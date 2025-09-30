Your October Astrology Forecast

If you’re ready for fall magic, the astrology of October has equal parts tricks and treats in store that’ll solidify the sweet and spooky energy of the season. Thanks to the back-to-back eclipses that reigned throughout September, all zodiac signs have changed in some significant way over the past month. But there are still some important transformations on the horizon during the autumn weeks ahead, so you’ll want to be in the know about the major astrological events of October 2025.

The quiet after September’s eclipse season storm, combined with the balance-seeking energy of Libra season, makes the beginning of the month a good time to find your equilibrium and clear out any emotional gunk that’s lingering post-eclipses. The full moon in fiery Aries on Oct. 6 really wants you to burn down anything that’s keeping you from feeling like you’re fully in your power. Clear your path so the newest version of you can emerge. On the same day as the full moon, mental planet Mercury dives into secretive and stealthy Scorpio, giving you a little taste of the Scorpio vibes that’s soon to come.

Libra season’s refined sense of sweetness and harmony helps get everyone back in sync after the full moon intensity, especially once romantic planet Venus joins the sun in this air sign on Oct. 13 — one of its home-base signs of rulership. Love and beauty reign supreme! Later that day, power-hungry Pluto wraps up its annual retrograde, helping everyone reconnect with slow-burning transformations that have begun taking form in their lives over the past year.

The new moon in Libra on Oct. 21 closes out this solar season with an opportunity to integrate all you’ve learned lately and use it to fuel something entirely new. The following day, a big wave of water sign energy plunges everyone into the cosmic sea, as the sun enters deep-feeling Scorpio right as intuitive Neptune retrogrades back into its home sign of Pisces. Emotions are steering the ship now.

A series of auspicious trine aspects light the skies and make the water signs sparkle during the last week of October, and it’s the perfect cosmic setting for pouring your heart into your most meaningful goals. If you’re brave enough to take a chance, you may very well hit the jackpot. You’ll be dreaming even bigger once intellectual Mercury enters free-spirited Sagittarius on Oct. 29, giving you a case of galaxy-brain in the best way.

Read on for all the details of your October 2025 astrology forecast.

Finding Balance In Libra Season

The first three weeks of October make up the majority of this year’s Libra season, inspiring everyone to focus on their partnerships, find more beauty in the world, and harmonize the energetic balance of different areas of their lives. Libra is the zodiac’s cardinal air sign, so it’s also a great time to enjoy fall social activities and indulge in the aesthetic vibes of autumn. Pinterest-worthy pumpkin patch photo shoots, cozy scented candles in every room, and daily, seasonally flavored lattes are all astrologically prescribed.

Mental planet Mercury is also in Libra until Oct. 6, helping people see more nuance in every situation. This makes the first week of the month an especially favorable time to have diplomatic conversations and make fair and equitable decisions.

Think Deep With Mercury In Scorpio

Everyone’s mental approach and communication style is slightly shifting come Oct. 6, thanks to Mercury’s entrance into dark and mysterious Scorpio. This ingress will put you into a mystery-solving mindset over the next few weeks, and you may find yourself feeling a little more private and protective of your thoughts. Being more selective and strategic about what you share and when can be an advantage during this time. Just avoid getting overly obsessive or letting competitiveness cloud your judgment — as combative planet Mars will also be in Scorpio throughout the duration of this transit, emphasizing the Scorpionic intensity.

Full Harvest Supermoon In Aries On Oct. 6

October’s full moon is one for the books, as it’s not only the first lunation to hit post-eclipse season, but it’s also the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025. Dubbed this year’s Harvest Moon and rising in the bold and feisty sign of Aries, this lunar climax is challenging everyone to ditch their people-pleasing tendencies and get to the root of what they want. It’s time to step into your power and shine bright enough to make the haters invisible.

