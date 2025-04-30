Your May Money Horoscope

This year got off to a sludgy astrological start, as the cosmic climate has been riddled with motivation-zapping retrogrades, chaotic eclipses, and all sorts of challenging planetary roadblocks that’ve made it hard to charge forth on your 2025 professional or financial plans. But this month, the universe is finally giving you some green lights, and the May money horoscope for each zodiac sign has exciting opportunities.

The month begins in Taurus season, ideal for setting pragmatic and manageable material goals. Financial stability feels important now, and all zodiac signs will likely be willing to work a little harder to see their work and business plans through to completion. But while Taurus likes taking things slow and steady, logistical planet Mercury happens to spend the first third of the month in headstrong Aries, so your decision-making might be more impulsive and on-the-fly. This could work in your favor around May 5, when Mercury vibes with lucky planet Jupiter. This is a great week to talk your way into a good deal or seek out some auspicious new finance or career connections.

Mercury joins the sun in Taurus on May 10, encouraging a more methodical way of thinking that’s helpful for practical step-by-step planning. Use this earthly energy to get yourself grounded, as a powerful full moon rises in Scorpio two days later, causing emotions to flare. Combining that intuition with logic could lead to some brilliantly lucrative breakthroughs during the two weeks following this lunation, so keep your antennae perked and your mind open. This vibe is highlighted by the sun and Mercury joining forces with change-making Uranus and harmonizing with down-to-business Saturn. Innovative new ideas could strike like lightning now, and you may have the urge to try something unexpected, so think outside the box and embrace a problem-solving mentality through the latter half of the month.

Gemini season begins on May 20, lighting up intellectual and social connections, all of which can benefit your professional and money goals. It’s a great time to share ideas and network, especially once communicative Mercury joins the sun in this chatty air sign’s realm later in the week. Commitment-oriented Saturn makes a big move on May 24, when it enters trailblazing Aries for the first time in almost three decades, pushing all zodiac signs to get more serious about building financial independence.

The month wraps up with big Gemini energy, as a mentally stimulating new moon peaks on May 26, bringing the perfect opportunity to initiate important conversations about your professional future or kick off new projects that could boost your income. On the last day of May, the sun meets with Mercury in Gemini to form a Mercury cazimi to bring clarity and creativity to all your lucrative new moon goals. This is a lucky time for intention-setting, so tap into your favorite money manifestations and make some magic happen.

