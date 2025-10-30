Welcome to the final stretch of 2025! The astrology of November is probably as jam-packed and festive as your personal calendar, as it’s cramming in a whole Mercury retrograde, an ultra-powerful supermoon, and a series of gorgeous Grand Trines that’ll make Thanksgiving weekend sparkle with joy and connection. In other words, your November astrological forecast has a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and you’ll want a heads-up on some of the key happenings.

Halloween may be over, but the dark and mysterious vibes rage on, as Scorpio season reigns supreme throughout the first few weeks of November. Edgy and enigmatic Scorpio feels emotions deeply, picks up on energy with psychic sensitivity, and makes its moves in silence. You should beware its poisonous stinger, but embrace its fierce sense of devotion and desire. You’ll have a chance to manifest all this inner exploration outward during the full Beaver Moon on Nov. 5. Plus, sign shifts for love and sex planets Venus and Mars during this first week of the month can make it a sexy time for deepening relationships, too.

Some retrograde activity picks up during the second week of November, with both communicative Mercury and philosophical Jupiter kicking off fresh backspins. Yes, you heard that right: Mercury retrograde is home for the holidays. The reflective energy of these retrogrades gets an emotional twist during the gorgeous new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET. A clarifying Mercury cazimi the same day promises meaningful revelations of the heart and mind alike.

Sagittarius season on Nov. 21 is like the astrological kick-off to the holiday season, as this free-spirited and celebratory fire sign gets people in the mood to branch out and enjoy the exciting parts of life. The last week of November is one of the most magical and romantic periods of the year, thanks to a beautiful series of trines in the emotionally-centered water signs. Thanksgiving weekend has the potential to sparkle with good cheer.

This is an action-packed month for the stars, so read on for the scoop on November 2025’s most important astrological events.

Aim High With Mars In Sagittarius

After more than a month of getting strategic and steamy in its traditional home sign of Scorpio, bold and passion-fueled planet Mars will zoom into worldly and knowledge-hungry Sagittarius on Nov. 4. With this action-oriented planet in this spontaneity-loving fire sign, everyone can expect to feel like some gas got thrown on their flames, inspiring them to seek greener pastures and aim a little higher when setting their goals. Follow your excitement and see where it takes you.

A Grounding Full Supermoon In Taurus

This year’s full Beaver Moon rises on Nov. 5, and it has everyone ready to do some nesting ahead of the chilly months ahead. Rising in steady-footed and dependable Taurus, this lunation will temporarily shift your focus away from Scorpio season’s emotional intensity and onto the material world that’s all around you. Check in on your resources and gather up everything you need to comfortably move forward on your goals. This is also set to be the year’s biggest and brightest supermoon — meaning it’s peaking in closer proximity to the earth than any other full moon will in 2025.

Love Smolders With Venus In Scorpio

Amorous planet Venus wades into Scorpio on Nov. 6, joining the sun and amplifying the emotional and power-hungry vibes of Scorpio season. Rivers run deep when the love planet is in this seductive yet secretive water sign, so prepare to explore the underbelly of your romantic desires and use your x-ray vision to see the truths at the heart of your closest relationships. Avoid playing power games in love or being overly controlling of others, as tempting as it may be. Instead, channel Venus in Scorpio’s intensity into building more devoted and loyal partnerships.

Uranus Retrograde Re-Enters Taurus

Wild-hearted Uranus has been retrograding in Gemini since Sept. 6. But on Nov. 7, it’ll backtrack its way into earthy Taurus — the sign where it spent seven years until moving into Gemini this summer — and will continue retrograding here until February 2026. This marks Uranus’ last mini-dip into Taurus for many years to come, and it’s allowing you to integrate any unexpected shifts, forward-thinking innovations, and sudden revelations that changed your path or reshaped your future over the bulk of the last decade.

