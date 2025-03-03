Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week starts with mental planet Mercury entering the fiery and headstrong sign of Aries, giving you loads of gusto, confidence, and energy when pursuing your ideas. Additionally, Aries’ ambitious ruler Mars is making a gorgeous connection to the sun, motivating everyone to act on their passions and pick up their pace.

This go-getter mentality is reflected in this week’s money tarot reading, which emphasizes your creativity, agency, and confidence when making good decisions at work and in your finances. If you want some advice on navigating money and career matters over the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s always more to learn about any given topic, and when it comes to your finances this week, the Page of Swords is here to remind you to keep an open mind. You’re likely discovering new ways of thinking about your cash flow or having conversations that spark new ideas. Perhaps this means being struck with a lucrative business plan, adopting a different philosophy about budgeting, or getting inspired to pursue a new skill that could help you secure a higher-paying job. Either way, this week promises a fresh perspective that’ll make you feel like you’re seeing everything through different and more optimistic eyes.

The Page of Swords has no shortage of zeal over its exciting ideas, so talking about big plans and even starting a new project will come naturally this week. However, you’ll want to remember that it takes hard work to launch something new off the ground. Maintaining the momentum and enthusiasm you feel this week over a longer period is the key to bringing your ideas to life.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Like the character on the Seven of Cups, who stands before a selection of goblets filled with various items and surprises, you’ve got a lot of options for how to handle money stresses this week. Having the power to be choosy about your next steps is a good thing, but it can feel overwhelming to try and figure out the best way to move forward when there isn’t just a singular, clear-cut path to get where you want to be. Having so many choices can also trick you into wishful thinking, tempting you to an option that looks shinier and more exciting from the outside but doesn’t necessarily have legs to stand on.

If your goal is to reduce anxiety about money, this week is a good time to make a definitive choice instead of dragging your heels as you weigh your potential next moves. You’ve deliberated long enough, and it’ll feel good to be decisive instead of humming and hawing over your options. However, be pragmatic about the proverbial goblet you select instead of chasing rainbows. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is, and that’ll only lead to more stress.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Teamwork makes the dream work, and no card’s more indicative of this saying than the Three of Pentacles. This scene in the Tarot depicts three professionals coming together with a shared project in mind — one person holds the map depicting the plan, another gesticulates his vision for executing it, and the third listens to their ideas, ready to add valuable input of his own. This symbolizes the power of cooperatively working together and combining different people’s unique skill sets to complete a goal. This week, it’s important to apply this idea to your professional life.

Collaboration is the key to your career success right now, so it’s a great time to schedule a brainstorming meeting or call on your coworkers to weigh in on whatever you’re working on. Obtaining additional perspectives and insights will make it so much easier to reach your current goals. If you’ve got any group projects on your plate, you may want to shift your focus to those rather than working independently.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

