Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week’s astrology is chock-full of new beginnings and opportunities to plant seeds for lucrative endeavors. The week begins with a powerful conjunction between logistical Mercury and motivating Mars, inspiring everyone to make a master plan and stick to it. The new moon in Libra the following day is the perfect time to take the first step. The day after that, Scorpio season begins, so it’s a time to dig beneath the surface and deal with all the cobwebs in your metaphorical closets — think clearing debts, closing deals, and addressing any financial issues you’ve been avoiding.

This week’s money tarot reading promises some new beginnings, too. Read on for some insights into career and financial matters in the week ahead, based on the tarot cards I pulled.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Things may not have been easy in the financial realm as of late, but this week, a lifeboat is finally washing up on your shores to carry you to safety. The Six of Swords depicts two tired and downtrodden-looking people being rowed across a body of water by a helpful samaritan. The water behind them is choppy, indicating struggle and hardship — but what lies ahead looks much more serene. Just like the two characters sitting in the boat, you’re leaving a difficult situation behind this week when it comes to money, and you can look forward to much more stable circumstances in the near future.

While you can rest easy knowing that more lucrative times are ahead, don’t expect to immediately forget your troubles. There may be some lingering anxiety as a result of the financial challenges you’ve endured, and shaking off the stress of your past may take some time. However, trust that these hard times simply serve as lessons for the future — and that you’ll be in a place soon where you can make money-related decisions with much more grace, ease, and confidence. A brand-new era is just beginning to unfold for you.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s a time to take risks, seek shortcuts, and rely on lucky breaks or windfalls — but this week, it’s best to address any money stresses by embracing a more conservative and rational approach. The Hierophant is the ultimate symbol of tradition in the tarot, symbolizing the established norms that govern how society runs. And while following the status quo isn’t always the right path, you may find that doing things in a more tried-and-true fashion will bring a lot more relief right now than trying to reinvent the wheel. Don’t let finance-related anxieties drive you to make rash decisions. Instead, consider a more orthodox method of problem-solving.

The Hierophant also represents guidance, mentorship, and the power of the institution — so seeking counsel from a financial advisor or dealing directly with your bank to address any fiscal concerns might be helpful at the moment. Doing things the old-fashioned way can lead you to the results you need to be able to sleep a little easier at night.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Inspiration is flowing in your career this week, so get ready to take some creative direction and channel the most courageous and confident version of yourself. The King of Wands is one of the most visionary royals of the tarot. Think of him as a brilliant film director or the mastermind behind a creative marketing firm. Regardless of whether you're in an entry-level position or running an entire operation, his presence here indicates that this week is a time to lock in, fluff up your aura, and step into the role of a leader.

Right now, it’s important to lead with charisma and have total faith in your vision at work. The more you banish self-doubt and believe in the viability of your professional goals, the more other people will get on board with them — whether that looks like your colleagues helping out with a project or a mentor in a new field bringing you into a new situation. Take creative control and see how the dominoes fall.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

