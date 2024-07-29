Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Leo season is in full swing, so it’s time to tap into the confidence and charisma that this fixed fire sign is famous for. This week culminates with a beautiful new moon on Aug. 4 — and thanks to some favorable connections with prosperous Jupiter and motivating Mars, it can be a fabulous time to pursue your passions and make some bold moves in money and career.

This week’s money tarot reading is full of abundance and optimism, so you have every reason to feel good about what’s to come. Peep the cards I pulled to help you navigate work and finances in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You’ve got a lot of financial options materializing in front of you right now, and that’s a good thing — who doesn’t want the luxury of being able to choose how they earn, invest, or spend their cash? But while the Seven Of Cups brings an exciting variety of opportunities, it’ll behoove you to think things through pragmatically before deciding. The various cups depicted on this card are filled with surprises, but picking one based on how shiny and sparkly the contents look may not be your best bet.

First impressions (and looks in general) can be deceiving, so beware of getting caught up in wishful thinking to the point where it clouds your judgment. Be practical about your next moves. Is the vision you have in your head realistic, or are you simply fantasizing about an unlikely best-case scenario? Give yourself a reality check and weigh the options before making decisions. These opportunities aren’t going anywhere.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re stressing about your cash flow or financial situation right now, it’s time to take a step back and look at things from a broader perspective. The World is the final card in the ascension of the Major Arcana in tarot, representing wholeness and the completion of a cycle. Everything happening right now is teaching you valuable lessons that you’ll bring with you and apply on your next financial journey.

Even if circumstances are difficult right now, remind yourself that all cycles come to a close and you may be wrapping up an important one right now. This might be an income stream that’s been lost or a debt you’ve been working to pay off. But as soon as one door closes, another one is bound to open — and once you walk through it, you’ll do so with even more wisdom, experience, and knowledge under your belt. Celebrate your successes and know this is all part of a larger cycle.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Tap into that vibrant and vivacious energy of Leo season when it comes to your career this week because The Sun is giving you every reason to believe in yourself and expect success. Whether you’re working on a pivotal project or just showing up for a low-stakes shift, approach your work with self-assuredness, pride, and positivity this week. The radiant energy of The Sun card is bestowing you with a magical glow of confidence and good vibes. You should feel especially optimistic about any professional endeavors you’re taking on, whether you’re looking for a new job, learning some new skills, or vying for a promotion. Remember, the sun isn’t afraid to shine, sparkle, and share the spotlight — and you shouldn’t be, either. A little warmth, generosity, and good cheer can take you far this week.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.