Beauty Is Everywhere With Venus In Libra

Venus is in picky and perfectionistic Virgo for the first two weeks of October, bringing an analytical slant to love. However, a sweet connection to lucky planet Jupiter on Oct. 8 makes this last stretch of the transit a great time to loosen up and allow yourself to enjoy sensuality and pleasure without needing an excuse.

Tune into your psychic antennae.

This Venus-Jupiter sextile is a great appetizer to this amorous planet’s next big move, which is when it joins the sun in sweet and flirty Libra on Oct. 13. At this point, Libra season hits its most magical stride, as this partnerships-oriented air sign is one of Venus’ zodiacal home bases. This transit infuses everyone’s relationships with romance, harmony, and a beautiful sense of reciprocity. Compromise comes easily, symmetry comes naturally, and beauty can be found in just about everything. Enjoy this artistic and romantic vibe through the rest of the month.

Pluto Retrograde Ends

This last quarter of the year sees several longer-term retrogrades coming to an end. This month, it’s underworld-dwelling Pluto that’s beginning to move forward again, starting on Oct. 13. This recent backspin is the first time a Pluto retrograde period has taken place entirely in status-quo-shucking Aquarius in more than two centuries, so October’s direct station puts everyone back on track for the slow-burning transformations that have only just started to unfold. The energy may be subtle, but Pluto’s subconscious shifts will have ripple effects that you’ll eventually see on the surface. How are you challenging the conventional?

New Moon In Libra On Oct. 21

The last day of Libra season on Oct. 21 is serving up a special treat, as it brings the sun and moon together in the zodiac for this month’s new moon. The new moon in Libra is a beautiful time to make commitments or spark new connections with people. Additionally, it comes on the heels of an intense conjunction between logical Mercury and motivating Mars in Scorpio that peaks one day prior, making the energy ideal for taking action on your goals. Use this last burst of Libra season magic (and early taste of Scorpio season’s intensity) to set intentions for the remainder of 2025.

Neptune Re-Enters Pisces For The Last Time

Illusive and imaginative Neptune has been retrograding in Aries since July 4, but on Oct. 22, it’ll cross back over into ethereal Pisces territory — marking the planet’s last jaunt in its home-base sign before it re-enters Aries for the long haul. Having this dreamy planet in its sign of rulership can deepen any spiritual growth you’ve undergone over the past decade and help you strengthen your intuition overall, so tune into your psychic antennae.

Get Spooky With Scorpio Season

The rush of water sign energy on Oct. 22 continues, as the sun joins Mars and Mercury in the deep waters of Scorpio in the evening, kicking off Scorpio season 2025. Just in time for Halloween, the raw and enigmatic energy of this season encourages everyone to embrace what’s in the shadows and look beneath the surface to find the truth. The transformative and laser-focused intensity of Scorpio is amplified by the presence of its traditional ruler, Mars, alongside the sun, giving everyone even more motivation to act on their desires and drill down to the core of all they do.

A Lucky Lead-Up To Halloween

The whole last stretch of the month leading up to Halloween is bursting with good luck and magic, and that’s thanks to a series of highly-auspicious trine aspects that will light up the water signs of zodiac in a gorgeous cosmic triangle starting on Oct. 24. These fortune-filled connections find clever Mercury, bold Mars, committed Saturn, abundant Jupiter, and dreamy Neptune all working in tandem to help you bring your long-term visions to life. Whatever you work hard on and pour your energy into now has the potential to pay off major dividends in the future, so think positively and buckle down on your goals.

Dream Big With Mercury In Sagittarius

The last planetary ingress of the month occurs on Oct. 29, when speedy Mercury jets into free-spirited Sagittarius. This is a time to be more happy-go-lucky and open-minded in your communication, as Mercury in Sagittarius can inspire you to look at things from different perspectives and expand your mental horizons. It can be difficult to nail down the little details of your plans during this time, as Sagittarius energy is much better at envisioning the big picture than getting granular — but you can use this galaxy-brained wanderlust to expand your ideas about what’s possible and think more optimistically in general.