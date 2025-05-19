Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This is an epic week in astrology from start to finish, and these exciting cosmic shifts will bring all zodiac signs a bright sense of empowerment and a refreshing burst of creativity that can be applied to finances or professional matters alike. It starts with Gemini season kicking off on May 20, bringing clarity, logic, and quickness to communication. And on May 24, the responsibility planet Saturn will hit courageous Aries for the first time in decades, motivating everyone to get real about their goals. It’s time to step it up and embrace growth.

This week’s money tarot reading reflects these auspicious and potentially lucrative changes. With two impactful major arcana cards offering long-term encouragement alongside a courageous tarot royal that’s here to boost your confidence, everyone has something to be excited about. Check out the cards I pulled to help you make sense of your career and cash flow throughout the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Get ready to step into a sparkly new era, because the Star is here to grant you a wish and bring you good luck as you embark on a new path. Whether you’ve been financially struggling, rolling in dough, or floating somewhere in between, this auspicious major arcana character promises that new doors are opening, paving the way for a transformational shift in how you relate to money — whether that means stumbling upon a new opportunity to bring in income, having a million-dollar idea that suddenly clicks into place, or a fortuitous boon that falls into your lap unexpectedly. No matter how it plays out, this is one of the luckiest cards of the deck, so expect good things to come your way. Life may very well surprise you with something lucrative.

It may also be helpful to note that the Star is the card that comes right after the Tower, which is associated with chaos, instability, and things falling apart. So if you’ve felt like you’ve been in a financial low lately or that money matters have spiraled downward, trust that the storm is passing, and this week is likely to bring you a brand-new day.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The thought of “faking it ‘til you make it” may sound pointless and exhausting, but there’s some truth to it. For example, did you know that smiling can actually boost your mood, even when it’s totally forced? When your facial muscles form a smile, they send signals to your brain that you’re feeling happy, even if that smile didn’t come naturally. This week, try to take this mentality and apply it to any money anxiety you’ve been feeling.

That’s because the Queen of Wands is confident, feels comfortable in the spotlight, and loves to let her authenticity shine — and she’s here to remind you that you should feel just as sure of yourself. Sure, she has down days sometimes, but she’ll always put her best foot forward and make sure the world sees her from her most flattering angles. You can do the same. You’ve survived everything that life has thrown your way in the past, so why should your current financial struggles be any different? Now’s a time to believe in your power and trust that the universe is on your side, even if you’re under stress.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Frankly, it doesn’t matter what’s happening in your career this week — you could be thrown the most auspicious opportunities or the biggest challenges. What really matters is knowing that you will be able to handle whatever comes your way with grace, control, and admirable courage. The Strength card is here to reinforce that. This is a relatively self-explanatory card, and it’s showing up with the promise that you can do hard things and do them well. This is one of the most empowering figures in the tarot deck, so you have every reason to believe in your ability to tackle anything that arises on your professional path.

As you can see on the card itself, the character depicted is wrangling a lion, not with brute force, but with gentleness. There’s also an infinity symbol above her head, illustrating the abundant and limitless patience and power she possesses. Let this be a reminder that you too have an unlimited amount of strength to draw from, so you don’t need to exhaust yourself trying to force other people into submission or demanding you get your way. Your strength is the type that comes from the inside and is built to last, so take a deep breath and face each of this week’s trials and tribulations with integrity and confidence.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

