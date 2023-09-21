Waking up feeling ready to take on the day is easier said than done, but there’s a simple way to make your mornings a little more bearable, and it involves some inspiring words of affirmation. Daily mantras are not only a great tool for getting excited about the day ahead, but they can also help you create your dream life as well. According to manifestation coach Kathleen Cameron, there are four manifestation affirmations you should be repeating every day, so whether you want to attract abundance or rekindle a romance, you might want to start implementing these mantras into your morning routine.

From burning bay leaves to dreaming about your desires, there’s no shortage of techniques for manifesting your dream life. Some methods are known for yielding immediate results, while others depend on consistency, and that’s where daily affirmations come in. Ahead, Cameron shares her favorite affirmations for shaping her mindset, and once you try them for yourself, you’ll understand why the expert relies on them for inspiration and motivation. “[These affirmations] guide me towards happiness, resilience, self-belief, and unwavering determination, helping me navigate life's journey positively and confidently,” the expert tells Bustle. “When I repeat these affirmations, I am not just speaking words but reinforcing a mindset that empowers me to create the life I desire.”

“I am happy, healthy, and wealthy.” Happiness, health, and wealth hold a great deal of importance to many people, which is probably why similar sentiments are frequently mentioned in songs or in viral videos. Not only does this sentence help affirm your worthiness of these blessings, but it also serves as a reminder to nourish the things that matter most to us in life: physical and mental health, gratitude, financial stability, and abundance. “It is a holistic mantra for a balanced and prosperous existence,” says Cameron.

“Everything is working out for me.” This affirmation is especially helpful when things start to feel out of your control. Cameron is fond of this phrase because it reminds her to “maintain faith, stay resilient,” and trust that every experience can lead to growth. The expert also views this mantra as a “powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is an underlying order in the universe that is conspiring in my favor” — a reminder we could all use.

“All I need is within me right now.” Comparing yourself to others is a practice that’s become all too common, but this affirmation can help keep that urge at bay. Cameron finds that repeating this phrase grounds her since it’s a nice reminder of the inner resources she possesses for overcoming obstacles. “It encourages self-discovery and self-trust, emphasizing that I can tap into my innate potential to find solutions and create my desired life,” Cameron says.

“I am an unstoppable force of nature.” Nothing feels better than an empowering affirmation that can instill a sense of “limitless potential and determination” into your daily life. According to Cameron, overcoming challenges and achieving your dreams is possible with this mantra, and it’s sure to make you feel like an “unstoppable force of nature,” too. “It reminds me that I have the resilience and tenacity to face any obstacle and keep moving forward, like the unstoppable forces of nature themselves,” says the expert.

Source:

Kathleen Cameron, success, life, and manifestation coach