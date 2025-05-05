Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The indulgent but hardworking vibes of Taurus season are in full swing, inspiring a taste for life’s luxuries while also helping everyone buckle down to steadily tackle the tasks at hand. With this earthy and sensual energy at the cosmic ready, you can do both! By the end of this week, you’ll feel even more prepared to put together financial plans and make well-thought-out money moves, as logistical planet Mercury joins the sun in Taurus on May 10. Practical thinking and straightforward communication reign supreme now, so be real about your goals and get to work.

This week’s money tarot reading is full of hope and possibility, so ditch any negative thought spirals and look at the half-full glass in front of you. Read on to see the cards I pulled to guide you through your career and finances in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You may have invested both your money and your hopes into some new financial endeavors recently, but based on the presence of the Five Of Cups, this week could bring some bittersweet news. You may have some disappointments to deal with, whether that means you get rejected from a gig you’d applied for, or realize a business move isn’t panning out the way you’d planned.

It’s never fun to find that something important hasn’t worked out the way you’d hoped, especially when it has to do with your income or financial growth, so letting yourself stew in your feelings for a few days is totally understandable. But the Five of Cups serves as a reminder to not get so lost in your disappointment that you overlook the prosperous things you still have going for you. Behind the mournful figure on the card sit two upright cups, symbolizing lucrative opportunities still ripe for the taking. You may have to deal with some losses this week, but there’s still plenty to keep working toward.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Dealing with money challenges can be an isolating experience, and it’s easy to feel like it’s you against the world when you’re in the throes of these stressors. But right now, the best way to alleviate financial anxiety is to find a sense of community and lean into the power of teamwork. The Three of Pentacles depicts three professionals — each with their own set of skills and perspectives — coming together to plan a project. One of them could attempt it on their own, of course, but what’s the point of that when they can easily tap the people around them for help to create an even better result?

Apply this logic to the things you’re worried about financially this week, too, and try to take a more collaborative approach to problem-solving. Do you have any money-savvy friends whom you can go to for fiscal advice? If you’re struggling with a work project, could you schedule a group brainstorming meeting to help troubleshoot instead of spiraling on it solo? You don’t have to suffer in silence with your money woes. Set your pride aside and embrace the magic that comes when you work in conjunction with others.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Some people think it's beneficial to set their feelings aside when it comes to their job, and, indeed, a more pragmatic and objective approach can often be useful in professional settings. But this week, the caring and compassionate Queen of Cups wants to remind you that your softness is actually a superpower. Set any overly competitive or cutthroat instincts aside and try to approach career matters with more empathy and understanding. Kindness isn’t weakness — in fact, you might find that being a little more sensitive to other people’s feelings opens new doors for you this week, and ultimately gains you even more respect at work.

This card is also a symbol of emotional maturity and control, so while it’s important to honor your feelings and bring some heart into your professional life right now, make sure you’re not getting swept away in a sea of sensitivity. Balance out your compassion with reason.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