Check out your May 2025 money horoscopes so you can maximize the abundance.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You might be drawn to shiny things and tempted to splurge on a fantasy purchase during the first week of the month — and perhaps you should! Just be sure you think things through or talk to someone you trust before investing in something that’s all smoke and mirrors. You’ll be thinking more practically as mid-month approaches, making it a better time for financial planning. The full moon on May 12 could turn your attention toward debts — either those you owe or are owed to you — so make moves toward resolving these lingering money matters. You’ll want to think more creatively about your finances during the latter half of May, as some unusual ideas could turn out quite lucrative. Innovation will pay off now.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your intuition will steer you in the right direction in money decisions through the first third of the month, so while you certainly shouldn’t set your sensibility aside, don’t discount your instincts either. It’ll be easier to make moves with logic as the mid-month full moon approaches, but some unexpected opportunities could challenge your idea of what’s practical. If life throws you a career or financial curveball, don’t be afraid to jump into the game and do something outside your comfort zone. Gemini season shifts your focus onto finances more seriously, and the new moon on May 26 is one of the best moments of the year to set intentions around boosting your income or initiating conversations about professional growth. Use the last week of the month to manifest abundance.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Networking can bring luck and good fortune during the first half of May, so focus on collaborating with your colleagues or connecting with new people in your field. Teamwork and community-building will open doors to opportunities that get you closer to your personal money milestones. Buckle down and drill into your work routine during the full moon on May 12, as it’s the perfect time to tighten up your spending habits and purge anything hindering your productivity. Once Gemini season starts, it’s time to fully embrace your goals, whether related to money, career, or anything else. Use the new moon on May 26 to manifest abundance, and do some creative brainstorming under the Mercury cazimi on May 30, as some million-dollar ideas could strike.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Trust your intuition when it comes to your career during the first week of the month, as you’ll be filled with creative ideas that’ll impress the right people. Your imagination is actually a useful professional tool. The full moon on May 12 highlights any passion projects or side hustles you’ve been working on, revealing their income-boosting potential. Unexpected social connections may also bring you an out-of-the-box financial opportunity mid-month, but take your time considering whether it’s worth the leap of faith. You’ll be more confident about professional decisions around May 22, since you’re ready to make the necessary moves to reach your money goals. On May 24, down-to-business Saturn hits your career zone, kicking off a several-year journey that’ll help you embrace more maturity and authority in your work. Get ready to boss up.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Taurus season is boosting your confidence at work, and you’re slowly but steadily making impressive progress on your career goals. As mid-month approaches, you’ll have even more mental energy to devote to professional endeavors, so start making solid plans and getting your ducks in a row. The full moon on May 12 could shake things up, catalyzing some unexpected shifts or surprising plot twists at work in the weeks ahead. You may need to change gears and do some on-the-fly problem-solving, but think of this as an opportunity to show off your authority. If you’ve been seeking a professional mentor or considering pursuing higher education to get you further in your field, the last third of the month could bring you the motivation and connections you need. Keep an open mind, even if your aspirations feel sky-high.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The world is your oyster right now, and lucky career connections are headed your way all month. If you’ve been seeking a business partner or investor, the first half of May is an auspicious time to talk about money and get into the nitty-gritty details of a potential deal. Use the full moon on May 12 as an excuse to speak candidly about your goals and sort through any financial entanglements that could present issues down the road. During the second half of the month, challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone for your professional growth. The new moon on May 26 is the perfect time to set ambitious intentions, and the Mercury cazimi on May 30 will bring mental clarity about your path, allowing you to see exactly what steps you need to take next in your career.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Taurus season has you digging through your financial entanglements this month, taking care of lingering debts or other messy money situations. Mid-month is a great time to drill down into the details and make solid plans to tidy up your spending habits, especially during the full moon on May 12. This lunation highlights your finances, making it easy to see where you need to make changes. If you’re seeking a business loan or vying for a raise at work, it’s a good time to start the conversation. Some unexpected boons could hit your bank account during the latter half of the month, but be sure you handle any financial fluctuations responsibly. Boundaries are a good thing! The new moon on May 26 is a good time to seek a professional mentor to help you broaden your horizons and think bigger.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Rethink how you manage your daily routine and workflow throughout the beginning of the month, as you’ll have new ideas for maintaining your productivity while making more space for creativity. You also have the power to change your spending habits now, especially if you’re willing to set stronger boundaries around your time. Trust yourself, because the cathartic full moon in your sign on May 12 is the perfect time to let go of insecurities and dive head-first into your money and career goals. During the second half of the month, you might have some unexpected conversations that challenge some of your professional plans or force you to change course. While this may be frustrating, take it as a blessing in disguise and use it as an opportunity to problem-solve and think outside the box to find a solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your creativity is through the roof this month, so if you’ve had any passion projects brewing on the back burner, this is a great time to work on actualizing your vision and figure out ways to make a side hustle more lucrative. As mid-month approaches, you’ll feel extra productive and mentally energized, so revamp your to-do list and get your professional projects in order. During the latter half of the month, unexpected work responsibilities might get thrown onto your plate, forcing you to change your routine and switch your schedule to accommodate. This could bring temporary stress, but you’ll find that having to shift gears on a dime will help you think outside the box and be more innovative, which will ultimately make you more confident about your ability to achieve your loftier professional goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Taurus season is filling you with inspiration that can help you bring more creativity into your work, but you’ll need to figure out how to bridge the gap between your visionary ideas and your day-to-day workflow. Spend time during the first half of May considering ways to make your personal life more supportive of your professional goals — whether that means putting together a home office or getting more serious about enforcing a work-life balance. The full moon on May 12 is a great time to problem-solve and seek advice on how to turn your passions into something lucrative. The mentally stimulating energy of Gemini season is great for tightening up your schedule and catching up on professional projects through the last third of the month, so get busy! You can use the refreshing new moon on May 26 to commit to better work and spending habits.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you’ve got a passion project or side hustle in the works, the first half of May can bring some lucky connections and fruitful conversations that open doors for success. Magic can happen when you’re in the right place at the right time, so trust your gut. The full moon on May 12 is a big one for your career, as it’ll challenge you to overcome fears and insecurities about being seen. Step into your power and stop second-guessing your authority, because your talents deserve to shine. Gemini season has you buzzing with creative ideas, so the new moon on May 26 is fabulous for manifesting lucrative new projects and work opportunities that put your one-of-a-kind Aquarius visions to good use. The Mercury cazimi at the end of the month strikes you with even more inspiration, so start setting these plans in stone.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Material temptations are all around you at the start of the month, so watch your spending habits. It’s fine to splurge on frivolous luxuries, but not if it’s at the expense of your overall financial health! As the middle of the month approaches, you’ll run into unexpected professional networking opportunities that can connect you with all the right people. Keep an open mind, as you never know when a life-changing collaboration could show up to change the course of your career. If you’re looking to boost your income or take on bigger professional projects, then you’ll need to build more productivity time into your daily routine. The first week of Gemini season is a great time to focus on doing just that.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.