Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy first week of Leo season and Mercury retrograde! The planet of communication, timing, and number-crunching started backspinning over the weekend, so you’ll want to start taking some extra precautions when it comes to corresponding with coworkers, accepting new financial offers, or making any big investments. Temper your passionate Leo season desires with the awareness that logistical matters aren’t running as smoothly as usual due to this retrograde.

A lot is going on in the cosmos, so who wouldn’t want a little added guidance? Check out the cards I pulled for your money tarot reading to gain insight into fiscal and professional matters over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Mercury may be retrograde, but that isn’t going to put a damper on your financial life this week — especially if you’re willing to embrace an abundance mindset. The lush and generosity-filled presence of the royal Queen of Pentacles promises that you’ll have more than enough resources to go around. The card depicts this matriarchal figure wearing her crown while sitting on a throne surrounded by blooming vines, admiring a beautiful gold coin. It almost looks as if she’s gently offering the coin up to whoever approaches, which symbolizes a willingness to share the wealth.

There’s no cap on how many people can achieve success with money, so enjoy your material blessings this week and be more liberal about collaborating with others. Like this tarot queen, trust that financial security is on its way, and look out for opportunities that make you more comfortable.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you want to feel less stressed about your financial situation, then you need to stop second-guessing all of your ideas and decisions. With Mercury retrograding, it’s easy to run into some clouds in your judgment, or simply realize you don’t have all the details you need to feel confident about your next money moves. But this week, you’ll need to make like the King of Swords and cut through the haziness with your trusty blade. This tarot royal is the ultimate symbol of self-assuredness in one’s own opinions and beliefs, and it indicates that you too should stand strong in your convictions now.

Your perspectives on any current money issues have a lot more value than you might realize, but it’s up to you to give your thoughts the weight they deserve. Trust yourself to discern the difference between anxiety and intuition, and let yourself have the final say. Giving yourself credit for knowing what’s right will alleviate some of your worries immediately.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

You’re so close to the finish line this week when it comes to a certain professional situation, and the presence of the Eight of Pentacles is encouraging you not to give up. Put your nose to the grindstone and see things through! This card depicts a worker diligently hammering carvings into a series of golden pentacles, symbolizing the satisfaction of getting into a work flow as well as the powerful pay-off of sustained effort. Accomplishing something major in your career takes time, focus, and lots of hard work — and this week, it’s important that you keep up your momentum and continue pushing forward.

Another meaningful element of this card is its emphasis on enjoying the process rather than only focusing on the finished result. How can you take more pride and pleasure in your work this week? Are you actively engaged with the lessons, feelings, and experiences that your job is bringing your way? Some say the journey is more important than the destination, so don’t let yours go to waste.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

