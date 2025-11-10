Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the first week of Mercury retrograde! The planet of logistics, number-crunching, and communication just began its latest backspin, so you’ll want to be extra cautious about making major financial decisions or pushing ahead on work-related endeavors. You may be tempted to make a rash move that sounds profitable mid-week, as Mercury retrograde will align with adrenaline-fueled Mars — but resist the urge if you can. Thinking things through thoroughly is probably more important than taking direct action now, so be mindful of the easy-to-overlook details instead of being impulsive.

This week, your money tarot reading is packed with sound advice that’s deeply aligned with the cosmic landscape. Read on for the cards I pulled to help guide you through cash and career matters throughout the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Remember what I said earlier about thinking through your actions extra thoroughly this week? This energy is perfectly reflected by the cool, calm, and collected Queen of Swords. This tarot royal reminds you of the importance of balancing your emotional impulses with what you know to be true rationally when it comes to your finances. Trust yourself to see the difference between an informed decision and an impulsive one. Just because something sounds exciting doesn’t mean it makes logical sense to make a move on it.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should reject any potentially profitable opportunities or ideas that come your way this week, just because Mercury retrograde could mix up mental matters. The Queen of Swords is confident in her intellectual power and holds her opinions in high esteem — as should you! But the card also depicts her extending one of her palms out in front of her, indicating that she’s open to hearing other people’s perspectives and isn’t fixed in her mindset. Be receptive to all the information that comes your way, but be wise enough to sift the useful bits from the fluff.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s hard to let inspiration flow through you when you’re fixated on money stress or worried about what’s happening with your income — but the auspicious Ace of Wands is here to present you with a renewed sense of enthusiasm about upcoming opportunities. This card is a reminder of the limitless nature of creativity and the power everyone has to manifest their passions when they start listening to their heart. There’s no cap on how many lucrative ideas and lucky breaks could come your way, so stop thinking of your good fortune or visionary sensibilities as scarce resources. There is always room in your life for an unexpected burst of inspiration, and this week is likely to bring one.

Whether you get struck by a brilliant boom of creative energy or a spiritually fulfilling job opportunity or not, this card indicates that this can be a good time to practice countering your financial fears with optimism and confidence rather than anxiety. Clever solutions to your money woes are materializing, and your excitement for things will lead you toward them. Have faith in the universe, follow your passions, and allow the Ace of Wands to put a fire under some thrilling new ideas that’ll quell your worries.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whatever goes down at work this week —whether it’s meeting an exciting milestone or dealing with a stressful Mercury retrograde snag — use it as an opportunity to show off your strength, confidence, and self-control. The Strength tarot card depicts a serene-looking woman gently wrangling a lion without the use of chains, weapons, or any tools beyond her bare hands. This highlights the power of inner strength instead of brute force, and serves as a reminder that you can handle even the wildest work situations with grace and courage. If you’re celebrating a professional success, do so with your chin up and take pride in your efforts. If you’re struggling with your career or facing a challenge, be brave and have faith that you can take the upper hand.

In the card, you’ll see an infinity symbol-shaped halo above the woman’s head, symbolizing the unlimited inner strength you can tap into when facing unpredictable circumstances. Have faith that there’s no professional problem that’s too insurmountable and no work-related mountain that’s too high to climb. This week, your colleagues are looking up to you for your subtle show of power and bravery.