Mercury & Jupiter Retrogrades

Everyone’s favorite cosmic mischief-maker Mercury is back on its retrograde game from Nov. 9 until Nov. 29 — so get ready to tighten up your Thanksgiving travel itineraries, think twice before blabbing about someone’s business, and double-check your texts for typos before firing them off! Mercury is kicking off its retrograde in broad-thinking Sagittarius, making it a little difficult to see the big picture. It’ll backspin into obsessive Scorpio on Nov. 18, allowing you to dig deep into past ideas and investigate them from a new angle. This is especially productive during the Mercury cazimi on Nov. 20, during which Mercury will meet with the sun and bring an “a-ha” moment amidst an otherwise hazy-minded backspin.

It’s time to shake off the Scorpio season intensity and let your hair down.

Two days later, on Nov. 11, abundant planet Jupiter joins the retrograde brigade — and this time, it’s kicking off its annual backspin in the compassionate sign of Cancer. Jupiter retrograde is a time to reflect on your current philosophies and perspectives on life, serving as a helpful make-or-break period for your personal belief system. Practice looking at your higher-minded goals and aspirations from a more emotionally-centered and care-oriented perspective from now through March 2025.

A Deep-Feeling New Moon In Scorpio

Scorpio season is wrapping up with a drop-dead-beautiful bang this year, as an electrifying new moon in this water sign is set to close the show on Nov. 19 PT / Nov. 20 ET. This lunation finds the sun and moon in a perfect conjunction with Mercury retrograde and a direct opposition with unpredictable Uranus, bringing an opportunity to gather up past ideas and put them into action — and some big surprises, too. The moon will also be making a stunning Grand Water Trine with down-to-business Saturn and lucky Jupiter, giving you the grit and good fortune necessary to start a brand-new journey.

Partying Into Sagittarius Season

Come Nov. 21, it’s time to shake off the Scorpio season intensity and let your hair down, because the sun is shimmying into thrill-seeking and party-hardy Sagittarius. This fire sign is all about adventure and exploration, and it’s great for helping you tap into your natural lust for life and happy-go-lucky energy. That’s why Sagittarius season is so perfect for ushering in the winter holidays! This fire sign lights up everyone’s passion during the descent into the darkest point of the year, warming up the cosmic scene with its natural sense of optimism and spontaneity.

Romantic Thanksgiving Trines

Thanksgiving is set to be especially dreamy this year, as the last week of November brings some of the most gorgeous astrology of the season. Lover Venus, abundant Jupiter, and committed Saturn will lock into a beautiful Grand Trine in the heartfelt water signs on Nov. 26, bringing loads of luck to relationships and the potential for long-lasting connections. The emotional moon joins the water brigade on Thanksgiving day, and these planets will activate another gorgeous trine with glamorous planet Neptune on Nov. 29. Fantasies can turn into realities now, so take a chance on love.

Wrapping Up Some Retrogrades

Some retrograde clouds are beginning to part as the month comes to an end, starting with stern and serious Saturn. This tough-love planet has been retrograding since July, and it’s finally wrapping up its annual backspin on Nov. 27 in the sensitive sign of Pisces. As Saturn begins moving forward, it’ll complete the final steps of its several-year-long journey through Pisces — a sign it won’t return to for more than a quarter century. Life lessons have been loading, and once Saturn is direct, they’ll be ready to launch.

Two days later, on Nov. 29, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, too, at which point matters of timing, communication, and travel should run more smoothly. While Thanksgiving weekend won’t be spared from this retrograde’s chaotic logistical wrath, you can breathe a sigh of relief that this is the last time Mercury will backspin until 2026.

Adventurous Love With Venus In Sagittarius

The final day of November brings a vibe shift when it comes to matters of love, as amorous planet Venus joins both the sun and red-hot Mars in fiery Sagittarius on Nov. 30, adding an extra dose of sweetness to Sagittarius season. As you head into December, you’ll be more likely to want to take a walk on the wild side when it comes to romance, and you may feel more open to experiences or fresh perspectives on relationships. Enjoy the ride.