out.

Virgo season begins on Aug. 22, so it’s time to organize, tidy up, and embrace some back-to-school energy — whether you’re a student or haven’t seen a classroom in years. Less than twelve hours after the sun enters Virgo, it meets with the moon for a powerful new moon that kicks off the season with clarity and purpose. Love planet Venus enters bold Leo a few days later, bringing a whole lot of feistiness and heart to romance. One word: rawr.

Your August 2025 astrological forecast is packed with action, so read on for the full scoop.

Leo Season Vibes

The first three weeks of the month comprise the bulk of Leo season, during which the sun is shining happily through its singular home-base sign. Communication planet Mercury is also in Leo for the month, and it’ll be retrograding through the first third of that time, so self-expression is taking on a flashy leonine flair as well. Thankfully, Leo zodiac energy lives for the drama, so don’t let this retrograde’s logistic mix-ups put a damper on the glitzy cosmic vibe. Charisma, confidence, and creativity are on tap during this period, so let your boldest and brightest self shine.

Finding Balance With Mars In Libra

Mars is the planet that rules motivation, sexuality, and the way people charge forward on their goals, and it’s entering the diplomatic sign of Libra on Aug. 6. This bold and impulsive celestial body doesn’t exactly thrive in Libra’s people-pleasing and harmony-loving realm, so beware of being indecisive about what you desire or acting from a place of social pressure instead of true passion. On the plus side, this transit is a great time for weighing the pros and cons of your choices before solidifying them and ensuring there’s a solid give-and-take synergy in relationships.

A Free-Thinking Full Moon On Aug. 9

August’s full Sturgeon Moon is peaking on Aug. 9, and it’s taking place in the rebellious and innovative sign of Aquarius. This lunation is highlighting everyone’s unconventional desires and helping you embrace your inner weirdo, so let your freak flag fly and inspire others to do the same.

Alongside this full moon, there will be an electrifying Grand Air Trine buzzing in the cosmic airwaves, during which unpredictable Uranus, go-getter Mars, serious Saturn, and dreamy Neptune will be aligning in a beautiful triangle in the heavens. This rare and special alignment involves both of Aquarius’ planetary rulers — Saturn and Uranus — highlighting the chain-breaking and independent energy of this lunation. It’s time to burn life’s rule book and follow your heart.

Mercury Retrograde Ends On Aug. 11

Logistical planet Mercury has been retrograding since mid-July, causing all sorts of slowdowns, misunderstandings, and even tech troubles in people’s lives. But thankfully, this pesky tri-annual transit is coming to an end on Aug. 11, which paves the way for new ideas, smoother communication, and the pursuit of new projects.

Throughout the week following Mercury’s direct station, it’ll positively connect to passion planet Mars, motivating you to move forward on all the ideas that were swirling through your mind during the backspin. Momentum is flowing, so get ready to pounce into action.

A Lucky Alignment Between Venus & Jupiter

Energy is flowing beautifully mid-month because on the same day that Mercury retrograde ends, one of the luckiest cosmic connections of the year is officially peaking. Love planet Venus will meet with abundance planet Jupiter in the tender-hearted sign of Cancer, infusing relationships with unlimited sweetness and opening everyone’s heart up to true magic.

Venus and Jupiter are known as the two “benefic planets” in traditional astrology, as they tend to bring bountiful blessings wherever they travel in the zodiac. If you’ve got a manifestation practice, this is the perfect time to set some intentions and seize some glitzy new opportunities.

Virgo Season & An Empowering New Moon

The sun is officially leaving the cosmic lion’s den on Aug. 22, shifting into the detail-oriented and attentive sign of Virgo. This mutable earth sign is always seeking to improve the world around it, so this is a fabulous time to tidy up all the messy areas of your life as you venture into the final month of summer.

Virgo season is being bookended by double new moons in Virgo — the second of which will be a solar eclipse next month. It’s starting strong with the lunation that peaks during the wee hours on Aug. 23 ET (or late-night Aug. 22 if you’re in Pacific Time), and this is the perfect time to push yourself into starting some healthy new habits. Virgo is known for being routine-oriented, but this new moon is squaring off with unpredictable planet Uranus, forcing you to think outside the box and problem-solve as you plant new seeds in your life.

Love Gets Flashy With Venus In Leo

Leo season may be over, but its glitzy and passionate flame is being kept alive thanks to romantic planet Venus, which flutters into this fire sign’s territory on Aug. 25. During this transit, love takes on a dramatic tone, so look forward to flashy displays of affection, generous gestures and gift-giving, and over-the-top beauty routines.

Venus will make some major planetary connections during this final week of August — including a lucky trine with committed Saturn and spiritual Neptune, a sweet sextile to wild-hearted Uranus, and an intense opposition with transformational Pluto. During this time, you might feel called to clear the air in relationships and embrace a deeper sense of commitment. Keep an open mind when it comes to love as you round out the month.