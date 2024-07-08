Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Money comes and goes, but a feeling of abundance should always be by your side. This week’s money tarot reading reminds you that while circumstances can always shift — and they do — practicing self-love and having faith in life’s endlessly fruitful possibilities is always worth your time. Plus, the luxurious planet Venus is hitting the flashy fire sign Leo on Thursday, July 11, so you have every reason to feel a little more confident about your finances and career alike.

What are you waiting for? Get out and charm your boss with all that creativity and charisma of yours. But first, check out the cards I pulled this week to give you some guidance when it comes to money and work.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Sometimes you’re up and sometimes you’re down, but your luck can always turn around on a dime. Such is the lesson of the Wheel Of Fortune! This card is a reminder that energy is always shifting in ways beyond your control — and perhaps even beyond your comprehension — and that sometimes you simply have to trust the universe’s mysterious ebbs and flows. And when it comes to money this week, it’s a reminder that change can happen very quickly. A sudden financial opportunity could come flying out of left field, or an unexpected boon could crash into your lap.

If you’ve been having financial struggles, remind yourself that a windfall could be waiting right around the corner. But if you’re playing with investments, be conscious of the risk that the Wheel Of Fortune can always turn. Either way, this week is a time to stay open to life’s surprises and have faith they may very well be lucrative.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s time to bust out some of your favorite abundance affirmations and repeat them with conviction because the lush and fertile energy of The Empress wants you to get to a place where you’re comfortable with your cash flow. If you’re stressed about money right now, consider ways that you can practice some self-care and show your soul a little TLC. How can you take better care of yourself? Are there lingering responsibilities that you need to take care of? Would having a positive creative outlet be a good way to relieve your anxiety?

It’s easy to be hard on yourself about financial issues, but try to shift your inner voice and treat yourself with more compassion, support, and understanding. The Empress is much like a loving mother figure in the tarot, so channel this card’s generous and caring energy toward yourself as you navigate money matters. It’s a lot easier to tackle challenges when you’re feeling the self-love.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Ready or not, it might be time to walk away from something. The Six Of Swords depicts people on a boat who are rowed across the water — and while it appears they’ve either been through some hard times or are feeling sad to leave their last location, they also know that they’re on their way to a much better place. This week could bring a similar sense of bittersweetness around career matters. This could be a realization that you’re unhappy with something related to your job, disillusionment around a goal you’ve been working toward, or some other shift in your professional life that’s sending you in a new direction.

It’s never fun to leave something familiar behind and suddenly embrace the unknown. However, trust that whatever’s shifting, ending, or looking a little less rose-colored this week is pushing you toward something far better. When it’s time to move on, you’ll know — so trust your gut and have faith that you can move onto bigger and brighter things, even if you’re temporarily in your feels about it.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.